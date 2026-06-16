R2O Opens Store #43 in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky

The R2O Mt. Sterling delivery team (L to R): Jake Warren, Chad Ryan, and John Hall.

APRO member Countryside Rentals Inc. dba Rent-2-Own (R2O) recently opened up the company’s 43rd location in Mount Sterling, Kentucky. A grand opening celebration is scheduled for the end of July.

“We were seeking a community aligned with our mission of helping nice folks own nice stuff,” said R2O Owner Mike Tissot. “Mount Sterling stood out to us because of its strong sense of community, small-town feel, and the opportunity to offer all we have to an area we felt has been underserved.”

Established Store Manager Keelia Jones will be leading the Mount Sterling R2O team; she and Bre Tierney – a tenured salesperson transferring into the new store – both worked to grow a 900+ -person Facebook following for the location even before it opened. The store has also created a Founders’ Club for the store’s first 100 renters; Founders’ Club members receive a swag bag with merch, a Founders’ Club card, and a special offer.

R2O Salesperson Bre Tierney (L) welcomes the Mt. Sterling store’s first couple of customers.

“The community’s enthusiasm and support from day one has already been really rewarding,” Tissot said. “This opening is more than a business milestone; it’s a reflection of the passion and commitment our team brings every day to learning, growing, and continually improving.

“For over four decades, customers have trusted R2O to provide quality products, exceptional service, and flexible ownership options,” continued Tissot. “Every new location represents an opportunity to serve more families, build more meaningful relationships, and make a positive impact within a community.”