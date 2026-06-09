APRO Education: Empowering the Rent-to-Own Industry Through Learning 

Education has always been one of APRO’s core pillars, and today the association continues to expand its commitment to helping members grow, lead, and succeed in an evolving marketplace. Through a wide variety of educational programs, professional development opportunities, micro-courses, conferences, and industry resources, APRO is building a modern educational ecosystem designed to support rent-to-own professionals at every career stage with the knowledge and tools they need to thrive.

Whether someone is brand new to the rent-to-own industry or a seasoned professional, APRO offers educational content designed to meet members where they are. APRO strives to provide educational offerings that are practical, timely, and offer real-world insights that members can immediately apply in their businesses.

The APRO Micro-Course Collection

One of APRO’s newest educational tools is its micro-course collection, which helps entry-level professionals build expertise and demonstrate industry knowledge. APRO’s Education and Engagement Committee is working on refreshing curriculum dedicated to core job functions – an entire 101 series – including:

Delivery and Safety 101: Introduction to Professional Delivery

Communications in the RTO Workplace: Interacting with Customers

Account Management 101: Rent-to-Own Account Maintenance & Resolution

Rent-to-Own Sales Training

All of these courses are designed as learning opportunities that support employee growth, retention, and long-term career development. The Introduction to RTO course is available online and can be accessed from the Educational Resource Hub.

The remaining courses are planned for release in July 2026. Each course is approximately 15-30 minutes and contains core modules, knowledge checks along the way, and a final assessment. Michael Strong, the chair of APRO’s Education and Engagement Committee, noted that, “Our goal is for all new RTO employees to take the entire micro-course series to strengthen their understanding of RTO and help elevate professionalism across the entire industry. We’re working on ways to recognize employees that complete the series reflecting their newfound knowledge and skills, and we are gearing up to launch the remaining courses at RTO World, so stay tuned!”

The goal is for all new employees to take the entire 101 series to not only strengthen their understanding of RTO but also help elevate professionalism across the entire industry. The Committee is working on ways to recognize employees that complete the series, and additional details are coming soon!

Monthly Webinars for Learning and Leadership Development

APRO offers monthly webinars on a variety of topics, geared toward the real-time knowledge members need, presented by industry leaders. Webinars are typically 30 minutes to an hour and are offered twice a month. APRO monthly webinars cover a wide range of topics from legal issues to HR, while LEAP sessions are focused primarily on leadership development. APRO webinars are held every 3rd Thursday of the month, and LEAP sessions are held every 2nd Tuesday of the month.

Both APRO webinars and LEAP sessions are hosted on Zoom via recurring access links and do not require registration, making it easy to join each live session. There’s no need to register for individual webinars – just mark your calendar and click the appropriate link at the scheduled time to participate.

APRO Webinar Zoom Link: https://www.rtohq.org/join-webinar

LEAP Zoom Link: https://www.rtohq.org/join-leap

And APRO is piloting a new Lunch and Learn series starting this month with an overview of APRO’s new online community on June 11, 2026. Lunch and Learn sessions are designed to be bite-sized chunks of content that can be digested during lunch. We encourage your ideas and feedback for topics that are of interest to you and your organization at info@rtohq.org

And you can always catch up on any webinars you miss by visiting APRO’s Educational Resource Hub – where content is available 24/7/365!

Conferences That Deliver Education and Connection

APRO and TRIB Group worked together this year to build and bridge the best educational content from Meeting of the Minds with the sessions being offered at RTO World, so members are getting consistent and proven content. The educational sessions at RTO World remain a cornerstone of our educational mission, with 13 top-shelf sessions being offered this year – there’s something for everyone. If you haven’t taken a look, please plan your schedule now!

Two key events at RTO World – Women of RTO Present A Journey of Growth and Protecting the Transaction Legal Summit – bring national leaders together for networking and knowledge sharing. This year’s Women’s Forum will focus on personal and professional growth, while the Legal Summit will once again focus on ensuring industry compliance and provide a space to share best practices.

