Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO)
JOIN APRO
JOIN APRO

Ben Leach Becomes New Ace RTO Leader 

A man presents a large prize check to an elderly couple inside a showroom filled with furniture and holiday decorations.
Ben Leach (R) presents John (L) and Cheryl (C) Osbourn a check for $2,500 for winning the TRIB Group Sweepstakes.

Ben Leach has taken the reins of Ace Furniture & TV Inc. dba Ace Rent-To-Own, following the retirement of his father, Lyn Leach, this past spring. Lyn founded and led the company for 44 years, and Ben is certainly no newcomer to the business. 

“I’ve been involved in Ace Rent-To-Own since I was born,” Leach declares. “At a very young age, I helped clean furniture and vacuum stores while tagging along with my parents. As I grew, I helped unpack and build merchandise, and I officially joined the payroll at 16, working as a rental clerk. In college, I joined the Manager-in-Training program, working and going to school full-time. I did collections, sales, and was a Senior Assistant Manager when I left the company following my graduation.” 

Leach went to work for an international technical recruiting agency, helping hire workers for software development businesses. He then joined a project management software startup in the construction industry, where he worked his way up to being a key accounts manager. 

But the familial nature of the construction business reminded Leach of his rent-to-own (RTO) roots, so after a decade away, he decided to help further the legacy his family had created. 

“I’m so glad I chose to come back,” effuses Leach. “I want to not only protect what was built by my father and grandfather, but also grow the business and build upon their legacy.” 

Four men and a blonde woman stand together smiling at an industry event, with bouquets of black, red, and gold balloons behind them.
Ben (third from L) with (L to R) Kevin Silvers, Charles Smitherman, Ryan Boege, Michael Strong, and Angela Strong-McCool. 
Ben (C), sister Mindy (L) and mom Natalie (R), all dressed up for the Ace Rent-To-Own 2004 Christmas Party & Awards Banquet. 
Three men standing next to each other smiling.
Ben (L), Dennis Shields (C), and dad Lyn Leach (R) during RTO World 2025.

Lessons from a Legend 

Leach learned many lessons from his dad – an RTO leader and legend – over the years, including a “friends and family” approach to relationship-building. 

“At Ace, we treat our employees like family,” Leach affirms. “At the end of the day, folks work to support their families, so it’s important they get the time to spend with the people who matter most to them. And our longstanding motto is ‘We make friends,’ meaning if you treat clients with respect, kindness, and fairness, they’ll stay true to you, and probably send some more friends your way. The bottom line is, if you treat folks right, everything else will work itself out.” 

He also notes the importance of integrity (“People can take your time, your money, your possessions, but not your integrity; you have to give them that.”), perseverance (“When you begin to feel like it’s time to give up, it’s time to buckle down.”), and patience (“If you’re wondering how many times you have to tell a team member something for them to get it, the answer is ‘one more time.’ Sometimes, you need to show someone you believe in them for them to believe in themselves.”). 

“There are so many other things I’ve learned from my dad, and so many I’m still learning,” notes Leach. “I’m exceptionally lucky to have someone like him just a phone call away.” 

A group of men stand together smiling on the grassy diamond of a baseball park.
A group of men, most wearing red baseball jerseys reading “TRIB Group,” stand together smiling, with a stage behind them and a backdrop reading “RTO World 25.”
Several people stand together, smiling and holding drinks.
Ben joined his father, RTO industry icon Lyn Leach, as unofficial hosts during RTO World 2025, which was held in their hometown of Omaha, Nebraska. 

Writing the Next Chapter 

Four men holding blue APRO signs stand together smiling.
Ben Leach (second from R) joins APRO CEO Charles Smitherman (far L) and fellow APRO members in showing support for their industry and its successful future. 

For now, Leach is focused on modernizing Ace’s operations, adding data transparency and real-time reporting, as well as updating the look and feel of store showrooms. Once all that is complete, he wants to turn his attention to continuing company growth, while helping deliver RTO into the digital age. 

“We must meet our shoppers where they are,” Leach asserts, “and that’s online.” 

Like his father, Leach comes at life from a place of deep gratitude, expressing appreciation for the dedication of his team members, the trust of his clients, and the sharing nature of his RTO colleagues, as well as their spirit of continuous improvement. 

“My goal isn’t to rewrite the story,” concludes Leach. “It’s to build upon the strong foundation already established by my dad and the other folks who built the RTO industry alongside him. I believe the future of our company and our industry depends on developing great people, embracing new ideas, and never losing sight of why we exist: to better the lives of our clients and create opportunities for our team members.” 

A man hugs a woman during an awards presentation while another presenter stands nearby on stage in front of a projection screen.
Lyn Leach (L) watches as his son, Ben Leach (R), shares a hug with his mother, Natalie Leach (C), following the announcement of the new “Lyn & Natalie Leach Hero Award.”
Two women two men, and a baby in a stroller pose for a photo outside with a woman holding a potted plant.
Ben Leach (far R) enjoys the Summer 2025 company picnic with his husband, Ryan Boege (R-C), their daughter, Sienna (in stroller), Ben’s mother, Natalie Leach (C), and store manager Mindy Porter (far L).
Two men in business attire smile while posing together in front of a decorated Christmas tree at an indoor event.
Ben Leach (L) and husband Ryan Boege (R) at the annual Ace Rent-To-Own Awards Banquet.

Upcoming Events

View Calendar


Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 