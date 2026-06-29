Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO)
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Ethical Persuasion for Better Sales Results 

What separates a great salesperson from an average one? According to ethical persuasion expert Patrick van der Burght, it is not necessarily product knowledge, effort, or even experience. It is understanding how people actually make decisions. In this episode of The RTO Show PodcastPete Shau sits down with Patrick to explore the science behind ethical persuasion and how businesses can use it to create better outcomes for customers and teams alike.  

Patrick’s journey into the field began while working as a sales representative in Australia. Frustrated that hard work alone was not producing the results he expected, he discovered the research of Dr. Robert Cialdini and became fascinated by the psychology of decision-making. Applying those principles helped him overcome significant sales challenges and ultimately transform business results.  

Why Ethical Persuasion Matters 

One of the most eye-opening discussions centered on how people make decisions. Patrick explained that most decisions are not driven by careful logic and analysis. Instead, they are made through fast, intuitive mental shortcuts. He shared research from Nobel Prize-winning psychologist Daniel Kahneman showing that the vast majority of decisions happen automatically, making it essential for businesses to communicate in ways that reduce uncertainty and simplify choices.  

For rent-to-own (RTO) operators, that insight has direct applications. Customers often delay decisions not because they are saying “no,” but because they are overwhelmed or uncertain. Patrick argues that businesses leave significant opportunities on the table when they fail to understand the science behind persuasion.  

The conversation also explored Cialdini’s seven principles of persuasion: reciprocity, liking, unity, social proof, authority, consistency, and scarcity. Patrick shared practical examples of each, from using authentic customer reviews more effectively to building trust through credibility and expertise. One particularly relevant takeaway for sales teams was the power of social proof, demonstrating how customers often look to the actions of others when making decisions.  

Another memorable lesson focused on credibility. Patrick explained that even small details matter, such as using exact numbers instead of rounded estimates. Precise information often feels more trustworthy and can strengthen a customer’s confidence in a business.  

For anyone involved in sales, collections, leadership, or customer service, this episode offers valuable insights into how ethical persuasion can improve communication, strengthen relationships, and help customers make confident decisions. 

Listen to the full episode of The RTO Show Podcast, proudly sponsored by APRO, on Spotify or watch it on YouTube. 

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Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 