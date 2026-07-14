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Aaron’s Helps Sarasota Mom Get Special Home

A man wearing a white shirt and blue pants hands an oversized check written for $5k to a woman wearing black; a teen girl and young girl stand smiling beside the woman, while a man wearing a red shirt is seated in a wheelchair on her other side.
Warrick Dunn (far R) presents single mother Aveon (C, wearing black) with $5k in down-payment assistance as her daughters and father look on.

APRO member Aaron’s, LLC, honored a single mom in Sarasota, Florida, for Mother’s Day by helping present her with her first home, fully furnished and designed especially for her family.

Through its decades-long partnership with Warrick Dunn Charities (WDC), Aaron’s delivered $10,000 worth of furniture, appliances, electronics, and furnishings for a home built by Habitat for Humanity Sarasota. This is the 252nd home celebration led by WDC, the nonprofit founded by former NFL pro Warrick Dunn to help single parents achieve the goal of first-time homeownership as part of the organization’s Homes for the Holidays initiative.

“For over 22 years, we’ve supported WDC’s mission by doing what we do best – providing best-in-class furniture, appliances, and electronics, installed by team members who care about the families in their community,” said Aaron’s Chief Executive Officer, Cory Miller. “We never take for granted the opportunity to give back and make a meaningful impact on the lives of these families.”

Aaron’s General Manager Ron Savidge (far L) gives remarks during the home celebration for Aveon (C, wearing black) and her family.

Designing for One Family’s Dream

The new homeowner is Aveon, a Sarasota native and mother of two daughters, who is also the primary caregiver for her father, who is in a wheelchair. The small apartment the family had been living in was not only cramped but also lacked accessibility.

“Aveon and her family are the perfect example of people who have worked hard to get to this moment,” Dunn, who led the reveal of the new home, said. “We cherish the opportunity to give them a hand up, rather than a handout.”

Aveon’s new home is fully ADA-accessible and thoughtfully built by Habitat Sarasota to meet the specific needs of her family. WDC, through Aaron’s and other partners, surprised Aveon with a fully furnished home, a fully stocked refrigerator and pantry, and $5,000 in down-payment assistance.

“We’re deeply grateful that Warrick Dunn Charities chose to bless one of our Habitat Sarasota single mothers,” said Habitat Sarasota President & CEO Renee Snyder. “We build the home and provide an affordable 0%-interest mortgage, and Warrick Dunn Charities brings the magic.”

Partnering to Change Lives

Aaron’s is one of WDC’s longest-standing partners, contributing to this program via hands-on community impact and helping ensure families can begin homeownership with stability, pride, and comfort.

“This home celebration is an excellent example of what makes this partnership enduring – not just the furnishings, but the attention to the specific situation of each family,” Miller said. “Our collaboration with WDC reflects a shared belief that giving back means meeting families where they are and helping them move forward with dignity.”

A bedroom is decorated in sand and turquoise colors, including velvety bedding, ocean and driftwood art, and a matching bedroom set of furniture.
Floridian single mom Aveon’s new home, built by Habitat for Humanity Sarasota, was fully furnished by Aaron’s, LLC, including a luxurious, beach-themed bedroom.
A man helps a woman with her eyes shut from a black vehicle as videographers and photographers record the event.
Former NFL pro Warrick Dunn guides new first-time homeowner Aveon from her car to the surprise reveal that her Habitat house is not only complete, but also fully furnished, thanks to Aaron’s.
A cozy living room is decorated in sand and turquoise, including a small sectional with several throw pillows, vibrant rug, and matching end tables and coffee table.
This oceanic-furnished living room greeted Sarasota, Florida, native Aveon, her father, and her two daughters in their new home.

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Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 