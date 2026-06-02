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Nick Garrard on the Legal Side of Rent-to-Own Sheds 

For many traditional rent-to-own (RTO) operators, the shed industry is still relatively new territory. A new episode of The RTO Show Podcast offered a closer look at the people, standards, and legal conversations shaping that space. Host Pete Shau sat down with Nick Garrard, General Counsel for the National Shed Rental Association (NSRA), to discuss how the rent-to-own shed industry continues to grow, where it overlaps with traditional RTO, and why collaboration between NSRA and APRO is becoming increasingly important. From state-by-state compliance to bankruptcy education and industry ethics, the conversation highlighted how shed rental operators are building a stronger voice within the broader rent-to-own community. 

Garrard’s path into the industry sounds familiar to many RTO professionals. What started as a few legal cases involving shed rental agreements eventually became a major focus of his practice. Today, he works with shed dealers across multiple states on everything from contracts and collections to advertising compliance and bankruptcy cases. 

One of the most important takeaways from the conversation was how much state laws can differ when it comes to rent-to-own sheds. Garrard explained that while most rent-to-own transactions follow similar frameworks, each state has its own disclosure requirements, advertising rules, and consumer protections. Some states are more relaxed, while others require strict compliance language and detailed customer disclosures. 

California, for example, requires maintenance responsibilities that many other states do not. New York has unique disclosure rules, and West Virginia includes pricing caps on rental agreements. According to Garrard, understanding those differences before expanding into a new state is critical for dealers looking to avoid costly mistakes.  

The Growing Importance of Rent-to-Own Sheds 

The conversation also highlighted how the shed industry is becoming a larger part of the overall RTO conversation. Garrard noted that NSRA has grown significantly in recent years and is working closely with APRO on industry standards, ethics, and data collection efforts. 

One of the biggest themes throughout the episode was professionalism. NSRA recently adopted a code of ethics designed to help shed dealers operate with higher standards and build trust with consumers. Garrard explained that the goal is to create consistency across the industry while showing lawmakers and customers that members are committed to responsible business practices. 

Bankruptcy was another topic that resonated throughout the discussion. Garrard stressed that many dealers become overwhelmed when bankruptcy notices arrive, but he encouraged operators not to ignore them. In many cases, dealers can take proactive steps themselves before involving legal counsel. He emphasized that understanding deadlines and staying engaged in the process can help companies recover more than they expect. 

The episode also explored the growing collaboration between NSRA and APRO. Garrard credited APRO CEO Charles Smitherman for helping strengthen the relationship between the organizations and creating more opportunities for education, advocacy, and shared industry research. 

As the shed rental sector continues to expand, conversations like this are becoming increasingly important for dealers navigating compliance, growth, and customer relationships. Garrard’s practical approach and industry knowledge offered listeners a clearer understanding of how legal strategy supports long-term success in rent-to-own sheds.  

Listen to the full episode of The RTO Show Podcast, proudly sponsored by APRO, on Spotify or watch it on YouTube. 

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Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 