Nick Garrard on the Legal Side of Rent-to-Own Sheds 

For many traditional rent-to-own (RTO) operators, the shed industry is still relatively new territory. A new episode of The RTO Show Podcast offered a closer look at the people, standards, and legal conversations shaping that space. Host Pete Shau sat down with Nick Garrard, General Counsel for the National Shed Rental Association (NSRA), to discuss how the rent-to-own shed industry continues to grow, where it overlaps with traditional RTO, and why collaboration between NSRA and APRO is becoming increasingly important. From state-by-state compliance to bankruptcy education and industry ethics, the conversation highlighted how shed rental operators are building a stronger voice within the broader rent-to-own community.

Garrard’s path into the industry sounds familiar to many RTO professionals. What started as a few legal cases involving shed rental agreements eventually became a major focus of his practice. Today, he works with shed dealers across multiple states on everything from contracts and collections to advertising compliance and bankruptcy cases.

One of the most important takeaways from the conversation was how much state laws can differ when it comes to rent-to-own sheds. Garrard explained that while most rent-to-own transactions follow similar frameworks, each state has its own disclosure requirements, advertising rules, and consumer protections. Some states are more relaxed, while others require strict compliance language and detailed customer disclosures.

California, for example, requires maintenance responsibilities that many other states do not. New York has unique disclosure rules, and West Virginia includes pricing caps on rental agreements. According to Garrard, understanding those differences before expanding into a new state is critical for dealers looking to avoid costly mistakes.

The Growing Importance of Rent-to-Own Sheds

The conversation also highlighted how the shed industry is becoming a larger part of the overall RTO conversation. Garrard noted that NSRA has grown significantly in recent years and is working closely with APRO on industry standards, ethics, and data collection efforts.

One of the biggest themes throughout the episode was professionalism. NSRA recently adopted a code of ethics designed to help shed dealers operate with higher standards and build trust with consumers. Garrard explained that the goal is to create consistency across the industry while showing lawmakers and customers that members are committed to responsible business practices.

Bankruptcy was another topic that resonated throughout the discussion. Garrard stressed that many dealers become overwhelmed when bankruptcy notices arrive, but he encouraged operators not to ignore them. In many cases, dealers can take proactive steps themselves before involving legal counsel. He emphasized that understanding deadlines and staying engaged in the process can help companies recover more than they expect.

The episode also explored the growing collaboration between NSRA and APRO. Garrard credited APRO CEO Charles Smitherman for helping strengthen the relationship between the organizations and creating more opportunities for education, advocacy, and shared industry research.

As the shed rental sector continues to expand, conversations like this are becoming increasingly important for dealers navigating compliance, growth, and customer relationships. Garrard’s practical approach and industry knowledge offered listeners a clearer understanding of how legal strategy supports long-term success in rent-to-own sheds.

Listen to the full episode of The RTO Show Podcast, proudly sponsored by APRO, on Spotify or watch it on YouTube.

Listen on Spotify

Watch on YouTube