What Bot Traffic Can Teach Us About the Future of Rent-to-Own 

One of the more interesting technology stories of the summer is not a new AI model, a product launch, or another prediction about artificial intelligence replacing jobs. Instead, Cloudflare, one of the world’s largest internet infrastructure providers, reported data showing that website traffic from AI agents and bots has overtaken human-generated web traffic for the first time. According to the report, automated traffic now accounts for approximately 57.5 percent of HTTP requests compared to 42.5 percent generated by humans. Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince had previously predicted that bots would not surpass humans until the end of 2027. Instead, the rapid growth of AI systems accelerated that milestone by more than a year.

At first glance, this sounds like little more than a technical curiosity. For many businesses, however, it represents a fundamental shift in how customers discover information, evaluate products, and form opinions. The internet that most of us grew up with was built around the assumption that a person would type a search into Google, review a list of links, and then visit several websites before making a decision. Increasingly, that is no longer how information is consumed.

Today, consumers are just as likely to ask ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Copilot, or an AI-enabled search engine a question and accept the synthesized answer they receive. In many cases, they never visit the underlying websites at all. Artificial intelligence accelerates the movement away from traditional search because the user’s interaction increasingly occurs with the AI rather than with the original source.

This development has significant implications for every industry, including rent-to-own (RTO).

Why APRO Invested in Generative Engine Optimization

When APRO launched its Generative Engine Optimization initiative approximately a year ago, the effort was not as a traditional search strategy. Search visibility was certainly part of the equation, but that was never the larger objective. The underlying premise was that artificial intelligence would increasingly become the intermediary between businesses and the public. If that prediction proved correct, then the organizations that would have influence in the future would not necessarily be those with the largest advertising budgets or the highest search rankings. They would be the organizations whose information was most accessible, most authoritative, and most useful to both humans and machines.

At the time, this argument seemed speculative to some observers. Today, it appears increasingly self-evident.

Over the last year, APRO has invested heavily in rebuilding the industry’s digital knowledge infrastructure. We created the RTO 101 Knowledge Base. We launched website blog sections, alongside the RTO Insight Review. We developed consumer education resources and comparison guides. We are digitizing more than 3,000 historical industry articles and publications. We created tools to help members strengthen their own digital authority and visibility. We also launched our Human Side of Rent-to-Own initiative, capturing first-hand stories from customers and employees whose experiences are too often absent from public discussions about rent-to-own. Taken together, these efforts were designed to accomplish something larger than improving search rankings. They were intended to ensure that accurate, authoritative information about rent-to-own exists wherever consumers, policymakers, journalists, researchers, and increasingly AI systems go looking for answers.

The results have been substantial. Since launching the initiative, APRO’s digital properties have generated more than 1.1 million search impressions while increasing website users by approximately 1,900 percent and engagement by more than 2,600 percent. Our content is increasingly being surfaced in AI-generated responses, cited in discussions about the industry, and discovered by audiences far beyond our traditional membership base. We have also observed a significant increase in automated traffic consuming industry information, to the point that APRO recently migrated from a shared hosting environment to dedicated infrastructure capable of handling the increased demand.

Viewed independently, APRO’s growth metrics and Cloudflare’s traffic data might appear unrelated. Viewed together, however, they suggest something more significant. If AI systems are becoming a primary audience for online information, then organizations that invested early in creating authoritative, structured, machine-readable content should expect to see increased visibility, increased discovery, and increased machine traffic. That is precisely the pattern we have observed over the past year.

Authority and Discoverability in the Age of AI

In many respects, this is the same argument I advanced in Reclaiming Authority: How Institutions Teach Truth in the Age of AI. For much of the twentieth century, institutions derived authority from their position. Universities, professional associations, government agencies, newspapers, and established businesses were generally accepted as credible because they occupied recognized positions within society. The internet disrupted that model by democratizing information. Artificial intelligence is disrupting it again by determining which information is surfaced, synthesized, and repeated at scale.

The challenge facing organizations today is therefore not simply producing knowledge. It is ensuring that knowledge can be discovered, understood, and trusted within increasingly automated information systems. A website that is invisible to AI systems is rapidly becoming as problematic as a business that could not be found in a search engine twenty years ago.

Why the Rent-to-Own Industry Must Shape Its Own Narrative

For the rent-to-own industry, this challenge is particularly important because ours has always been an industry that others have attempted to define. For decades, policymakers, journalists, consumer advocates, academics, and competitors have all contributed to the public narrative surrounding rent-to-own. Sometimes those contributions have been thoughtful and informed. Other times they have relied on outdated assumptions, incomplete information, or descriptions of an industry that no longer exists.

