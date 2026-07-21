Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO)
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APRO-fessional: Jake Dillon 

A man with black eyeglasses and a goatee smiles while wearing a white cap and black polo shirt with a white Arona Home Essentials logo on it.
Jake Dillon is the Director of Training & Development at Arona Home Essentials. 

Jake Dillon, Director of Training & Development at Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials, has a work ethic that may be in a bit of overdrive. 

“I began working at the age of eight(!) for my dad, who ran a small appliance business in Knoxville, Illinois, called Goff’s Appliance,” Dillon recalls. “We sold, delivered, and serviced all types of home appliances as well as televisions, VCRs, and vacuum cleaners. As I grew older, I graduated to service calls, delivery, and eventually sales.” 

Dillon learned a lot in his family business that prepared him for rent-to-own (RTO) – how to treat customers in the store or in their homes, how sales competition works within a small team, and how to compete with big-box retailers. 

“I could have stayed at Goff’s my whole working life,” notes Dillon. “But I wanted to do what my father did – grow on my own, invest in myself, and take risks, proving to myself that success is achievable without a legacy to lean on. RTO has allowed me to forge my own path.” 

Guiding Others Toward Their Own Success 

Dillon began in the RTO industry 16 years ago, first as a delivery driver, then gradually promoted to sales, collections, management, and to his current position with Arona. 

As Director of Training & Development, Dillon spends his days writing, reading, leading training sessions, creating new training content, and studying other companies – both inside and outside the industry – to glean ideas he might adapt for Arona. 

“The best part of my job is seeing people grow, learn, and have their ‘aha’ moments,” Dillon affirms. “Every person’s professional journey is different, and helping them navigate that journey is the challenge; watching them reach their milestones and get real results is the reward. As long as I can help people get where they want to go professionally, I’ll keep doing it!” 

A crowd faces the open back of a delivery truck, watching two men working inside of it.
Jake Dillon leads a load-and-secure challenge during an Arona “Tailgate Party” training. 
Jake Dillon (far L) conducts a recent in-person roundtable with an Arona Regional Manager and 13 General Managers. 

This year, Dillon has taken the company’s training platform from the virtual to the actual, spending several days with each of Arona’s regions and interacting with team members in person. 

“It’s provided me with the opportunity to not only teach face-to-face, but also listen,” attests Dillon. “These training sessions have been passionate, emotional, and enlightening. They’ve helped me evaluate our learning platform so I can continue to refine, adjust, and add to our training content based upon the real day-to-day challenges our team members face.” 

A man wearing a dark Arona Home Essentials buttoned shirt and khaki pants makes his way in a crowded delivery truck toward the truck’s open back.
Jake Dillon resets a load for a load-and-secure challenge during an Arona “Tailgate Party.” 

Connecting for Real in an AI World 

A key challenge Dillon sees facing the rent-to-own industry as a whole is the growing influence of artificial intelligence (AI) on how RTO pros work, think, and market. 

“AI is reducing the amount of social interaction we have – affecting our ability to navigate conversations, express empathy, and generate trust with our customers,” states Dillon. “Which means it’s getting harder and harder to find and develop salespeople who know how to read customers, ask thoughtful questions, and build personal rapport. The companies that use AI appropriately – to complement their businesses while continuing to invest in the essential training and real-world experiences their teams need to succeed – are the ones that will survive and thrive into the future.” 

“RTO is a business about relationships and authentic human connection,” he concludes. “Always has been, always will be.” 

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Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 