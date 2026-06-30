Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO)
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The New Google Review Rules: What RTO Needs to Know 

Google recently tightened up its rules around customer reviews, and the changes can definitely impact many rent-to-own businesses. Once-common practices might now violate Google’s policies, putting real, positive customer reviews at risk. 

The good news? Asking customers for reviews is still perfectly OK. 

But you’ve got to know how, when, and where to ask. 

What’s New with Google Reviews? 

In April, Google introduced new AI-powered enforcement tools designed to identify review manipulation – even before reviews are published. Google also updated its review policies to strictly prohibit several popular business practices. 

Key “don’ts” under the new Google rules include: 

  • Don’t ask for reviews while customers are still at your store. Encouraging customers to give a review before they leave your showroom or delivery location is now prohibited. 
  • Don’t use review stations or shared devices. Tablets, kiosks, or computers offered for customers to submit Google reviews can trigger Google’s fraud-detection systems. 
  • Don’t ask customers to mention employees by name. Requesting that customers include specific employee names in their Google reviews is now considered review manipulation. 
  • Don’t screen reviewers. Businesses may not send review requests to only specified customers or to just folks expected to leave positive reviews. Every customer must have the same opportunity to leave a review. 
  • Don’t offer incentives for reviews. No discounts, gift cards, loyalty points, or other rewards are permitted in exchange for Google reviews, nor to alter or remove negative reviews. 

Google Gets Context – & Teeth 

Google’s AI now analyzes more than just the words customers write. It also evaluates patterns surrounding the review, and can flag reviews that are submitted from the same location or WiFi network; originate from several customers within a brief period; or come from shared devices used by multiple reviewers. 

If Google’s systems detect unnatural patterns, it can even remove genuine five-star reviews from satisfied customers. And if it perceives continual violations, Google can restrict or suspend your Google Business Profile. 

New Review Best Practices 

You can still sustain a strong Google review program under the new rules – you just might have to make some simple changes to your approach: 

  • Rather than requesting reviews in-person, consider sending an automated text or email 18 – 24 hours after a customer’s visit or delivery. 

When asking customers for Google reviews: 

  • send the same review link to every customer; 
  • ask for an honest review – not a five-star review; and 
  • let customers use their own words. 
  • Use a neutral request, such as “Thank you for choosing us. We’d appreciate your honest feedback about your experience.” 

How Do You Review? 

In light of these changes, you might want to re-examine how your business collects Google reviews. 

If your store uses an in-store tablet or kiosk, has employees ask customers to leave reviews before they leave, rewards staff based upon the number of reviews they receive, or offers incentives for reviews, then it’s time – past time, actually – to update your Google reviews policy and processes. 

The bottom line: Keep on asking every customer for feedback. Just do it consistently, fairly, and after your direct interaction is over. It’s the best way to protect your Google reviews, your online visibility, and your business reputation. 

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Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 