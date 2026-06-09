Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO)
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Customer Experience Tips from a Former Disney Executive  

What separates one rent-to-own  (RTO) business from another when pricing, products, and promotions often look similar? According to Vance Morris, it comes down to the experience customers remember long after they leave the store. 

In a recent episode of The RTO Show Podcast, host Pete Shau sat down with Vance Morris, a former Disney executive turned customer experience consultant, to talk about how small operational changes can dramatically improve loyalty, retention, and customer perception.  

Morris spent more than a decade with Disney, including helping launch the now-famous Chef Mickey’s restaurant experience. During the conversation, he explained how Disney built systems around creating memorable customer interactions instead of simply delivering products or services. 

Building Better Customer Experience Systems 

One of Morris’ biggest themes was the importance of customer experience systems. According to him, businesses do not create consistency through luck or personality alone. They create it through simple, repeatable processes. 

“If your systems are on a higher plane as far as guest experience is concerned, now you can pretty much ensure that your employees are going to deliver the experiences that you’re looking for,” Morris explained.  

He pointed to common operational breakdowns, like unanswered phones, broken website links, or inconsistent greetings, as examples of where businesses quietly lose customers every day. Morris shared a story about abandoning a pizza order after being repeatedly placed on hold with no communication from the restaurant. The issue was not the employee, he said. It was the lack of a system. 

For RTO operators, Morris emphasized that differentiation rarely starts with pricing. Instead, it begins with creating a smoother, more thoughtful customer journey. 

That can include simple improvements such as: 

  • Greeting customers consistently  
  • Improving delivery presentation  
  • Creating cleaner showroom experiences  
  • Following up after customer visits  
  • Anticipating customer needs before they ask  

Morris also challenged operators to stop looking only at competitors within the RTO industry for ideas. Instead, he encouraged business owners to study companies known for strong service experiences, including Chick-fil-A, Nordstrom, and Ritz-Carlton. 

Another major point from the episode focused on retention. Morris explained that businesses often spend heavily to acquire new customers while investing very little in keeping existing ones engaged. He discussed how newsletters, follow-up communication, and community involvement help strengthen emotional connections with customers over time. 

“Money goes where money is wanted,” Morris said during the episode, reinforcing the idea that customers notice when businesses create intentional experiences.  

For many RTO operators, the conversation offers a practical reminder that customer experience systems do not have to be expensive or complicated. Small improvements, repeated consistently, can become a competitive advantage. 

Listen to the full episode of The RTO Show Podcast, proudly sponsored by APRO, on Spotify or watch it on YouTube. 

Listen on Spotify 

Watch on YouTube 

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Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 