From Recovery to RTO Leadership 

Success stories in the rent-to-own (RTO) industry often focus on store growth, acquisitions, and leadership roles. In this episode of The RTO Show Podcast, Pete Shau sits down with Jeff Smith, co-owner of APRO member Your Hometown Rent To Own Inc. dba Hometown Rent To Own, to reveal the personal journey that made all of those achievements possible.

Today, Smith is part of a growing operation with five stores, serves as President of the New York Rental Dealers Association (NYRDA), sits on the APRO Board of Directors, contributes to multiple industry committees, and continues expanding into new business ventures. But as he explains during the episode, none of that would have happened without a life-changing decision he made in 2022.

Long before he became an owner, industry leader, or entrepreneur, Smith was fighting a battle few people fully understood. For nearly 30 years, he struggled with alcohol addiction while maintaining what appeared to be a successful life and career. He described himself as a “functioning alcoholic,” someone who appeared successful on the outside while privately battling addiction. The turning point came when his wife showed him a video from a birthday dinner where he could barely hold his beer or stay engaged in the celebration.

Just weeks later, Smith attended his first AA meeting and committed to sobriety.

An RTO Leadership Journey Fueled by Change

Smith’s recovery didn’t just improve his personal life. It transformed his professional future.

Before joining Hometown Rent To Own as an owner, Smith had actually turned down an opportunity to return to the business. It took encouragement from longtime mentor Randy Otander and a partnership opportunity with co-owner Matt Radecki to bring him back into the industry. Eventually, Smith refinanced his home and invested in the company, betting on himself and the future of the business.

That decision proved to be a turning point.

Since becoming sober, Hometown has expanded from a single-store operation to five locations across New York and Pennsylvania. Smith credits much of that growth to the energy, focus, and clarity he gained after eliminating alcohol from his life. Along the way, he has become increasingly active in industry leadership, serving on the APRO Board of Directors, advocating for dealers through NYRDA, and helping shape educational initiatives that support the future of rent-to-own.

Building Opportunities for Others

Throughout the conversation, Smith repeatedly returns to the importance of culture and relationships. He shares lessons learned from Otander, discusses the value of surrounding yourself with strong people, and explains why helping others grow has become one of his greatest motivations.

But the episode is not only about recovery. It is also about mentorship and creating opportunities for others.

One example came after APRO’s 2026 Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C. During the drive home, Smith invited longtime team members Christopher Posey and David Parker to join a future RNR Tire Express ownership group alongside himself and Radecki. Rather than simply creating another business, Smith saw an opportunity to help others build wealth, support their families, and become owners themselves.

The conversation also explores Jeff’s commitment to helping others who may be facing similar struggles. He believes that sharing his story openly can encourage people to seek support and recognize that recovery is possible. His goal is simple: if his story helps even one person find recovery, the effort is worth it.

The result is a conversation that goes far beyond rent-to-own operations. It is a powerful reminder that leadership often begins with personal transformation, and that some of the industry’s strongest leaders are the ones willing to share their challenges as openly as their successes.

Listen to the full episode of The RTO Show Podcast, proudly sponsored by APRO, on Spotify or watch it on YouTube.

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