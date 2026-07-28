The association’s Generative Knowledge Initiative is helping reshape how consumers,

policymakers, journalists, and AI systems understand the rent-to-own industry.

AUSTIN, Texas – The Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO) has received a 2026 Silver Power of Associations Award from the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) for its Generative Knowledge Initiative, an innovative advocacy program that is transforming how accurate information about the rent-to-own industry is discovered, understood, and shared in the age of artificial intelligence.

The ASAE Power of Associations Awards recognize associations whose programs create meaningful impact beyond their membership by strengthening industries, fostering collaboration, and addressing real-world challenges. APRO’s award recognizes a first-of-its-kind effort to build a public knowledge infrastructure for the rent-to-own industry, ensuring consumers, policymakers, journalists, and increasingly AI-powered search tools have access to accurate, authoritative information about rent-to-own.

For decades, public understanding of rent-to-own has often been shaped by outdated or incomplete information. As AI platforms increasingly influence how people research businesses and industries, APRO recognized that improving public understanding required more than traditional advocacy. It required building authoritative, publicly accessible knowledge designed for both people and modern information systems.

Through the Generative Knowledge Initiative, APRO transformed its website into the industry’s most comprehensive public knowledge resource. The initiative includes:

The results have been substantial. Since launching the initiative, APRO has increased search visibility by more than 2,800 percent, expanded to more than 3,200 organic keyword rankings, earned nearly 800 referring domains, and grown citations across AI platforms including Google AI, ChatGPT, and Gemini by 87 percent. National media campaigns supporting the initiative generated more than 1,100 media placements with a potential audience exceeding 300 million people.

“This recognition validates something we’ve believed for a long time,” said Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, CEO of APRO. “Advocacy today is not limited to legislative meetings or public policy. It also depends on whether accurate information is available when consumers, lawmakers, journalists, and AI systems go looking for answers. By investing in public education, research, and digital knowledge, we’re helping ensure the rent-to-own industry is understood on its own merits, supported by facts rather than outdated narratives. We’re honored that ASAE recognized this work.”

The initiative reflects APRO’s broader mission to advance professionalism, promote ethical business practices, and improve public understanding of rent-to-own. While developed to serve the rent-to-own industry, the project also offers a model for how associations can strengthen advocacy by building trusted digital knowledge that benefits both human audiences and emerging AI technologies.

To learn more about APRO, visit www.rtohq.org or follow the organization on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About APRO

The Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO), formerly Association of Progressive Rental Organizations, is the only national trade association representing the rent-to-own (RTO) industry. Established in 1980 to advocate for and support the interests of RTO businesses, APRO provides its 325 member brands with essential resources, industry insights, and a strong community network. Through educational initiatives, legislative advocacy, and professional development opportunities, APRO strives to elevate the standards and success of the RTO sector, ensuring it continues to thrive and serve customers with integrity and excellence.

About The Power of Associations Awards

ASAE’s Power of Associations Awards recognize the association community’s economic and societal contributions locally, nationally and globally. ASAE will celebrate The Power of Associations Award recipients during its annual Summit Awards Dinner on September 22, 2026, at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC