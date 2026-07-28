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House of Television Legacy Lives on in Hometown 

A group stands together smiling in front of the front desk with a Hometown Rent To Own logo behind it.
Old friends and colleagues reunite at the Jamestown, New York, Hometown RTO storefront that was once a House of Television Rentals location: (L to R) John Munson, Chris Posey, Jeff Smith, Randy Otander, Matt Radecki and son, Tracy Langworthy, and Dave Parker. 

A group of colleagues from the former House of Television Rentals Inc. recently reunited at the storefront in Jamestown, New York, where they once worked for Owner/Operator Randy Otander. 

The reunion brought together several current leaders of Your Hometown Rent To Own Inc. dba Hometown Rent To Own – which now owns the remodeled location – who began their careers under the leadership of Otander and his brother, Morrie. 

“Having our mentor, Randy, come experience what we have built together was truly a full-circle moment,” said Hometown RTO Co-Owner Jeff Smith. “I’m extremely proud of what we’ve accomplished using the skills we all learned from Randy.” 

A Legacy of Leadership 

House of Television Rentals Inc. was founded by the Otander brothers in the late 1970s, growing from a single TV dealership into a successful rent-to-own (RTO) business serving western New York and northwest Pennsylvania. The company peaked at 15 stores, becoming well-known for its family-focused culture, dedication to employee development, and controlled slow-growth strategy. 

Smith joined House of Television around 2000, managing the Warren, New York, store for several years, then left and later returned to the company as its IT Manager until 2019. After the Otanders retired from the business, Smith became a partner in Hometown RTO, which he has described as “a sort of spinoff of House of Television.” 

Joining Otander and Smith for the reunion were fellow House of Television alumni Tracy LangworthyJohn MunsonDave ParkerChris Posey, and Hometown RTO Co-Owner Matt Radecki

A black-and-white photo of three businessmen smiling – two standing on either side of one seated at a desk.
Brothers Morrie (L) and Randy (C) Otander during their time owning and operating House of Television Rentals, alongside their General Operations Manager Al Nalbone (R). 
A black-and-white photo of a group of young men, many wearing white dress shirts and ties, standing together and smiling.
The team at the Jamestown, New York (formerly Jamestown Champion), store, circa 2003: (front row, L to R) Kane Brink, Andy Melice, and Al Nalbone; (back row, L to R) Randy Otander, John Munson, Luke Griffin, Mike Melice, Mat Barron, and Morrie Otander. 

Wisdom Beyond Just Walls 

While touring the revamped location, Otander was extremely impressed, noting how many memories being there brought back for him. He noted the absence of what was once “the bullpen” – the old office – in exchange for greater showroom space, and recalled the old-fashioned card system they had used pre-computers for tracking payments and collections. 

“This reunion has reminded me that the business was never just about stores or inventory,” Otander said. “It was always about people. Seeing so many former team members continue to grow and succeed is wonderfully rewarding.” 

“Randy was very even-keeled and of high moral character,” remembered Smith. “He shared many pearls of wisdom with us; I call them ‘Randyisms.’ We still use some of them today, like ‘Don’t jump over a twenty to save a dime,’ and ‘People do business with people they like.’” 

“When you spend years helping people learn a business, you hope they’ll go on to do something meaningful with it,” Otander concluded. “To see Jeff, Matt, and the others carrying those lessons forward in their own way is something I’m extremely proud of.”

A small group stands amidst a display of Whirlpool appliances, talking and listening to each other.
Former House of Television Rentals Inc. employees join former boss Randy Otander (second from L, plaid shirt) as he reminisces with longtime vendor Bob Ginsberg (far L, blue shirt). 
Two men – one younger, one older – stand together smiling surrounded by furniture and electronics.
Current Hometown RTO Co-Owner Matt Radecki (L) and his mentor, former House of Television Co-Owner Randy Otander (R). 
A group of men and women stand around a storefront showroom listening to an older man wearing a plaid shirt speak.
Hometown RTO team members listen to former House of Television Co-owner Randy Otander as he visits his remodeled stomping grounds. 

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Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 