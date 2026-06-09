Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO)
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Moving Past the Penny – What You Need to Know 

By: Justin Hosie and Dailey Wilson, Hudson Cook, LLP 

Did you know that it actually costs more than one cent to manufacture a single penny? For years, the federal government spent millions of dollars just to keep this small currency in circulation. As a result, in February of 2025, President Trump directed the U.S. Treasury to stop producing the penny, and on Nov. 12, 2025, the U.S. Mint struck its final penny. This change means the mint no longer produces these coins for daily use. While you can still use the pennies you have in your stores and consumers can still use the pennies in their pockets, banks are gradually removing them from the system. This means that in your cash transactions, you’ll ultimately have to decide how to account for exact cents but exchange money with consumers in five-cent increments.  Most businesses are moving to a system called “symmetric rounding.” 

How Symmetric Rounding Works 

When a customer is asked to pay an amount that isn’t a five-cent increment, this is where a system called “symmetric rounding” comes into play.  For example, if a customer wants to make a weekly renewal payment on a 2-piece sectional and the total payment amount is $24.02, how does the transaction work when the penny is gone? While there’s no impact on electronic payments, such as customers paying by card, in a cash transaction, unless the consumer has two pennies, you’ll end up rounding. 

The rules for rounding to the nearest five-cent increment are usually as simple as this.  For change given to consumers in: 

  1. Amounts ending in .01 or .02 round down to .00 
  1. Amounts ending in .03 or .04 round up to .05 
  1. Amounts ending in .06 or .07 round down to .05 
  1. Amounts ending in .08 or .09 round up to .10 

So, if the total is $24.02, and the customer hands you $25.00 in cash, you’d normally return them $0.98 cents.  Because the change ends in an 8, using symmetric rounding, you’d round up and hand them $1.00.  In this case, the customer would get two cents more than they would if everyone had pennies.  Other times, the company will benefit. 

This system has been in use in Canada since 2013, and our friends up north report that this system is ultimately fair because it balances out over time. Sometimes you save two cents and other times you pay two cents extra. Because the rounding goes both up and down in equal measure, neither the store nor the customer should lose a significant amount of money in the long run.  But, it’s worth talking to your accounting team about the most common cash payments you receive, your current pricing approach, and discussing whether you should reconsider your pricing.  For example, if your pricing is structured so that you more often give change in certain increments than others, you should consider the impact. You’ll also want to confirm with your accounting team or legal counsel that this approach is compliant with state law. Some states are passing legislation addressing the issue. Georgia, for example, has codified symmetric rounding in its state law. 

The Reality for Your Company 

Companies are feeling the effects of this change more than anyone else, but our understanding is that it’s not ultimately a financial concern; it’s a customer service concern. Often your representatives have to explain the new rules to customers who may be annoyed or confused by the price difference. The transition requires patience as everyone gets used to this “new math” at the register. You may also have to spend time updating your training, signage, etc., to explain the lack of pennies. 

Digital Tools for a Cashless Shift 

You are in luck if you use modern technology to run your business. Anytime you take an electronic payment like ACH, debit card, or credit card, there’s no need for symmetric rounding.  You can continue to calculate to the $0.01 increment.  In addition, software vendors are stepping up to make this transition easier for everyone, including one offering a “virtual penny tray” that helps customers and companies minimize the overall impact of virtual rounding, so it’s really only felt on the final payment. Other cash register developments are in the works that automatically use symmetric rounding, so representatives do not have to do the math in their heads.  As more companies adopt the smart tools, the disappearance of the penny will feel like a much smaller hurdle. 

For further reading, including some important FAQs, the US Treasury has issued the following about cessation of the penny: https://home.treasury.gov/news/featured-stories/penny-production-cessation-faqs 

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Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 