Historically, those inaccuracies might have appeared in a newspaper article, a policy paper, or a consumer guide. Today they can become part of the information ecosystem used by artificial intelligence systems to answer questions. Once inaccurate information enters that ecosystem, it can be repeated and amplified thousands of times unless authoritative alternatives are readily available.

This is ultimately why GEO matters.

At APRO, we often talk about advocacy in legislative chambers, regulatory agencies, and courtrooms. Those arenas remain critically important. Yet there is another battle taking place that receives far less attention. It is the battle over who defines reality. When consumers ask how rent-to-own works, when reporters begin researching a story, when policymakers seek background information, and when AI systems are asked to explain the industry, whose information becomes the foundation for the answer?

That question is becoming increasingly important because AI systems are not simply replacing search engines. They are becoming a new layer between businesses and consumers. They decide which sources are cited, which explanations are summarized, and which voices are amplified. In many cases, the customer may never see the underlying source material. They simply see the answer.

Is Your Rent-to-Own Business Visible to AI Systems?

The obvious question for every rent-to-own business is whether your company is part of those answers.

When a prospective customer asks an AI system about your business, what information does it find? When a consumer asks how rent-to-own differs from financing, who is shaping the response? When a local reporter begins researching the industry, what sources are surfaced? When a policymaker searches for information about rent-to-own, what appears first?

These are no longer hypothetical questions. They are operational questions that will increasingly affect reputation, customer acquisition, and public understanding.

For that reason, I would encourage every member to spend time with APRO’s GEO Toolkit. Unlike our AI Readiness Assessment, AI Use Policy, AI Best Practices Guide, and AI Implementation Playbook (all available in our AI Resource Hub) – which focus on the responsible adoption and use of artificial intelligence tools – the GEO Toolkit focuses on discoverability, authority, and digital presence. It is designed to help businesses understand how AI systems find information, how authority is established online, and how local operators can ensure that their businesses are represented accurately in an increasingly AI-mediated world.

Preparing for an AI-Mediated Future

The recent bot traffic data should not be viewed as a technology headline. It should be viewed as a leading indicator. A year ago, APRO recognized that AI systems were becoming an increasingly important audience for industry information and adapted accordingly. The growth we have experienced across our digital properties, combined with broader internet trends, suggests that the shift is occurring even faster than many observers predicted.

This trend is not going away. The technologies will evolve. The platforms will change. New AI systems will emerge and existing ones will improve. But the underlying reality is becoming clearer with every passing month: machines are increasingly determining how information is discovered, evaluated, and delivered to the public.

The businesses that begin adapting now will be better positioned to shape how they are understood by customers, policymakers, journalists, and AI systems alike. Those that wait may discover that others have already defined them.

For APRO, the recent bot traffic reports are less a surprise than a confirmation. They suggest that the work we began a year ago was not simply a response to a technology trend, but an early adaptation to a fundamental change in how knowledge is created, discovered, and trusted.

If you have not yet reviewed the GEO Toolkit, now is the time. This is not a future issue, and it is not simply a technology issue. It is a business issue, an advocacy issue, and increasingly a customer acquisition issue. The organizations that thrive in the next decade will not necessarily be those with the biggest advertising budgets or the most website traffic. They will be the organizations that are easiest to find, easiest to understand, and most trusted when both people and machines go looking for answers. The shift is already underway. The question is whether your business will help shape it – or simply react to it.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Generative Engine Optimization? Generative Engine Optimization, or GEO, is the practice of making online content easier for AI systems, search engines, and automated tools to find, understand, trust, and summarize accurately. Why does bot traffic matter for rent-to-own businesses? Bot traffic matters because AI systems and automated agents increasingly gather, interpret, and deliver information to customers before those customers ever visit a website or store. How is GEO different from traditional SEO? SEO focuses primarily on ranking in search results. GEO focuses on whether AI systems can identify a business or organization as an authoritative source when generating answers. Why did APRO create a GEO Playbook? APRO created the GEO Playbook to help rent-to-own businesses strengthen digital authority, improve discoverability, and ensure that accurate information about their businesses appears in AI-mediated search environments. What should rent-to-own businesses do now? Rent-to-own businesses should review APRO’s GEO Playbook, assess how their business appears online, strengthen local content, improve reputation signals, and ensure accurate information is available for both customers and AI systems.

References

NBC News. (2026, June 4). Bot web traffic has overtaken human web traffic, data shows. https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/tech-news/bot-web-traffic-overtaken-human-web-traffic-data-shows-rcna348522

Smitherman, Charles (2026). Reclaiming Authority: How Institutions Teach Truth in the Age of AI. Amazon Digital Services LLC.