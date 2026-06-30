Think Before You Paste: Protecting Customer Information in the Age of AI

When APRO released our new AI resources, I expected members to have questions. Artificial intelligence is evolving quickly, and every week seems to bring another tool, another vendor, or another headline about what AI can do.

One of the first questions we received was also one of the most important.

A member wrote to ask about the risks of entering customer information into public AI tools such as ChatGPT and other large language models (LLMs). Their concern was straightforward: even if an employee has good intentions, what happens if customer information is accidentally included in an AI prompt? What if a paid AI service says it doesn’t retain information, but something goes wrong? What are the legal implications? Could a dealer face liability?

These are exactly the kinds of questions businesses should be asking.

The honest answer is that this area is still developing. The technology is advancing faster than the legal and regulatory framework surrounding it. Regulators are paying close attention, vendors are updating their products regularly, and courts are only beginning to address many of these issues. That uncertainty makes one principle especially important:

When customer information is involved, slow down.

That doesn’t mean businesses should avoid AI altogether. Quite the opposite. AI has tremendous potential to improve efficiency, support employees, enhance customer service, and streamline everyday operations. But there is an important difference between asking AI to help draft a marketing email and copying information from a customer account into a public AI platform.

One of the biggest misconceptions about AI is that privacy problems happen because someone intentionally shares confidential information. In reality, many privacy issues are likely to arise through simple convenience.

Imagine an employee wants help writing a payment reminder. They copy an existing customer email into ChatGPT to “make it sound better.” Or they paste account notes into an AI tool and ask for help drafting a collections message. In both situations, they may have unintentionally disclosed personally identifiable information simply because they were trying to work more efficiently.

Those are the kinds of situations businesses should actively work to prevent.

As a practical rule, APRO recommends that employees avoid entering customer-identifiable information into publicly available AI tools unless the company has specifically approved the platform and understands how that information will be stored, used, and protected.

Whenever possible, use fictional examples, remove identifying information, or rewrite prompts so that customer details are not included.

Instead of asking:

“Please rewrite this email to John Smith at 123 Main Street regarding his past-due account.”

Consider asking:

“Please rewrite this customer payment reminder to make it more professional and empathetic.”

The AI can still provide useful assistance without exposing customer information.

What About the Free Versions of AI?

One of the most common follow-up questions we receive is whether it is safe to use the free versions of AI tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Copilot, or similar platforms.

The answer depends less on whether the tool is free or paid and more on how the information you submit is handled.

Many publicly available AI services may retain prompts or use them to improve future versions of their models, although the details vary by provider and can change over time. Some paid business or enterprise versions offer additional privacy protections, greater administrative controls, and options that limit or eliminate the use of customer data for model training.

However, businesses should avoid assuming that a paid subscription automatically removes all privacy or compliance concerns.

Regardless of which platform is being used, every company should understand:

whether prompts are stored

whether submitted information is used to improve AI models

who has access to submitted information

how long information is retained

what privacy settings are available

whether administrators can manage employee use

Most importantly, businesses remain responsible for protecting customer information regardless of which AI platform they choose.

A good rule of thumb is simple:

If you would not email customer information to an unknown third party, you probably should not paste it into a public AI system either.

Paid Versions Deserve Careful Review Too

Upgrading to a paid AI subscription is often a good business decision, but it should not be viewed as a substitute for sound policies and employee training.

Many paid AI platforms offer stronger administrative controls, enhanced security features, and options that limit the use of submitted information for model training. Enterprise versions may also provide contractual commitments regarding data handling, retention, confidentiality, and security.

Even so, businesses should not assume that every paid subscription provides the same level of protection. Features and default settings vary significantly between providers, and some privacy controls must be configured by the customer before they become effective.

Before allowing employees to use a paid AI platform with business information, companies should understand:

what data is collected and retained

whether prompts are used to improve AI models

which privacy settings are available and enabled

who has access to submitted information

whether contractual commitments address confidentiality and data protection

what happens to company information if the subscription ends

For many APRO members, the safest approach is to evaluate paid AI platforms the same way they would evaluate any other technology vendor that may have access to customer information.

Paying for an AI platform may reduce certain risks, but it does not eliminate the responsibility to understand how the platform works or to protect customer information.

Employee Awareness Is Your First Line of Defense

Many AI-related privacy issues are unlikely to result from malicious intent. They are far more likely to occur when well-meaning employees use AI tools without understanding where the boundaries should be.

That is why employee awareness is every bit as important as technology.

Simple guidance can prevent most avoidable problems. Employees should understand:

which AI tools are approved for business use

what information should never be entered into AI systems

when customer information must be removed or anonymized

when human review is required

who to contact if they are unsure

Clear expectations today can prevent difficult conversations tomorrow.

Learn More in the AI Resource Hub

These topics are explored in greater detail in APRO’s AI Resource Hub. The hub is your go-to spot for up-to-date information on AI and APRO’s recommendations.

AI Best Practices: Responsible AI Use in Rent-to-Own

APRO White Paper: AI in RTO – An Industry Framework for Responsible Innovation

As AI continues to evolve, APRO will continue monitoring developments, gathering member questions, and publishing additional AI Guidance Updates to help members navigate new technologiesresponsibly.

We Want to Hear From You

Artificial intelligence is evolving quickly, and many of the most valuable discussions begin with practical questions from dealers. If there is an AI topic you would like APRO to explore in a future AI Guidance Update, or if you have questions about how AI may affect your rent-to-own business, we encourage you to reach out.

Please send your questions, experiences, or suggestions to info@rtohq.org. We may feature common questions in future guidance articles, webinars, FAQs, or member resources so the entire industry can benefit from the discussion.

One of APRO’s goals is to build these resources alongside our members. If you’re asking the question, chances are others are asking it too.

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