Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO)
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HR & Onboarding Strategies for Rent-to-Own Teams 

Consistency was the thread running through every stage of APRO’s latest webinar on HR operations and employee development. Presented by Ashton Atkinson, Director of HR for APRO member Impact RTO Holdings dba Rent-A-Center, the session offered an inside look at how Rent-A-Center’s largest franchisee is building a stronger employee experience through intentional systems, clearer expectations, and scalable processes. 

Rather than presenting a polished “perfect solution,” Atkinson walked attendees through what’s working, what still needs improvement, and how flexibility remains critical in today’s labor environment. That transparency resonated throughout the webinar and underscored a major takeaway – effective HR leadership is built through continuous refinement, not rigid formulas. 

Atkinson explained that the company’s approach starts with three core values: be present, seek to improve, and do what you say you’re going to do. Those principles became the foundation for every process discussed during the session, from hiring and onboarding to training, advancement, and coaching. 

Building Better HR Onboarding Strategies 

One of the webinar’s strongest themes centered on HR onboarding strategies and the importance of consistency across locations. Atkinson shared that before formalizing processes, employee experiences varied widely depending on the store manager. Some new hires entered organized, welcoming environments, while others were immediately thrown into operational tasks with little structure. 

To solve that inconsistency, Impact RTO created a standardized employee life cycle document that guides employees from hiring through long-term development. The framework gives team members visibility into training, advancement opportunities, performance expectations, and operational processes while also helping managers deliver a more uniform experience across all 75 locations. 

The organization also implemented a formal offer letter process for every hire. While simple on the surface, Atkinson emphasized that standardized offer letters dramatically improved professionalism and set clearer expectations before an employee’s first day. 

“First impressions are everything,” Atkinson explained during the webinar, noting that structured communication immediately signals organization and preparedness to incoming employees.  

The onboarding process itself was also redesigned to eliminate uncertainty. Once employees complete onboarding paperwork, they are integrated into the company’s internal HR systems, recognition platforms, and training programs before receiving a welcome package that includes key resources and employment information. 

The goal, according to Atkinson, is simple: remove guesswork and help new hires feel supported from day one. 

Training emerged as another major component of the discussion. Impact RTO Holdings utilizes Rent-A-Center’s “Drive First Gear” and “Drive Second Gear” programs to guide employees through their first 90 days. However, Atkinson admitted the organization initially struggled with accountability and completion tracking. 

That changed when leadership tied bonus eligibility directly to training completion. 

While the policy may sound strict at first glance, Atkinson explained that it reinforced the company’s belief that training is essential to both employee safety and long-term success. The shift also created measurable accountability throughout the organization. 

Recruiting and Career Advancement in RTO 

The webinar additionally explored recruiting challenges facing today’s RTO operators. Atkinson acknowledged that companies cannot control every labor market variable, but they can improve response times and communication processes. To reduce hiring bottlenecks, recruiting responsibilities were decentralized and shifted closer to store managers through a new applicant tracking system that allows managers to communicate with candidates in real time. 

Assessment tools and standardized interview guides were also introduced to improve candidate quality and ensure more consistent hiring conversations across locations. 

While several operational successes were highlighted, Atkinson also openly discussed areas still under development, particularly employee coaching. The company is currently building a more formal coaching framework to help managers navigate difficult conversations consistently and effectively. 

That future coaching initiative generated strong audience engagement during the webinar’s Q&A session, with attendees discussing the importance of equipping store managers with tools, scripts, and developmental guidance for handling employee performance concerns. 

The webinar concluded with a broader reflection on adaptability. Atkinson noted that employee expectations continue to evolve, which means HR systems must evolve alongside them. Anonymous engagement surveys, ongoing process evaluations, and a willingness to revisit existing systems all play a role in strengthening organizational culture over time. 

For RTO operators looking to strengthen retention, improve consistency, and create stronger employee experiences, the session offered a practical blueprint grounded in real operational experience rather than theory alone. 

Watch the full HR & Onboarding Done Right APRO webinar replay – proudly produced and presented by the Association of Professional Rental Organizations. 

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Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 