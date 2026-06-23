Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO)
JOIN APRO
JOIN APRO

Rent One Helps Sponsor New Ronald McDonald House 

A small, diverse group of people stand smiling with bright windows and colorful artwork behind them.
Carrico family of brands leaders, families, and local coworkers gathered for a group tour of the new Ronald McDonald House St. Louis.

Many years ago, SKC Enterprises Inc. dba Rent One Founder and CEO Larry Carrico and Dan Harbaugh, former President of Ronald McDonald House Charities of St. Louis, forged a personal relationship that turned into a professional partnership. 

Over the years, Rent One has donated products to Ronald McDonald Houses, while company coworkers have made financial contributions to the charity, which have been matched by both the company and the Carrico family. 

Recently, the Carrico family of brands, including Rent One, RNR Tire Express – Midwest, and LDC Properties, was honored to sponsor a playroom in the new Ronald McDonald House St. Louis, as well as furnish the facility with more than 100 televisions. The new building, located close to St. Louis Children’s Hospital, was designed to combine several older facilities into a single larger, more modern campus intended to serve more families than ever. 

“Many of the communities we serve are hours from major medical centers,” said Kelly Martin, Rent One Chief Operating Officer. “So there’s a good chance that when one of our customers, coworkers, or their families face a serious medical situation, Ronald McDonald House may be the place that supports them. That’s why this partnership feels so personal to us, and why we’re proud to continue investing in their mission.” 

Ronald McDonald House provides a home-away-from-home to families with seriously ill children seeking medical treatment in St. Louis. The new facility offers comfortable accommodations, great meals, gathering spaces, support services, and opportunities to connect with others facing similar challenges. Families are asked to pay only $15/night for $150/night accommodations, and no one is ever turned away for being unable to pay. 

Supporting Families by Facilitating Play 

“Community involvement has always been central to Rent One as a company,” Carrico said. “We believe strong businesses have a responsibility to help strengthen the communities around them, so our goal is to make a meaningful difference wherever we operate. Just this year, we expect to support about 100 charitable organizations through our Great Expectations Foundation.” 

Joining family members Larry, Sharon, and Steven Carrico, and Kelly, Doug, and Axel Martin on a tour of their sponsored playroom and the rest of the campus were all levels of leadership, including Rent One President Trent Agin, VP of Human Resources Mike Appel, VP of Sales and Marketing Mark Williams, Product Specialist Terry Mclean, and store managers from the St. Louis metro area Lamont Fields, Ennis Hinton, and Douglas Manns. They were awestruck by the scale of the facility – which can accommodate dozens of families simultaneously – as well as the broad spectrum of support Ronald McDonald House provides for families. 

A man stands facing a tall, hollow, cylindrical wooden tower with whimsical shapes cut out of it, seeming to peer into it.
Rent One Founder & CEO Larry Carrico explores the playroom his company sponsored for the new Ronald McDonald House St. Louis. 
A woman with a floral blouse and a man with a blue shirt stand together smiling, with a wall plaque to their right reading “Playroom | Made possible through the generosity of Larry and Sharon Carrico.”
Rent One Founders Sharon and Larry Carrico pose just outside of the playroom sponsored by their company at the new Ronald McDonald House St. Louis. 
A middle-aged man wearing a blue shirt laughs as he’s awkwardly positioned at the bottom of a blue built-in slide.
Larry Carrico successfully runs a quality-control test on the built-in slide in the playroom of the new Ronald McDonald House St. Louis.

Rent One’s sponsored playroom is designed to give children – either patients or their siblings – a place to play, create, explore, and just be kids during an otherwise traumatic and uncertain time of their lives. 

“The playroom represents something simple but incredibly important – a chance for children to be children,” said Agin. “Knowing families can step away from the stress of medical treatment, even for a little while, makes this partnership especially meaningful for our organization.” 

“When you walk through the Ronald McDonald House, you quickly realize this is so much more than a building,” Carrico said. “It’s a place where families find comfort, support, and hope during some of the most difficult moments of their lives. We’re honored to play a small role in helping create that experience for the families they serve.” 

Upcoming Events

View Calendar


Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 