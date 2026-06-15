Building an RTO Business with Passion and Purpose  

For Jerry Marshall, Owner of APRO member KAPPA Investments LLC dba Buddy’s Home Furnishings, success in rent-to-own has never been just about stores, inventory, or growth. It has always been about people.

In a recent episode of The RTO Show Podcast, Pete Shau sat down with Marshall to discuss his 27-year journey in the RTO industry, from his first job with Rentway to becoming the owner of seven Buddy’s Home Furnishings locations and serving on the APRO Board of Directors. Throughout the conversation, one theme surfaced again and again: investing in people.

Investing in People Creates Long-Term Success

Marshall credits much of his career success to mentors who invested in him early on. As he built his own business, he adopted the same approach with employees, believing that coaching, encouragement, and hands-on support create stronger teams and better results.

Rather than simply managing from a distance, Marshall believes leaders should work alongside their teams. He shared that some of his most valuable lessons have come from getting back into stores, helping employees solve problems, and demonstrating the standards he expects from others. For him, investing in people means being present and showing employees that their growth matters.

Why Relationships Still Matter in RTO

That philosophy extends to customers as well. Marshall prefers to think of customers as clients because relationships are at the heart of the rent-to-own business. He believes the industry’s ability to help families obtain the products they need while building trust through personal service remains one of its greatest strengths.

The discussion also explored the challenges of ownership, staffing, and growth. Marshall acknowledged that hiring and retention have changed in recent years, but he remains optimistic. His advice to operators is simple: before searching for new talent, make sure you are fully investing in the people you already have. With coaching, patience, and support, employees often achieve more than leaders initially expect.

Looking ahead, Marshall sees continued opportunity for the RTO industry. While technology, virtual transactions, and consumer expectations will continue to evolve, he believes the businesses that succeed will be the ones that never lose sight of the people they serve. Whether working with employees, customers, or industry partners, investing in people remains the foundation of long-term success.

As this conversation demonstrates, the future of rent-to-own may involve new tools and new approaches, but the industry’s greatest advantage is still the relationships that make it work.

Listen to the full episode of The RTO Show Podcast, proudly sponsored by APRO, on Spotify or watch it on YouTube.

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