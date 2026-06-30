Aaron’s, in Partnership With Kurt Warner, Helps Give Arizona Family a Home-y Surprise 

(L to R) Kurt Warner and his wife Brenda help welcome Amarissa, 10, Breena, 7, and their mom Dina to their new home.

APRO member Aaron’s, LLC recently helped turn a house into a home for a single mother and her family in Surprise, Arizona, continuing its longtime partnership with NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner and his First Things Foundation as well as with Habitat for Humanity.

For the past 23 years, Aaron’s, First Things First, and Habitat have helped deserving families begin their next chapter with fully furnished homes through the Homes for the Holidays program. Homes for the Holidays celebrates single parents who are actively working to help themselves through first-time homeownership by alleviating the additional financial burdens that can come along with a new home.

While the homes themselves are constructed and financed through Habitat for Humanity, the surprise comes when the families discover the houses are fully furnished and stocked thanks to Aaron’s, with the Foundation also providing down-payment assistance.

Thoughtful Touches Turn a House into a Home

This year’s Mother’s Day surprise was put together for Dina, a former foster-care kid who is now the single mom of two girls – Amarissa, 10, and Breena, 7. The trio had been sharing a one-bedroom apartment in a neighborhood where safety was a constant concern. Working with Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona, Dina reached her dream of homeownership, gaining a safe place for her family with an affordable mortgage.

Aaron’s provided the furnishings to transform the empty house into a welcoming home, including furniture, a washer and dryer, and a laptop –offering the family not only comfort but also tools to thrive. Additionally, the reveal included some meaningful personal touches, such as Dina’s favorite flower – the cheerful sunflower – and themed bedrooms for the girls (ocean life for Amarissa, Hello Kitty for Breena).

“Through this program, we’re thankful for the power of teamwork and dreams realized,” said Warner. “This could not have been possible without the incredible generosity of Aaron’s.”

“I’ve walked in similar shoes as Dina,” Brenda Warner noted. “I remember working so hard and just wanting someone to give me a little boost. It’s wonderful that we can do this through Homes for the Holidays.”

New homeowner Dina (C) accepts her new home, along with her children Breena (L) and Amarissa (R). Aaron’s has partnered with the Kurt Warner First Things First Foundation for more than 20 years to turn empty houses into homes. Dina (second from R) and her daughters (far L and far R) show their surprise at furnishings from Aaron’s as Brenda Warner (second from L) ushers them into their new home.

A Long Tradition of Giving with Lasting Impact

Since 2002, the Homes for the Holidays program has surprised 64 families, including 155 children, with fully furnished homes – creating lasting memories and lifechanging opportunities as the program’s impact extends well beyond moving day.

Many new Habitat homeowners must wait months or even years to buy appliances, furniture, and other household essentials once they have a house. By providing those necessities immediately, Aaron’s empowers families to use their hard-earned savings toward education, healthcare, transportation, and other life-improving endeavors.

“Revealing this home on Mother’s Day made the moment even more special, reminding us of the strength and resilience mothers and mother figures bring to our lives,” said Aaron’s Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, Corporate Secretary, and Aaron’s Foundation President Rachel George. “Giving back is part of Aaron’s DNA, and we’re honored to help create comfort, stability, and joy for families across our communities.”