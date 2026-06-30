Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO)
JOIN APRO
JOIN APRO

Mow the Lawn, Polish the Profile: Upgrading Your Store’s Digital Curb Appeal 

By Lauren Talicska 
Arona Home Essentials | APRO Member 

In real estate there is a lot of chatter about curb appeal.  It is the first impression of your property and can tell a lot about you. Good curb appeal- some fresh mulch, bright flowers, a new coat of paint- is inviting and shows that a place is well maintained. Our rent-to-own stores are not different. We spend a lot of time, energy, and money to make our store fronts pop. But what about your digital curb appeal? Marketing success starts before a customer ever walks up to your store; it begins with your digital front door- your Google Business Profile (GBP). 

68% of Google searches now end without a click.  You read that correct, that’s the latest data to be released and is 10% higher than the same stat just two months ago. This means customers are getting all the information they want from the search results without ever going to your website. As search landscapes shift even more toward AI-driven results, keeping your profile optimized is mission critical for survival. Your GBP is no longer just a static listing; it is the primary data source for Google’s AI. 

I can hear it now, “Lauren, this AI Google stuff is too ______ for me right now.” Fill in the blank with your choice: expensive, time consuming, difficult, overwhelming.  

I’m not going to solve this thing for us in one 800 word article. But what I can do is give you three EASY action items that you can implement TODAY that will make your GBP impossible for any customer or AI search agent to resist.   

Action Item 1: Pull the weeds and clean it up!  

Google doesn’t just look for “completeness” of a GBP anymore; it looks for activity. A profile that hasn’t been updated in 30 days is decaying in search rankings. When is the last time you logged into your Google Business account and really took a look at what was on your profile? Accurate data like your name, address, and store hours aren’t just for customers; it’s how Google’s AI verifies you are a real, trustworthy business. Are your business categories up to date? And when is the last time you freshened up your Description? Making these simple updates ensures customers get what they need even without ever visiting your website. 

Action Item 2: Show, don’t just tell!  

Photos drive traffic. Businesses with high-quality photos see significantly higher engagement. Makes sense, right? Would you be more likely to go to a hole in the wall restaurant with no pictures? Or would choose to go to the place with dozens of delicious looking meals? Customers like knowing what to expect when they choose to come to you. In 2025, Localo Research analyzed over 2 million Google Business Profiles and the stats about the effect of photos are crazy.  Businesses with 100+ high-quality photos get:  

  • 520% more calls 
  • 2,717% more direction requests  
  • 1,065% more website clicks. 

To keep your GBP fresh, you should aim to upload 3-5 new pictures a week. Keep a good mix of product, interior, exterior, employee, etc. And want to know the best part? ANYONE can upload pictures to your profile and help your engagement.  Are you an APRO vendor partner that made it this far in the article? When you do your store visits, you can snap some pics, upload, and literally make our day.  

Action Item 3: Master the Review Engine!  

In 2026, a 4.0 star review is the “new 3.0”, this makes it is even more important to strive to always get a 5.0. Your best shot at getting a good review is timing it to hit the customer at the time of “maximum delight”.For most of us that is that sweet spot where the customer’s item has just been delivered and is in their home looking and functioning beautifully…and they haven’t had any service or payment issues. Your delivery team is an amazing source for getting the review in person! They can utilize QR codes or programmed NFC tags to make it even easier. Timing a text message and email to hit the customer after delivery is another great way to build your reviews. A goal of 1-2 reviews a week is attainable and will help maintain freshness on your profile. 

Just as essential to getting a good review rating is the actual content of the review. Google’s AI scans review text for justifications that validate other data about you.  If a reviewer says “best selection of washers,” your shop will rank for “washers near me”.  

Responding to all reviews in a timely manner shows that the business is alive and engaged. It also gives you the opportunity to include additional relevant keywords in your responses to help AI index your business for the right searches. For example, if a customer mentions “mattresses”, include “mattresses” in your reply and feel free to throw in some brands you carry in store ready to deliver.  

Your Google Business Profile is a living part of your business and the effort that you put into building your curb appeal will have a direct effect on how customers find and choose you over the place down the street. By staying consistent with your updates, you move from just “having a listing” to actively driving growth. 

About the Author 
Lauren Talicska is Vice President of Marketing & Communications for APRO member Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials. 
Connect with Lauren on LinkedIn 

Upcoming Events

View Calendar


Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 