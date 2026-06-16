Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO)
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APRO-fessional: Devin Zenteno

A man stands leaning against a counter and smiling, wearing spectacles, a Rent King sports shirt, and chinos. A sign behind him reads “Rent King | Sales & Lease Purchase.”
Devin Zenteno is the Store Manager of Rent King’s Lake Wales, Florida, location.

Officially, Devin Zenteno is the Store Manager of the Lake Wales, Florida, location of CPL Group Inc. dba Rent King. Unofficially, he’s known as the Mayor of Lake Wales.

Zenteno moved to Florida from Rhode Island as a middle-schooler, graduated from Lake Wales High School (go, Highlanders!), wed young, and went to work for Disney in Orlando, Florida, as a “houseman,” supporting resort housekeeping and operations. When his wife became ill, the couple wanted to move closer to family; an opportunity arose with Rent King in Winter Haven, Florida, so Zenteno suddenly found himself in rent-to-own.

“I had just turned 20, didn’t have a college degree, but did have a young family,” Zenteno says. “So having someone believe in me and give me a chance to prove what I was capable of meant everything to me. They saw potential in me before I saw it in myself, and that created a deep sense of loyalty for me. Which is a big part of why I’m still with Rent King 26 years later.”

Zenteno began as a delivery specialist, but rapidly rose through the ranks to become an account manager, customer service manager, assistant manager, and – within just two years – store manager opening up a location in Avon Park, Florida.

“I was only 21 years old, and it was a terrific opportunity,” says Zenteno. “We moved closer to Avon Park and bought our first home. I was Rent King’s youngest manager at the time, and that’s when RTO turned into an actual career for me.”

Coming Home to Stay

After about five years in Avon Park, Rent King leadership offered Zenteno the chance to return to Lake Wales as the Store Manager of the company’s flagship store there – a homecoming Zenteno was happy to have.

“I’ve had the opportunity to become a district manager or move up into other positions within the company,” Zenteno says. “But I’m passionate about what I do, who I do it with, and where I do it. And Lake Wales is home.”

Which is how Zenteno earned the informal moniker “The Mayor of Lake Wales” for being such a fixture in the community – showing up, being likable, and continually giving back.

The Mayor of Lake Wales

“I’ve been fortunate, through Rent King, to be able to help our community by offering time, energy, and money to deserving causes,” says Zenteno. “I’ve volunteered and sponsored and donated with different sports teams and school events and charitable organizations. My team and I have been able to do so much for our community, thanks to Rent King.”

Zenteno’s hands-on approach to relationship-building seems to apply to his professional efforts as well; while he recognizes the inescapable importance of keeping up with the digital age, Zenteno is a self-confessed “old-schooler.”

“I like shaking hands and hugging babies and letting folks know what we can do for them, how we can help,” Zenteno says. “Consumers can go anywhere, so the question is, why do they choose to come to the Lake Wales Rent King? The answer is, they come to us because of who’s here – our staff.”

Zenteno is proud of his well-seasoned staff, and what they offer customers: choices, flexibility, and convenience with a personal flair.

“For someone who wants to truly try it before they buy it, RTO is the key,” he says. “Not only can you try it with no obligation, but whatever your situation may be, we can accommodate it. If you need a lower payment, we can make that happen. If you want to pay off an item sooner rather than later, we can make that happen. We’re here to help our customers through whatever they’re dealing with.”

Customers Keep Coming Back

As an example, Zenteno notes that many Lake Wales customers are “snowbirds” who are in Florida for only half the year, and worry about deserting fully furnished homes for the other half.

“With us, they can come in, get what they need, and return it six months later,” explains Zenteno. “We’ve got one older customer who comes down, rents a lift chair for six months, then calls me and says, ‘Hey Devin, I’m heading back home next week; can you come grab it?’ She’s a repeat customer every year.

“And I’ve got another customer who shops with us not because he has to do rent-to-own, but because he wants to,” he concludes. “That means something to me, because he can go anywhere else and chooses to come to us. We take care of him, and he keeps on coming back. That sort of repeat business means we’re doing something right.”

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Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 