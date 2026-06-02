HR & Onboarding Strategies for Rent-to-Own Teams 

Consistency was the thread running through every stage of APRO’s latest webinar on HR operations and employee development. Presented by Ashton Atkinson, Director of HR for APRO member Impact RTO Holdings dba Rent-A-Center, the session offered an inside look at how Rent-A-Center’s largest franchisee is building a stronger employee experience through intentional systems, clearer expectations, and scalable processes.

Rather than presenting a polished “perfect solution,” Atkinson walked attendees through what’s working, what still needs improvement, and how flexibility remains critical in today’s labor environment. That transparency resonated throughout the webinar and underscored a major takeaway – effective HR leadership is built through continuous refinement, not rigid formulas.

Atkinson explained that the company’s approach starts with three core values: be present, seek to improve, and do what you say you’re going to do. Those principles became the foundation for every process discussed during the session, from hiring and onboarding to training, advancement, and coaching.

Building Better HR Onboarding Strategies

One of the webinar’s strongest themes centered on HR onboarding strategies and the importance of consistency across locations. Atkinson shared that before formalizing processes, employee experiences varied widely depending on the store manager. Some new hires entered organized, welcoming environments, while others were immediately thrown into operational tasks with little structure.

To solve that inconsistency, Impact RTO created a standardized employee life cycle document that guides employees from hiring through long-term development. The framework gives team members visibility into training, advancement opportunities, performance expectations, and operational processes while also helping managers deliver a more uniform experience across all 75 locations.

The organization also implemented a formal offer letter process for every hire. While simple on the surface, Atkinson emphasized that standardized offer letters dramatically improved professionalism and set clearer expectations before an employee’s first day.

“First impressions are everything,” Atkinson explained during the webinar, noting that structured communication immediately signals organization and preparedness to incoming employees.

The onboarding process itself was also redesigned to eliminate uncertainty. Once employees complete onboarding paperwork, they are integrated into the company’s internal HR systems, recognition platforms, and training programs before receiving a welcome package that includes key resources and employment information.

The goal, according to Atkinson, is simple: remove guesswork and help new hires feel supported from day one.

Training emerged as another major component of the discussion. Impact RTO Holdings utilizes Rent-A-Center’s “Drive First Gear” and “Drive Second Gear” programs to guide employees through their first 90 days. However, Atkinson admitted the organization initially struggled with accountability and completion tracking.

That changed when leadership tied bonus eligibility directly to training completion.

While the policy may sound strict at first glance, Atkinson explained that it reinforced the company’s belief that training is essential to both employee safety and long-term success. The shift also created measurable accountability throughout the organization.

Recruiting and Career Advancement in RTO

The webinar additionally explored recruiting challenges facing today’s RTO operators. Atkinson acknowledged that companies cannot control every labor market variable, but they can improve response times and communication processes. To reduce hiring bottlenecks, recruiting responsibilities were decentralized and shifted closer to store managers through a new applicant tracking system that allows managers to communicate with candidates in real time.

Assessment tools and standardized interview guides were also introduced to improve candidate quality and ensure more consistent hiring conversations across locations.

While several operational successes were highlighted, Atkinson also openly discussed areas still under development, particularly employee coaching. The company is currently building a more formal coaching framework to help managers navigate difficult conversations consistently and effectively.

That future coaching initiative generated strong audience engagement during the webinar’s Q&A session, with attendees discussing the importance of equipping store managers with tools, scripts, and developmental guidance for handling employee performance concerns.

The webinar concluded with a broader reflection on adaptability. Atkinson noted that employee expectations continue to evolve, which means HR systems must evolve alongside them. Anonymous engagement surveys, ongoing process evaluations, and a willingness to revisit existing systems all play a role in strengthening organizational culture over time.

For RTO operators looking to strengthen retention, improve consistency, and create stronger employee experiences, the session offered a practical blueprint grounded in real operational experience rather than theory alone.

Watch the full HR & Onboarding Done Right APRO webinar replay – proudly produced and presented by the Association of Professional Rental Organizations.