Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO)
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Rent-to-Own Industry Generated $11.8 Billion in 2025 as 6.7 Million U.S. Households Seek Alternatives to Traditional Financing

2026 Industry Health Survey Highlights Strong Consumer Demand,
Significant Economic Impact, and Industry Innovation

AUSTIN, TX – The rent-to-own (RTO) industry generated $11.8 billion in revenue in 2025 and served 6.7 million American households, according to a new survey from the Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO).

The findings highlight the industry’s continued importance amid elevated interest rates, inflationary pressures, and strain on household budgets. As many consumers seek alternatives to traditional financing, rent-to-own provides a flexible way to access essential household goods without taking on long-term debt obligations.

“This new data reflects what our members have been seeing at the store level: more Americans are turning to rent-to-own as a flexible way to access the products they need,” said Charles Smitherman, CEO of APRO. “At the end of the day, people need a bed to sleep in, a refrigerator to keep their food cold, and a couch to relax on after a long day at work. Rent-to-own provides a flexible path to those essentials.”

RTO Industry by the Numbers

The survey found strong consumer engagement and continued economic impact across the country.

  • The industry reached $11.8 billion in revenue
  • More than 6.7 million American households used rent-to-own services in 2025
  • More than 2.1 million customers had active agreements at the end of 2025
  • Approximately 1 in every 20 U.S. households used rent-to-own services during the year
  • The sector supports more than 34,000 full-time employees, including around 31,000 store-level employees and 3,500 support staff

Average household spending also increased modestly, reflecting continued demand for flexible access to essential items such as furniture, appliances, electronics, computers, and tires.

Expansion of Customer Base

The report shows that rent-to-own maintains a diverse and expanding customer base across income levels and life stages. The largest customer age group remains 35 to 54 years old, representing more than half of all users. Income distribution also underscores broad accessibility:

  • 17.9% report household incomes of $50,000-$74,999
  • 19.8% report household incomes of $75,000-$99,999
  • 17.1% report household incomes of $100,000-$149,999

These findings demonstrate that rent-to-own serves households across a wide range of income levels and life stages, underscoring its growing appeal among a variety of consumer groups.

Service Model Differentiator

A defining aspect of the rent-to-own industry continues to be its service-first approach. Nearly all dealers provide free service, parts, and labor, along with loaner products during repairs, reinstatement programs, and early purchase options. These protections help distinguish rent-to-own from traditional retail and financing models by providing customers with ongoing support throughout the rental process.

“Rent-to-own is about more than providing access to items. It’s about providing peace of mind,” said Smitherman. “When a refrigerator, washer, or computer stops working, the cost and inconvenience can be overwhelming for many families. That’s why our members go beyond the transaction, offering service, repairs, loaner products, and other protections designed to keep customers up and running without unexpected expenses.”

The 2026 Industry Health Survey shows that rent-to-own continues to evolve while expanding its role in the American economy. The industry remains focused on providing consumers with flexibility, service, and access to essential products while adapting to changing customer preferences and market conditions.  

“As consumers continue to seek flexible ways to access the products they need, we believe the industry is well positioned for future growth,” said Smitherman. “The combination of consumer choice, strong service, and ongoing innovation is helping rent-to-own remain a trusted option for millions of households across the country.”

To learn more about APRO, visit www.rtohq.org or follow the organization on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About APRO

The Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO), formerly Association of Progressive Rental Organizations, is the only national trade association representing the rent-to-own (RTO) industry. Established in 1980 to advocate for and support the interests of RTO businesses, APRO provides its 339 member brands with essential resources, industry insights, and a strong community network. Through educational initiatives, legislative advocacy, and professional development opportunities, APRO strives to elevate the standards and success of the RTO sector, ensuring it continues to thrive and serve customers with integrity and excellence.

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Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 