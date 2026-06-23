Graceland Rentals Acquires ShedSync Platform 

APRO member Graceland Rentals LLC recently acquired ShedSync, an innovative technology platform designed especially for the portable building industry. The acquisition is part of Graceland’s long-term strategy to modernize the independent portable-building dealer experience and provide dealers with advanced digital tools.

ShedSync offers shed dealers assistance with automated inventory synchronization, multi-location inventory tools, lead management, competitive intelligence, fully branded websites, and AI-powered social media marketing.

“This acquisition is about much more than software,” said Greg French, Graceland Chief Executive Officer. “The portable building industry is undergoing rapid transformation, and our dealers need tools that help them compete and thrive. For 20 years, Graceland has invested in supporting independent dealers, and ShedSync is a significant part of our commitment to helping dealers grow profitable businesses. Technology should empower our dealers, not replace them.”

ShedSync Part of a Bigger Picture

The acquisition follows a series of strategic investments for Graceland, including advanced manufacturing technology, expanded production capacity, an Epicor 3D configurator, enhanced dealer support programs, and the company’s recently announced NextGen Dealer Program, which is intended to help portable-building dealers raise profitability, improve efficiency, and accomplish long-term growth.

Acquiring ShedSync also supports Graceland’s broader digital strategy, including dealer website enhancements, expanded marketing support, lead management systems, and online sales initiatives.

“Graceland plans to further develop the ShedSync platform, integrating further capabilities to help dealers effectively manage inventory, improve online visibility, generate quality leads, and streamline customer engagement,” French said. “As we celebrate two decades in the shed industry, we remain focused on building the future by advancing independent dealers.”