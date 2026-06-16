Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO)
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How to Use the APRO Community: A Live Demo 

For many rent-to-own (RTO) professionals, some of the most valuable insights come from conversations with peers who have faced similar challenges. That idea was at the heart of APRO’s Lunch & Learn webinar, “Take a Look Inside the APRO Community,” presented by Amberlee Maya, Director of Marketing and Communications for APRO

Designed as a practical walkthrough, the session introduced members to the APRO Community platform and demonstrated how it can be used to strengthen connections, exchange knowledge, and support professional growth throughout the year. Rather than limiting networking opportunities to conferences and events, the platform creates a space where members can engage with one another every day, ask questions, share resources, and learn from real-world experiences.  

Why APRO Community Networking Matters 

During the webinar, Maya described the APRO Community as a year-round networking opportunity where members can quickly connect with peers, seek advice, and gain perspectives from professionals across the industry. The platform was created to help members ask questions, find answers, share ideas, and expand their professional networks while staying engaged with the broader rent-to-own community.  

The webinar highlighted several public discussion groups currently available, including APRO General Discussions, LEAP and APRO Webinars, and a Vendor-Only Lounge. These groups allow members to continue conversations beyond webinars and events while fostering collaboration among professionals with shared interests. Additional event-focused and role-based groups are planned as the community continues to grow. 

Getting the Most from the Platform 

One of the strongest recommendations from the session was to complete and personalize your profile as soon as you join. Adding a profile photo and keeping information up to date makes it easier for members to recognize one another and build meaningful professional relationships.  

Maya also emphasized the importance of reviewing notification settings early. Members can customize how often they receive updates, whether through daily or weekly summary emails, notifications for specific groups, or immediate alerts for discussions and conversations that matter most to them. This flexibility allows users to stay informed without becoming overwhelmed by notifications. 

The session included a live demonstration showing how members can search discussions, locate colleagues by company or job title, participate in conversations, and connect directly through private messages. As the community grows, these search and networking features will become increasingly valuable for finding answers and identifying peers with relevant expertise. 

Building Conversations and Sharing Knowledge 

The webinar also explored the platform’s discussion and polling features. Members can create posts, upload files, share resources, embed videos, and gather feedback through polls. These tools create opportunities for meaningful peer-to-peer learning and encourage members to share both challenges and successful strategies. 

Beyond the desktop experience, attendees received an overview of the mobile app, which allows members to stay connected while on the go. Push notifications, quick responses, and easy access to discussions help keep conversations active and accessible regardless of location.  

As the webinar concluded, Maya encouraged members to take three simple actions: log in, complete their profile, and make their first post. Whether introducing themselves, asking a question, or sharing a useful resource, active participation is what transforms APRO community networking into a valuable industry resource.  

The session reinforced a simple but important message: every member brings unique knowledge and experience to the industry. By creating a space for those insights to be shared, APRO is helping strengthen professional relationships, encourage collaboration, and support the continued success of the rent-to-own industry.  

Watch the full APRO webinar replay – proudly produced and presented by the Association of Professional Rental Organizations. 

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Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 