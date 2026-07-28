Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO)
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Building the Bench: Developing Leaders at Every Level

Strong organizations don’t wait for a leadership vacancy before preparing the next generation. That was the central message of LEAP Session 18, Building the Bench: Developing Leaders at Every Level, presented by Erica St. Charles, Regional Manager at Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials. Drawing on her own career journey and experience leading high-performing teams, St. Charles shared practical strategies for creating a culture where leadership development begins long before a promotion becomes necessary.  

Introduced by Arona VP of Mergers & Acquisitions Mark Connelly, who highlighted her unique path to becoming the first Regional Manager in Arona history to bypass the General Manager role, St. Charles grounded the session in a simple but important question: If your strongest leader left tomorrow, who would step in? That question framed the discussion around building leadership depth rather than reacting to staffing changes after they happen.  

Leadership Development Starts Before You Need It 

One of the session’s biggest takeaways was the difference between reactive and intentional leadership. St. Charles encouraged leaders to stop waiting until someone resigns or earns a promotion before identifying future talent. Instead, she advocated for continuously developing employees, creating depth across every position, and building what she described as “bench strength.”  

She explained that intentional leadership produces several long-term benefits: 

  • Higher employee retention by giving people visible career paths 
  • Less operational stress when leadership transitions occur 
  • Stronger engagement because employees see the organization investing in their future 
  • A healthier culture built on internal promotion and continuous growth 

Rather than scrambling to fill vacancies, organizations with a strong leadership pipeline already have people preparing for the next opportunity. 

Looking Beyond the Obvious Candidates 

St. Charles challenged leaders to rethink what leadership potential actually looks like. Top sales numbers or outgoing personalities certainly matter, but they don’t always identify the best future leaders. 

Instead, she encouraged participants to look for quieter characteristics, including employees who consistently solve problems, accept coaching, take accountability, support teammates naturally, and maintain a positive influence on workplace culture. Her description of the “silent assassin” resonated throughout the session: dependable team members who quietly deliver results, lead by example, and rarely seek recognition.  

She also emphasized a philosophy many leaders can relate to: skills can be taught, but attitude and drive are far more difficult to develop. 

Small Opportunities Build Future Leaders 

Leadership doesn’t begin with a new title. According to St. Charles, it begins with intentional opportunities. 

She encouraged managers to assign meaningful responsibilities such as leading morning huddles, training new employees, or managing specific operational tasks. Combined with regular coaching, recognition, and gradual increases in responsibility, these experiences help employees build confidence without becoming overwhelmed.  

Equally important is observing employees before assigning larger responsibilities. St. Charles recommended watching how team members interact with customers, collaborate with coworkers, respond to feedback, and handle accountability. Those everyday moments often reveal more about future leadership potential than formal evaluations alone.  

Build Buy-In, Not Just Incentives 

Another memorable message centered on motivation. While contests, bonuses, and pizza lunches certainly have value, St. Charles cautioned against relying solely on incentives to create engagement. 

Instead, she encouraged leaders to explain the “why” behind expectations, recognize positive behaviors as much as performance numbers, and have regular conversations about employees’ future goals. When people understand their purpose and see a path for growth, they’re more likely to stay engaged and invested in the organization.  

She left attendees with three practical questions to take back to their stores: 

  • Who already has untapped leadership potential?  
  • What additional responsibility can you trust them with?  
  • Which coaching conversation have you been putting off?  

By focusing on those questions today, leaders can begin building stronger teams for tomorrow. 

Watch the full LEAP Session replay, proudly co-hosted by APRO and TRIB Group. 

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Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 