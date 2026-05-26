TRIB Group Retreat Finds Fun in Key West 

TRIB Group Retreat participants loved the weather, experiences, and cuisine offered by the southernmost point of the continental U.S., Key West, Florida.

APRO associate member TRIB Group held its annual TRIB Retreat early this month at the Southernmost Beach Resort in Key West, Florida.

Eighty attendees arrived to mix and mingle at a cocktail party at the resort, just a quick walk from Duval Street’s eclectic shops, vibrant nightlife, and historic architecture.

Day one of the event gave participants a free morning, followed by a walking scavenger hunt through downtown Key West. The rather intense competition featured 17 teams of four seeking to answer 21 questions within the one-mile course from the resort to Irish Kevin’s Bar. Two teams tied for the top prize, answering 19 questions correctly, while everyone enjoyed happy-hour drinks.

Attendees spent Day Two on their own, gathering in the evening for a two-hour chartered dinner cruise to soak up a spectacular Key West sunset while vibing to live music.

“Key West was a perfect destination for this year’s retreat,” said TRIB Group Executive Director Dennis Shields. “Everyone had so many options for how to spend their free days and evenings, from relaxing at the resort’s Shores Pool to experiencing all the culinary options Key West has to offer. And the sunset cruise was a beautiful and memorable moment for all.”

Randy Lewis of Jaguar Holdings LLC dba Eagle Rental-Purchase (L) and John Cleek, Jr., of Cleek’s Home Furnishings/Rentals & Sales (R) savor the salty sea air and collegial camaraderie. Attendees from CPL Group Inc. dba Rent King, soaked up the sights, sounds, and sunny weather of Key West, Florida. APRO CEO Charles Smitherman (L) and TRIB Group Executive Director Dennis Shields (R) enjoy a couple of golden hours cruising along the Key West coastline.

The final day of the event culminated with another wonderful evening together, sharing a farewell Caribbean dinner at family-owned and -operated Mangoes Restaurant.

“The TRIB Retreat is one of my favorite events of the year, because it offers a wonderful opportunity to network and spend time with industry colleagues in an informal, laidback environment beyond the traditional meeting spaces and exhibit halls,” APRO CEO Charles Smitherman said. “Dennis and his team do a great job of organizing the event each year and choosing terrific venues – Key West definitely did not disappoint!”

Next year’s TRIB Retreat is scheduled for mid-May 2027 at the tranquil and all-inclusive Sandals Grande Antigua.