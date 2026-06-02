Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO)
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Q2 State Rental Dealer Association Meetup 

The second quarter State Association Meeting brought together 12 state association presidents to discuss legislative developments, industry trends, upcoming events, and operational priorities for the months ahead. 

APRO CEO Charles Smitherman kicked off the meeting with a recap of APRO’s Legislative Conference, held in April in Washington, D.C. Smitherman reported that the conference was highly successful, drawing approximately 100 registered attendees, including 20 legislative fellows. He expressed gratitude for the state RDAs’ ongoing support of the fellowship program, noting that the initiative has become an important and sustainable advocacy effort thanks to the generous donations and participation from state associations. 

Kentucky Rental Dealers Association President Bill Howard shared his enthusiasm for the fellowship and advocacy program, stating that he cannot sing its praises enough and noted how many individuals within his organization are already eager to be considered for next year’s program. Other attendees highlighted the value of hearing directly from Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) leadership, congressional committee staff, and policymakers. 

Despite the strong participation, the group acknowledged growing challenges in securing face-to-face meetings with members of Congress. Even so, participants emphasized the continued importance of maintaining visibility and advocacy efforts in Washington. 

Legislative activity in New York also remained a major topic of discussion. Smitherman, New York Rental Dealers Association (NYRDA) President Jeff Smith, and NYRDA Board Member Michael Wall shared updates regarding a bill that has been refiled repeatedly over the past three years. Following recent meetings with legislators and staff, the group believes they may have successfully prevented the bill from advancing during this session. While optimistic, attendees agreed the issue will require continued monitoring and ongoing conversations with consumer groups that may have misconceptions about the rent-to-own industry, helping reduce the likelihood of the legislation resurfacing in future sessions. 

Additional legislative updates were shared regarding California and Arizona, where industry leaders are closely watching potential reform efforts modeled after California’s Rent-To-Own legislation. 

Jimmy Taylor of 3Z Brands dba Southerland Sleep provided a market overview focused on the mattress industry and broader retail trends. He explained that significant mattress price increases occurred in April due to shortages in raw materials caused by a chemical plant fire in Houston, Texas. However, he noted that some cost relief may arrive by the fall as supply chains stabilize. Several economic factors, particularly fuel prices and surcharges, also continue to impact the mattress industry. 

Taylor also discussed the growing influence of online purchasing and branded product lines, noting that traditional retail and rent-to-own businesses, once distinctly different, have become increasingly similar in the post-pandemic marketplace. He observed that one of the primary differences remaining is that traditional retail tends to focus more heavily on major summer holiday promotions such as Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day sales. 

Smitherman also announced plans to begin a comprehensive review and update of the State Association Handbook. The updated handbook is expected to include best practices for state RDAs related to reserve planning, annual association activities, operational reporting, and overall association management guidance. State association presidents are encouraged to participate in the revision process and provide input over the coming months. 

Planning continues for RTO World 2026 in West Palm Beach, August 24–27, with organizers reporting strong registration numbers and hotel bookings already underway. Presidents were encouraged to register as soon as possible. 

In addition, several upcoming regional and state meetings were highlighted on the Industry Events calendar, including: 

  • Midwest Training Expo, hosted by Ohio Rental Dealers Association (ORDA) –  September 15-16, 2026 

These events provide valuable opportunities for dealer education, networking, and legislative collaboration. 

The meeting concluded with reminders for all state association representatives to: 

  1. Work with APRO to update their state RDA web pages  
  1. Watch for scholarship winner announcements in early July  
  1. Save the date for the Q3 State Association Meetup on September 9, 2026, when members will reconvene to discuss continued advocacy efforts, industry developments, and progress on association initiatives  

Bravo to our state RDA leaders for their continued leadership and dedication to the industry every day!

Upcoming Events

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Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 