How RTO Leaders Get F.R.O.M. Here to There  

Success in rent-to-own (RTO) rarely comes from a single breakthrough. More often, it results from consistent habits, disciplined execution, and leaders who know how to keep their teams moving forward. That was the central message of LEAP Session 17, Getting F.R.O.M. Here to There, presented by Mike Tissot, Owner of APRO member Countryside Rentals Inc. dba Rent-2-Own. Drawing on decades of industry experience, Tissot shared a practical framework designed to help leaders identify what is holding their stores back and create momentum toward meaningful growth.

Throughout the session, Tissot challenged attendees to think critically about where their stores are today and where they want them to be tomorrow. Whether the goal is increasing account volume, growing potential revenue, or improving operational performance, he argued that leaders must first identify the specific barriers preventing progress.

RTO Leadership Development Through F.R.O.M. Framework

The session centered on four pillars: Focus, Rhythm, Obstacles, and Momentum, which together form the F.R.O.M. framework.

According to Tissot, many leaders struggle because they try to focus on too many priorities at once. If sales are the primary challenge, then sales must become the primary focus. If collections are the issue, leaders should devote their energy there. Effective leadership requires saying no to distractions and directing attention toward the single area that will create the greatest impact.

He also emphasized the value of “deep work” by encouraging managers to carve out uninterrupted time to focus on critical activities rather than constantly reacting to texts, calls, and daily interruptions. This disciplined approach helps leaders address root problems rather than simply managing symptoms.

Building a Rhythm That Drives Results

One of the strongest themes throughout the webinar was the importance of consistency. Tissot noted that many rent-to-own operators have well-established collection processes but lack the same level of structure in their sales efforts. Too often, sales activities become reactive rather than intentional.

His recommendation was simple: establish a daily rhythm for the activities that matter most. Lost-customer outreach, CRM follow-up, sales calls, business development, and social media engagement should not be occasional tasks. They should become part of a repeatable daily process. Tissot encouraged attendees to embrace the “never miss two days” mindset, recognizing that consistency over time produces far greater results than sporadic bursts of effort.

Removing Obstacles and Creating Momentum

The webinar also explored the leader’s responsibility to identify and remove obstacles. Tissot encouraged managers to “fly low,” stay close to their teams, and ask better questions to uncover hidden friction points. Whether the obstacle is a lack of tools, inadequate training, inefficient processes, or time constraints, leaders must remain curious enough to find the real issue.

One memorable example involved a simple tool: a Torx bit used to assemble furniture more efficiently. Tissot used the analogy to challenge leaders to identify the equivalent tools their teams need to perform better in sales and collections. Sometimes the biggest performance gains come from removing small but persistent frustrations.

The final component of the framework focused on momentum. Tissot reminded attendees that leaders set the tone for their stores. When managers become discouraged, that attitude often spreads throughout the team. Conversely, recognizing wins, celebrating successes, and highlighting positive behaviors can create a cycle of improvement that fuels future performance.

For rent-to-own professionals seeking practical RTO leadership development strategies, this LEAP session delivered actionable ideas that can be implemented immediately. From prioritizing the right activities to building sustainable habits and removing barriers to success, the F.R.O.M. framework offers a roadmap for moving stores forward with purpose.

Watch the full APRO webinar replay — proudly produced and presented by the Association of Professional Rental Organizations.