Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO)
JOIN APRO
JOIN APRO

From Recovery to RTO Leadership 

Success stories in the rent-to-own (RTO) industry often focus on store growth, acquisitions, and leadership roles. In this episode of The RTO Show PodcastPete Shau sits down with Jeff Smith, co-owner of APRO member Your Hometown Rent To Own Inc. dba Hometown Rent To Own, to reveal the personal journey that made all of those achievements possible. 

Today, Smith is part of a growing operation with five stores, serves as President of the New York Rental Dealers Association (NYRDA), sits on the APRO Board of Directors, contributes to multiple industry committees, and continues expanding into new business ventures. But as he explains during the episode, none of that would have happened without a life-changing decision he made in 2022.  

Long before he became an owner, industry leader, or entrepreneur, Smith was fighting a battle few people fully understood. For nearly 30 years, he struggled with alcohol addiction while maintaining what appeared to be a successful life and career. He described himself as a “functioning alcoholic,” someone who appeared successful on the outside while privately battling addiction. The turning point came when his wife showed him a video from a birthday dinner where he could barely hold his beer or stay engaged in the celebration. 

Just weeks later, Smith attended his first AA meeting and committed to sobriety. 

An RTO Leadership Journey Fueled by Change 

Smith’s recovery didn’t just improve his personal life. It transformed his professional future. 

Before joining Hometown Rent To Own as an owner, Smith had actually turned down an opportunity to return to the business. It took encouragement from longtime mentor Randy Otander and a partnership opportunity with co-owner Matt Radecki to bring him back into the industry. Eventually, Smith refinanced his home and invested in the company, betting on himself and the future of the business.  

That decision proved to be a turning point. 

Since becoming sober, Hometown has expanded from a single-store operation to five locations across New York and Pennsylvania. Smith credits much of that growth to the energy, focus, and clarity he gained after eliminating alcohol from his life. Along the way, he has become increasingly active in industry leadership, serving on the APRO Board of Directors, advocating for dealers through NYRDA, and helping shape educational initiatives that support the future of rent-to-own.  

Building Opportunities for Others 

Throughout the conversation, Smith repeatedly returns to the importance of culture and relationships. He shares lessons learned from Otander, discusses the value of surrounding yourself with strong people, and explains why helping others grow has become one of his greatest motivations. 

But the episode is not only about recovery. It is also about mentorship and creating opportunities for others. 

One example came after APRO’s 2026 Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C. During the drive home, Smith invited longtime team members Christopher Posey and David Parker to join a future RNR Tire Express ownership group alongside himself and Radecki. Rather than simply creating another business, Smith saw an opportunity to help others build wealth, support their families, and become owners themselves.  

The conversation also explores Jeff’s commitment to helping others who may be facing similar struggles. He believes that sharing his story openly can encourage people to seek support and recognize that recovery is possible. His goal is simple: if his story helps even one person find recovery, the effort is worth it. 

The result is a conversation that goes far beyond rent-to-own operations. It is a powerful reminder that leadership often begins with personal transformation, and that some of the industry’s strongest leaders are the ones willing to share their challenges as openly as their successes. 

Listen to the full episode of The RTO Show Podcast, proudly sponsored by APRO, on Spotify or watch it on YouTube. 

Listen on Spotify

Watch on YouTube

Upcoming Events

View Calendar


Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 