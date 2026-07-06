Announcing the 2026 APRO Scholarship Recipients

APRO’s Charitable Foundation Scholarship annually provides scholarships to rent-to-own professionals and their families. Since 2008, the APRO Charitable Foundation has been dedicated to providing scholarships to rent-to-own professionals and their families. Thanks to the generous support of APRO members, our scholarship fund has awarded 611 scholarships, totaling over $1.3 million, to help students connected to the rent-to-own industry pursue their college and trade school degrees.

The Process

Since 2015, the APRO Scholarship has used a third-party, independent panel of educators to review and score our annual scholarship applications.

Applications are sent to the judges who then read, review, and score each applicant’s submitted materials based on the criteria outlined by the Foundation board and as reflected on the application. APRO staff and the Foundation board do not influence or determine who receives scholarships.

APRO partners with the following state rental dealer associations who generously support the scholarship foundation for students in their state:

Arkansas Rental Dealers Association (ARDA)

Central Rockies Rental Dealers Association (CRRDA)

Florida Rental Dealers Association (FRDA)

Georgia Rental Dealers Association (GRDA)

Iowa-Nebraska Rental Dealers Association (INRDA)

Kansas Rental Dealers Association (KRDA)

Kentucky Rental Dealers Association (KYRDA)

Missouri Rental Dealers Association (MRDA)

Northeast Rental Dealers Association (NERDA)

Ohio Rental Dealers Association (ORDA)

Tennessee Rental Dealers Association (TRDA)

Virginia Rental Dealers Association (VRDA)

In loving memory of “Tiger” John Cleek, Sr., the Cleek family established a scholarship in his memory and it is being awarded for the fifth year.

2026 Scholarship Recipients

Congratulations to our 2026 Charitable Foundation Scholarship Recipients!