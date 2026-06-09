American Pastime: Smiths Strive to Visit All 30 MLB Parks 

Jeff and Naomi Smith of New York-based Hometown Rent To Own enjoy traveling to visit MLB ballparks.



For Jeff Smith, Co-Owner of Your Hometown Rent To Own Inc. dba Hometown Rent To Own, and his wife and Hometown’s Office Manager, Naomi, ‘tis the season – baseball season, that is!

Every spring and summer, the Smiths hit the road in pursuit of a couple’s bucket-list item: catching ballgames in person at each of the 30 Major League Baseball (MLB) parks around the country (plus one in Canada!).

“We both thoroughly enjoy live baseball,” says Smith. “The ballpark is someplace we can connect with each other, with nature, and with the surroundings. I find the buzz of the ballpark both exciting and calming at the same time.”

To date, the Smiths have visited 11 MLB parks:

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri – St. Louis Cardinals

Citizens Bank Park, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Philadelphia Phillies

Kauffman Stadium, in Kansas City, Missouri – Kansas City Royals

National Park in Washington, D.C. – Washington Nationals

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland – Baltimore Orioles

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – Pittsburgh Pirates

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio – Cleveland Guardians

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario – Toronto Blue Jays

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia – Atlanta Braves

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois – Chicago Cubs

Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York – New York Yankees

Favorite Ballparks Offer Beauty, Vibes

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri, home of the St. Louis Cardinals. The Smiths join Phillies fans at the entrance to Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Smiths caught a game and a bonus spectacular sunset at Progressive Park in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Smiths, who live in New York, are not surprisingly bigtime Yankees fans, and Jeff actually visited the original Yankee Stadium, which was demolished in 2010. He deems it his all-time favorite ballpark, noting “you could feel the nostalgia the minute you walked in.”

But among the 11 existing parks he and Naomi have visited, Smith loves Pittsburgh’s PNC for the view.

“The skyline views from behind home plate or along the third-base side are unrivaled,” he says. “If you happen to catch a game on a night when they have fireworks, you can see the reflection off the glass of the skyscrapers. It’s truly stunning.”

Smith also likes Rogers Centre in Toronto for the city landmark that towers over the ballpark.

“If you can go on a night when the roof is open, it’s really cool,” notes Smith. “The CN Tower looms over 1,800 feet in the background while you watch the game. It’s pretty neat.”

The Smiths caught a game between the Kansas City Royals and the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. The 1,815-foot CN Tower towers over Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario. The entrance to Jeff and Naomi Smith’s hometown team ballpark, Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York.

Ballpark Traditions Make Warm Memories

Wherever they go, the Smiths always walk the whole concourse of the park, and search for food unique to the location. During one memorably chilly game at Wrigley Field in Chicago, they had to buy more than just Bao Wow Dogs and Rami sandwiches.

“We went in May 2018 for our 16-year anniversary,” remembers Smith. “There was a three-hour delay, and we had to buy hot chocolate, winter hats, and warm blankets – in May!”

The Smiths are still planning their ballpark visits for 2026, but Jeff says he’s especially excited to see Boston’s Fenway Park – along with the other 18 MLB destinations.

“Seeing all 30 ballparks would be a unique milestone,” he muses. “I realize not many folks have the means to do so, and God has blessed us with that ability, so I’d be humbled to be able to achieve our goal.”