Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO)
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Building an RTO Business with Passion and Purpose  

Two men are smiling. One man is wearing a black shirt. The other man has glasses and is wearing a blue shirt, and a cap that sports a letter V.

For Jerry Marshall, Owner of APRO member KAPPA Investments LLC dba Buddy’s Home Furnishings, success in rent-to-own has never been just about stores, inventory, or growth. It has always been about people. 

In a recent episode of The RTO Show PodcastPete Shau sat down with Marshall to discuss his 27-year journey in the RTO industry, from his first job with Rentway to becoming the owner of seven Buddy’s Home Furnishings locations and serving on the APRO Board of Directors. Throughout the conversation, one theme surfaced again and again: investing in people. 

Investing in People Creates Long-Term Success 

Marshall credits much of his career success to mentors who invested in him early on. As he built his own business, he adopted the same approach with employees, believing that coaching, encouragement, and hands-on support create stronger teams and better results. 

Rather than simply managing from a distance, Marshall believes leaders should work alongside their teams. He shared that some of his most valuable lessons have come from getting back into stores, helping employees solve problems, and demonstrating the standards he expects from others. For him, investing in people means being present and showing employees that their growth matters. 

Why Relationships Still Matter in RTO 

That philosophy extends to customers as well. Marshall prefers to think of customers as clients because relationships are at the heart of the rent-to-own business. He believes the industry’s ability to help families obtain the products they need while building trust through personal service remains one of its greatest strengths. 

The discussion also explored the challenges of ownership, staffing, and growth. Marshall acknowledged that hiring and retention have changed in recent years, but he remains optimistic. His advice to operators is simple: before searching for new talent, make sure you are fully investing in the people you already have. With coaching, patience, and support, employees often achieve more than leaders initially expect. 

Looking ahead, Marshall sees continued opportunity for the RTO industry. While technology, virtual transactions, and consumer expectations will continue to evolve, he believes the businesses that succeed will be the ones that never lose sight of the people they serve. Whether working with employees, customers, or industry partners, investing in people remains the foundation of long-term success. 

As this conversation demonstrates, the future of rent-to-own may involve new tools and new approaches, but the industry’s greatest advantage is still the relationships that make it work. 

Listen to the full episode of The RTO Show Podcast, proudly sponsored by APRO, on Spotify or watch it on YouTube. 

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Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 