And APRO’s annual Legislative Conference provides a unique educational experience by helping develop future industry advocates and leaders. Participants gain firsthand exposure to the legislative process and learn how advocacy efforts directly impact the future of rent-to-own businesses nationwide. And all attendees start learning before they ever arrive in D.C. by taking an online course on advocacy, joining an orientation webinar to practice their pitch, and then apply their skills and receive hands-on mentoring from members of their state team. Hands-on advocacy experience continues to be one of the most effective ways to develop future industry leaders, and our fellows can testify to that!

“If somebody asks me if they should do the Fellowship Program, 100% YES,” said 2026 Legislative Fellow Lauren Talicska. “This has by far been one of the best experiences I’ve had in rent-to-own.”

Supporting State Association Events

APRO also works closely with state rental dealer associations to support education and engagement opportunities throughout the year. Regional meetings and state conferences provide additional avenues for members to collaborate, share ideas, and strengthen their understanding of industry issues. This partnership between APRO and state associations helps ensure educational resources reach members at both the national and local levels. To easily see all the state association events, view our Industry Calendar.

And now it’s easier than ever to find information about all the state rental dealer associations, including articles about their work at state association websites and member resources where you’ll find state statutes, economic impact reports, legislative alerts, and even a congressional district map. All available at your fingertips in our Advocacy Resource Hub.

HUBS: Easy Access to Online Resources

APRO’s creation of information hubs so members can easily find and use information has been a central strategy of the strategic plan over the last few years. APRO CEO Charles Smitherman notes that, “APRO has a long history of providing critical business resources like the annual Industry Health Survey, Rent-to-Own Rules and Regulations and the Tax Audit Manual, and we will continue that important work, but as we gathered feedback from members and understood better what their specific needs were, we realized there was so much more to offer, and so we got to work. The hubs provide an easy way for all our members to find the resources they need quickly and easily.”

The Business Resource Hub includes a series of best practices and white papers:

White Paper on Credit Card Surcharges

E-Bike Rental Liability Waiver and Release of Claims

RTO Business Valuation Best Practices

Rent-to-Own Tires Best Practices

GEO Toolkits for Dealers and Vendors

Model RTO/LTO Lease Agreements

In addition to business resources, APRO has expanded its collection of advocacy resources available at the Advocacy Resource Hub where you can find:

RTO At a Glance Leave Behind

2026 State Legislative Sessions

2026 PAC Plan

2026 Government Relations Plan

And the Cybersecurity Hub includes best practices to keep you and your business safe using tools to keep you safe, including:

Multifactor Authentication

Weak Passwords

Software Updates

Staying Safe Online When Using AI

Outsmart Online Outlaws

Reporting Cybercrime

Raising Digital Citizens

Cybersecurity Poster

Industry History in Print, Over the Airwaves, and On Video

Preserving the rich history of the rent-to-own industry has become a major focus of APRO’s educational efforts over the last year. Through books, podcasts, magazines, digital archives, and video storytelling, APRO is helping ensure the industry’s experience and expertise remain accessible for future generations.

The recently published RTO Revolution: The Definitive History of Advocacy and Consumer Access documents the evolution of the transaction and the advocacy efforts that helped shape today’s industry. At the same time, APRO Today and RTOHQ: The Magazine continue delivering timely educational content covering legislative developments, operational insights, business trends, and expert perspectives members can apply directly to their businesses.

APRO has also launched a large-scale digitization initiative to preserve more than 45 years of industry publications and over 3,000 historical articles, transforming decades of institutional knowledge into searchable online resources available to members and researchers alike.

That commitment to storytelling extends beyond print. The RTO Legends Series, featured on Pete Shau’s The RTO Show Podcast, captures firsthand stories from the people who helped build the industry, preserving both historical perspective and lived experience. APRO is also developing a new video series, The Human Impact of Rent-to-Own, featuring customers sharing how rent-to-own has positively impacted their lives and families. The project is currently underway, with the Florida installment available now.

By combining modern educational tools with the preservation of industry history, APRO is helping its members build stronger businesses, stronger leaders, and a stronger industry overall through education because at the end of the day, knowledge isn’t just power — it’s good business.