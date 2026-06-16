Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO)
JOIN APRO
JOIN APRO

How RTO Leaders Get F.R.O.M. Here to There  

A smiling man with glasses, wearing a blue shirt and a black cap.

Success in rent-to-own (RTO) rarely comes from a single breakthrough. More often, it results from consistent habits, disciplined execution, and leaders who know how to keep their teams moving forward. That was the central message of LEAP Session 17, Getting F.R.O.M. Here to There, presented by Mike Tissot, Owner of APRO member Countryside Rentals Inc. dba Rent-2-Own. Drawing on decades of industry experience, Tissot shared a practical framework designed to help leaders identify what is holding their stores back and create momentum toward meaningful growth.  

Throughout the session, Tissot challenged attendees to think critically about where their stores are today and where they want them to be tomorrow. Whether the goal is increasing account volume, growing potential revenue, or improving operational performance, he argued that leaders must first identify the specific barriers preventing progress.  

RTO Leadership Development Through F.R.O.M. Framework 

The session centered on four pillars: Focus, Rhythm, Obstacles, and Momentum, which together form the F.R.O.M. framework.  

According to Tissot, many leaders struggle because they try to focus on too many priorities at once. If sales are the primary challenge, then sales must become the primary focus. If collections are the issue, leaders should devote their energy there. Effective leadership requires saying no to distractions and directing attention toward the single area that will create the greatest impact.  

He also emphasized the value of “deep work” by encouraging managers to carve out uninterrupted time to focus on critical activities rather than constantly reacting to texts, calls, and daily interruptions. This disciplined approach helps leaders address root problems rather than simply managing symptoms.  

Building a Rhythm That Drives Results 

One of the strongest themes throughout the webinar was the importance of consistency. Tissot noted that many rent-to-own operators have well-established collection processes but lack the same level of structure in their sales efforts. Too often, sales activities become reactive rather than intentional.  

His recommendation was simple: establish a daily rhythm for the activities that matter most. Lost-customer outreach, CRM follow-up, sales calls, business development, and social media engagement should not be occasional tasks. They should become part of a repeatable daily process. Tissot encouraged attendees to embrace the “never miss two days” mindset, recognizing that consistency over time produces far greater results than sporadic bursts of effort.  

Removing Obstacles and Creating Momentum 

The webinar also explored the leader’s responsibility to identify and remove obstacles. Tissot encouraged managers to “fly low,” stay close to their teams, and ask better questions to uncover hidden friction points. Whether the obstacle is a lack of tools, inadequate training, inefficient processes, or time constraints, leaders must remain curious enough to find the real issue.  

One memorable example involved a simple tool: a Torx bit used to assemble furniture more efficiently. Tissot used the analogy to challenge leaders to identify the equivalent tools their teams need to perform better in sales and collections. Sometimes the biggest performance gains come from removing small but persistent frustrations.  

The final component of the framework focused on momentum. Tissot reminded attendees that leaders set the tone for their stores. When managers become discouraged, that attitude often spreads throughout the team. Conversely, recognizing wins, celebrating successes, and highlighting positive behaviors can create a cycle of improvement that fuels future performance.  

For rent-to-own professionals seeking practical RTO leadership development strategies, this LEAP session delivered actionable ideas that can be implemented immediately. From prioritizing the right activities to building sustainable habits and removing barriers to success, the F.R.O.M. framework offers a roadmap for moving stores forward with purpose. 

Watch the full APRO webinar replay — proudly produced and presented by the Association of Professional Rental Organizations. 

Upcoming Events

View Calendar


Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 