How to Use the APRO Community: A Live Demo 

For many rent-to-own (RTO) professionals, some of the most valuable insights come from conversations with peers who have faced similar challenges. That idea was at the heart of APRO’s Lunch & Learn webinar, “Take a Look Inside the APRO Community,” presented by Amberlee Maya, Director of Marketing and Communications for APRO.

Designed as a practical walkthrough, the session introduced members to the APRO Community platform and demonstrated how it can be used to strengthen connections, exchange knowledge, and support professional growth throughout the year. Rather than limiting networking opportunities to conferences and events, the platform creates a space where members can engage with one another every day, ask questions, share resources, and learn from real-world experiences.

Why APRO Community Networking Matters

During the webinar, Maya described the APRO Community as a year-round networking opportunity where members can quickly connect with peers, seek advice, and gain perspectives from professionals across the industry. The platform was created to help members ask questions, find answers, share ideas, and expand their professional networks while staying engaged with the broader rent-to-own community.

The webinar highlighted several public discussion groups currently available, including APRO General Discussions, LEAP and APRO Webinars, and a Vendor-Only Lounge. These groups allow members to continue conversations beyond webinars and events while fostering collaboration among professionals with shared interests. Additional event-focused and role-based groups are planned as the community continues to grow.

Getting the Most from the Platform

One of the strongest recommendations from the session was to complete and personalize your profile as soon as you join. Adding a profile photo and keeping information up to date makes it easier for members to recognize one another and build meaningful professional relationships.

Maya also emphasized the importance of reviewing notification settings early. Members can customize how often they receive updates, whether through daily or weekly summary emails, notifications for specific groups, or immediate alerts for discussions and conversations that matter most to them. This flexibility allows users to stay informed without becoming overwhelmed by notifications.

The session included a live demonstration showing how members can search discussions, locate colleagues by company or job title, participate in conversations, and connect directly through private messages. As the community grows, these search and networking features will become increasingly valuable for finding answers and identifying peers with relevant expertise.

Building Conversations and Sharing Knowledge

The webinar also explored the platform’s discussion and polling features. Members can create posts, upload files, share resources, embed videos, and gather feedback through polls. These tools create opportunities for meaningful peer-to-peer learning and encourage members to share both challenges and successful strategies.

Beyond the desktop experience, attendees received an overview of the mobile app, which allows members to stay connected while on the go. Push notifications, quick responses, and easy access to discussions help keep conversations active and accessible regardless of location.

As the webinar concluded, Maya encouraged members to take three simple actions: log in, complete their profile, and make their first post. Whether introducing themselves, asking a question, or sharing a useful resource, active participation is what transforms APRO community networking into a valuable industry resource.

The session reinforced a simple but important message: every member brings unique knowledge and experience to the industry. By creating a space for those insights to be shared, APRO is helping strengthen professional relationships, encourage collaboration, and support the continued success of the rent-to-own industry.

Watch the full APRO webinar replay – proudly produced and presented by the Association of Professional Rental Organizations.