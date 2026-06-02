Q2 State Rental Dealer Association Meetup 

The second quarter State Association Meeting brought together 12 state association presidents to discuss legislative developments, industry trends, upcoming events, and operational priorities for the months ahead.

APRO CEO Charles Smitherman kicked off the meeting with a recap of APRO’s Legislative Conference, held in April in Washington, D.C. Smitherman reported that the conference was highly successful, drawing approximately 100 registered attendees, including 20 legislative fellows. He expressed gratitude for the state RDAs’ ongoing support of the fellowship program, noting that the initiative has become an important and sustainable advocacy effort thanks to the generous donations and participation from state associations.

Kentucky Rental Dealers Association President Bill Howard shared his enthusiasm for the fellowship and advocacy program, stating that he cannot sing its praises enough and noted how many individuals within his organization are already eager to be considered for next year’s program. Other attendees highlighted the value of hearing directly from Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) leadership, congressional committee staff, and policymakers.

Despite the strong participation, the group acknowledged growing challenges in securing face-to-face meetings with members of Congress. Even so, participants emphasized the continued importance of maintaining visibility and advocacy efforts in Washington.

Legislative activity in New York also remained a major topic of discussion. Smitherman, New York Rental Dealers Association (NYRDA) President Jeff Smith, and NYRDA Board Member Michael Wall shared updates regarding a bill that has been refiled repeatedly over the past three years. Following recent meetings with legislators and staff, the group believes they may have successfully prevented the bill from advancing during this session. While optimistic, attendees agreed the issue will require continued monitoring and ongoing conversations with consumer groups that may have misconceptions about the rent-to-own industry, helping reduce the likelihood of the legislation resurfacing in future sessions.

Additional legislative updates were shared regarding California and Arizona, where industry leaders are closely watching potential reform efforts modeled after California’s Rent-To-Own legislation.

Jimmy Taylor of 3Z Brands dba Southerland Sleep provided a market overview focused on the mattress industry and broader retail trends. He explained that significant mattress price increases occurred in April due to shortages in raw materials caused by a chemical plant fire in Houston, Texas. However, he noted that some cost relief may arrive by the fall as supply chains stabilize. Several economic factors, particularly fuel prices and surcharges, also continue to impact the mattress industry.

Taylor also discussed the growing influence of online purchasing and branded product lines, noting that traditional retail and rent-to-own businesses, once distinctly different, have become increasingly similar in the post-pandemic marketplace. He observed that one of the primary differences remaining is that traditional retail tends to focus more heavily on major summer holiday promotions such as Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day sales.

Smitherman also announced plans to begin a comprehensive review and update of the State Association Handbook. The updated handbook is expected to include best practices for state RDAs related to reserve planning, annual association activities, operational reporting, and overall association management guidance. State association presidents are encouraged to participate in the revision process and provide input over the coming months.

Planning continues for RTO World 2026 in West Palm Beach, August 24–27, with organizers reporting strong registration numbers and hotel bookings already underway. Presidents were encouraged to register as soon as possible.

In addition, several upcoming regional and state meetings were highlighted on the Industry Events calendar, including:

Heartland of America Regional Trade Show, hosted by Missouri Rental Dealers Association (MRDA) – June 9–11, 2026

Tennessee Rental Dealers Association (TRDA) Annual Meeting – June 17–18, 2026

Pennsylvania Association of Rental Dealers (PARD) Annual Meeting – June 24, 2026

Midwest Training Expo, hosted by Ohio Rental Dealers Association (ORDA) – September 15-16, 2026

These events provide valuable opportunities for dealer education, networking, and legislative collaboration.

The meeting concluded with reminders for all state association representatives to:

Work with APRO to update their state RDA web pages

Watch for scholarship winner announcements in early July

Save the date for the Q3 State Association Meetup on September 9, 2026, when members will reconvene to discuss continued advocacy efforts, industry developments, and progress on association initiatives

Bravo to our state RDA leaders for their continued leadership and dedication to the industry every day!