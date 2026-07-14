Aaron’s Helps Sarasota Mom Get Special Home

Warrick Dunn (far R) presents single mother Aveon (C, wearing black) with $5k in down-payment assistance as her daughters and father look on.

APRO member Aaron’s, LLC, honored a single mom in Sarasota, Florida, for Mother’s Day by helping present her with her first home, fully furnished and designed especially for her family.

Through its decades-long partnership with Warrick Dunn Charities (WDC), Aaron’s delivered $10,000 worth of furniture, appliances, electronics, and furnishings for a home built by Habitat for Humanity Sarasota. This is the 252nd home celebration led by WDC, the nonprofit founded by former NFL pro Warrick Dunn to help single parents achieve the goal of first-time homeownership as part of the organization’s Homes for the Holidays initiative.

“For over 22 years, we’ve supported WDC’s mission by doing what we do best – providing best-in-class furniture, appliances, and electronics, installed by team members who care about the families in their community,” said Aaron’s Chief Executive Officer, Cory Miller. “We never take for granted the opportunity to give back and make a meaningful impact on the lives of these families.”

Aaron’s General Manager Ron Savidge (far L) gives remarks during the home celebration for Aveon (C, wearing black) and her family.

Designing for One Family’s Dream

The new homeowner is Aveon, a Sarasota native and mother of two daughters, who is also the primary caregiver for her father, who is in a wheelchair. The small apartment the family had been living in was not only cramped but also lacked accessibility.

“Aveon and her family are the perfect example of people who have worked hard to get to this moment,” Dunn, who led the reveal of the new home, said. “We cherish the opportunity to give them a hand up, rather than a handout.”

Aveon’s new home is fully ADA-accessible and thoughtfully built by Habitat Sarasota to meet the specific needs of her family. WDC, through Aaron’s and other partners, surprised Aveon with a fully furnished home, a fully stocked refrigerator and pantry, and $5,000 in down-payment assistance.

“We’re deeply grateful that Warrick Dunn Charities chose to bless one of our Habitat Sarasota single mothers,” said Habitat Sarasota President & CEO Renee Snyder. “We build the home and provide an affordable 0%-interest mortgage, and Warrick Dunn Charities brings the magic.”

Partnering to Change Lives

Aaron’s is one of WDC’s longest-standing partners, contributing to this program via hands-on community impact and helping ensure families can begin homeownership with stability, pride, and comfort.

“This home celebration is an excellent example of what makes this partnership enduring – not just the furnishings, but the attention to the specific situation of each family,” Miller said. “Our collaboration with WDC reflects a shared belief that giving back means meeting families where they are and helping them move forward with dignity.”