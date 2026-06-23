Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO)
JOIN APRO
JOIN APRO

Graceland Rentals Acquires ShedSync Platform 

APRO member Graceland Rentals LLC recently acquired ShedSync, an innovative technology platform designed especially for the portable building industry. The acquisition is part of Graceland’s long-term strategy to modernize the independent portable-building dealer experience and provide dealers with advanced digital tools. 

ShedSync offers shed dealers assistance with automated inventory synchronization, multi-location inventory tools, lead management, competitive intelligence, fully branded websites, and AI-powered social media marketing. 

“This acquisition is about much more than software,” said Greg French, Graceland Chief Executive Officer. “The portable building industry is undergoing rapid transformation, and our dealers need tools that help them compete and thrive. For 20 years, Graceland has invested in supporting independent dealers, and ShedSync is a significant part of our commitment to helping dealers grow profitable businesses. Technology should empower our dealers, not replace them.” 

ShedSync Part of a Bigger Picture 

The acquisition follows a series of strategic investments for Graceland, including advanced manufacturing technology, expanded production capacity, an Epicor 3D configurator, enhanced dealer support programs, and the company’s recently announced NextGen Dealer Program, which is intended to help portable-building dealers raise profitability, improve efficiency, and accomplish long-term growth. 

Acquiring ShedSync also supports Graceland’s broader digital strategy, including dealer website enhancements, expanded marketing support, lead management systems, and online sales initiatives. 

“Graceland plans to further develop the ShedSync platform, integrating further capabilities to help dealers effectively manage inventory, improve online visibility, generate quality leads, and streamline customer engagement,” French said. “As we celebrate two decades in the shed industry, we remain focused on building the future by advancing independent dealers.” 

Upcoming Events

View Calendar


Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 