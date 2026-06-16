Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO)
JOIN APRO
JOIN APRO

R2O Opens Store #43 in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky

A brightly colored Rent-2-Own delivery truck is parked in front of the storefront, with one man leaning out of the driver’s window and two men flanking him, standing and giving thumbs-up signs.
The R2O Mt. Sterling delivery team (L to R): Jake Warren, Chad Ryan, and John Hall.

APRO member Countryside Rentals Inc. dba Rent-2-Own (R2O) recently opened up the company’s 43rd location in Mount Sterling, Kentucky. A grand opening celebration is scheduled for the end of July.

“We were seeking a community aligned with our mission of helping nice folks own nice stuff,” said R2O Owner Mike Tissot. “Mount Sterling stood out to us because of its strong sense of community, small-town feel, and the opportunity to offer all we have to an area we felt has been underserved.”

Established Store Manager Keelia Jones will be leading the Mount Sterling R2O team; she and Bre Tierney – a tenured salesperson transferring into the new store – both worked to grow a 900+ -person Facebook following for the location even before it opened. The store has also created a Founders’ Club for the store’s first 100 renters; Founders’ Club members receive a swag bag with merch, a Founders’ Club card, and a special offer.

A young woman wearing a turquoise R2O tee stands with a man and woman holding up a rent-to-own contract in a showroom environment, all smiling.
R2O Salesperson Bre Tierney (L) welcomes the Mt. Sterling store’s first couple of customers.

“The community’s enthusiasm and support from day one has already been really rewarding,” Tissot said. “This opening is more than a business milestone; it’s a reflection of the passion and commitment our team brings every day to learning, growing, and continually improving.

“For over four decades, customers have trusted R2O to provide quality products, exceptional service, and flexible ownership options,” continued Tissot. “Every new location represents an opportunity to serve more families, build more meaningful relationships, and make a positive impact within a community.”

A grey tee, red tote and red travel cup – all branded with a circular logo reading “Mt. Sterling Rent-2-Own First 100 Founders’ Club” – and a black cap featuring the Rent-2-Own logo, are all displayed upon a dark blue sofa.
The first 100 renters at the new Mt. Sterling R2O store receive a swag bag full of these goodies, as well as a special exclusive offer.
 
A young woman wearing spectacles, a navy blue dress, and a navy vest with the embroidered words “Rent-2-Own family” stands smiling.
Keelia Jones is the Store Manager of R2O’s new Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, location.
A full showroom displays several living room sets, a few dining room sets, and a washer and dryer.
R2O’s new Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, store interior.

Upcoming Events

View Calendar


Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 