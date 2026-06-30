The New Google Review Rules: What RTO Needs to Know 

Google recently tightened up its rules around customer reviews, and the changes can definitely impact many rent-to-own businesses. Once-common practices might now violate Google’s policies, putting real, positive customer reviews at risk.

The good news? Asking customers for reviews is still perfectly OK.

But you’ve got to know how, when, and where to ask.

What’s New with Google Reviews?

In April, Google introduced new AI-powered enforcement tools designed to identify review manipulation – even before reviews are published. Google also updated its review policies to strictly prohibit several popular business practices.

Key “don’ts” under the new Google rules include:

Don’t ask for reviews while customers are still at your store. Encouraging customers to give a review before they leave your showroom or delivery location is now prohibited.

Don’t use review stations or shared devices. Tablets, kiosks, or computers offered for customers to submit Google reviews can trigger Google’s fraud-detection systems.

Don’t ask customers to mention employees by name. Requesting that customers include specific employee names in their Google reviews is now considered review manipulation.

Don’t screen reviewers. Businesses may not send review requests to only specified customers or to just folks expected to leave positive reviews. Every customer must have the same opportunity to leave a review.

Don’t offer incentives for reviews. No discounts, gift cards, loyalty points, or other rewards are permitted in exchange for Google reviews, nor to alter or remove negative reviews.

Google Gets Context – & Teeth

Google’s AI now analyzes more than just the words customers write. It also evaluates patterns surrounding the review, and can flag reviews that are submitted from the same location or WiFi network; originate from several customers within a brief period; or come from shared devices used by multiple reviewers.

If Google’s systems detect unnatural patterns, it can even remove genuine five-star reviews from satisfied customers. And if it perceives continual violations, Google can restrict or suspend your Google Business Profile.

New Review Best Practices

You can still sustain a strong Google review program under the new rules – you just might have to make some simple changes to your approach:

Rather than requesting reviews in-person, consider sending an automated text or email 18 – 24 hours after a customer’s visit or delivery.

When asking customers for Google reviews:

send the same review link to every customer;

ask for an honest review – not a five-star review; and

let customers use their own words.

Use a neutral request, such as “Thank you for choosing us. We’d appreciate your honest feedback about your experience.”

How Do You Review?

In light of these changes, you might want to re-examine how your business collects Google reviews.

If your store uses an in-store tablet or kiosk, has employees ask customers to leave reviews before they leave, rewards staff based upon the number of reviews they receive, or offers incentives for reviews, then it’s time – past time, actually – to update your Google reviews policy and processes.

The bottom line: Keep on asking every customer for feedback. Just do it consistently, fairly, and after your direct interaction is over. It’s the best way to protect your Google reviews, your online visibility, and your business reputation.