RNR Midwest’s Poplar Bluff Leads with Excellence 

RNR Store Manager Candace Johnson proudly accepts a Leadership Excellence Award on behalf of her team in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

APRO member RNR Tire Express – Midwest recently named its annual Leaders in Excellence Award winners, honoring exceptional team members and store locations – with one team shining especially brightly.

The team from the RNR Midwest store in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, was celebrated as a companywide standard-setter for excellence. From delivering extraordinary customer service to maintaining a stunning showroom, from fostering strong employee relationships to engaging in company initiatives, the Poplar Bluff team – led by Store Manager Candace Johnson – consistently demonstrates quality and distinction.

“Every team member at the Poplar Bluff store strives to be a leader within their respective role,” said RNR Midwest Regional Manager Mark Jones. “Whether it’s sustaining a high level of daily activity, volunteering to help and train employees at other locations, or serving within their local community, Candace and her team show a passionate willingness to succeed and help others do the same.”

Excellence Awards Presented Virtually, Impact Authentically

The Rent One/RNR Midwest Leaders in Excellence Awards are presented each year during a companywide virtual event, with team members from all stores gathering together online to see nominees announced and celebrate the winners.

“Receiving this award is an incredible honor for our team,” Johnson said. “It reflects the hard work and dedication each of our team members brings to their work every day. We take pride in serving our customers, supporting each other, and representing the values of RNR Tire Express, and we will continue to strive for excellence in everything we do.”