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Understanding the Near-Prime Consumer – What New Data Reveals About Financial Behavior and Access 

A consumer compares refrigerator prices and product information in a retail appliance store while evaluating household purchase options.

Recently, APRO highlighted new research pointing to a widening divide in credit access across American households. That divide is becoming harder to ignore. 

A new research release from APRO member Progressive Holdings, Inc. takes a closer look at a segment of the economy that is often talked about, but rarely understood with any precision: the near- and below-prime consumer. Instead of focusing on who is being left out, it looks at how those consumers actually behave once they are. 

The difference matters. 

We’ve seen a growing number of studies pointing to a widening divide in credit access. This one adds something more useful. It moves past the existence of that divide and examines how consumers on the other side of it actually behave — how they think about decisions, how they manage uncertainty, and what matters when options are limited. 

The takeaway is straightforward, but it cuts against many conventional assumptions. These consumers are not disengaged from the financial system. They are actively working within it. They’re just doing so with less room for error. 

(Full Near- and Below-Prime Consumer Behavior study) 

A Segment That Is Larger Than It Sounds 

“Near-prime” can sound like a technical classification, something buried in underwriting models. In reality, it describes a very large group of people. 

These are working households. They have jobs, pay bills, and participate fully in the economy. What separates them is not disengagement, but proximity. They sit just outside the range where traditional credit becomes easy, inexpensive, and automatic. 

That distinction matters more than it sounds. 

Because this is not a small fringe of consumers. It is a meaningful share of the market — particularly in categories tied to essential goods. When this group encounters friction, it shows up quickly in retail behavior. 

Decisions Look Different When the Margin Is Thin 

One of the more interesting findings in the PROG research is the degree to which these consumers tend to be deliberate. 

That runs counter to a narrative that has been around for a long time. The idea that non-prime consumers are somehow less thoughtful in their decision-making doesn’t hold up well under scrutiny. 

If anything, the opposite is often true. 

When there is less financial cushion, the cost of getting a decision wrong is higher. That tends to sharpen the process. Consumers compare options. They pay close attention to payment structures. They think about what happens, not just if everything goes right, but if something goes sideways. 

The decision is not just, “Can I afford this?” It is, “What happens if my situation changes?” 

That is a different question, and it leads to different choices. 

Flexibility Isn’t a Bonus Feature 

The study returns to one theme repeatedly, even if it doesn’t always say it in those terms: flexibility carries weight. 

For many consumers, the ability to adjust, pause, or walk away from a financial commitment is not a secondary benefit. It is part of the core calculation. 

Traditional credit products are built around stability. Fixed terms, fixed schedules, fixed expectations. That works well when income and expenses follow a predictable pattern. 

But that predictability is not universal. 

For households dealing with fluctuating hours, irregular income, or unexpected expenses, rigidity introduces its own form of risk. The commitment itself becomes the pressure point. 

In that context, flexibility starts to look less like a convenience and more like a form of risk management. 

Clarity Builds Trust Faster Than Anything Else 

Another point that comes through clearly is how much consumers value straightforward terms. 

Not simplified in a superficial sense, but genuinely understandable. What is the payment? What happens if I miss one? What are my options if I need to change course? 

Those questions matter. 

When answers are unclear, trust erodes quickly. When they are clear, even if the terms are not perfect, consumers are more willing to engage. 

For a segment that has often had uneven experiences with financial products, predictability and transparency carry real weight. They reduce friction. They make the decision feel manageable. 

A Gap Between Design and Reality 

Taken together, the findings point to something broader than any single transaction. 

There is a growing gap between how financial products are designed and how many consumers actually live. 

The traditional model assumes steady income, stable expenses, and the ability to commit to long-term obligations without disruption. For a significant portion of the population, that assumption doesn’t quite fit. 

So behavior adjusts. 

Consumers look for options that allow them to stay flexible. They prioritize control over optimization. They make decisions that reflect the reality in front of them, not the model behind the product. 

That is not a failure to engage with the system. It is an adaptation. 

What This Means Going Forward 

The near- and below-prime segment is not going anywhere. If anything, it is becoming more central to how the broader economy functions. 

As underwriting becomes more refined, access to traditional credit may become more precise. That does not necessarily mean it becomes more inclusive. 

At the same time, expectations are shifting. Flexibility, clarity, and control are no longer niche preferences. They are becoming baseline expectations for a growing number of consumers. 

The PROG Holdings research doesn’t suggest a dramatic disruption. It points to something quieter, but more important. 

The system is evolving. Consumers are evolving with it. 

The open question is whether the conversation around financial access evolves as well, or it continues to rely on assumptions that no longer match reality on the ground. 

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Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 