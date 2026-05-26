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TRIB Group Retreat Finds Fun in Key West 

A group of men and women in vacation-wear cluster close on a wooden dock and smile.
TRIB Group Retreat participants loved the weather, experiences, and cuisine offered by the southernmost point of the continental U.S., Key West, Florida. 

APRO associate member TRIB Group held its annual TRIB Retreat early this month at the Southernmost Beach Resort in Key West, Florida. 

Eighty attendees arrived to mix and mingle at a cocktail party at the resort, just a quick walk from Duval Street’s eclectic shops, vibrant nightlife, and historic architecture. 

Day one of the event gave participants a free morning, followed by a walking scavenger hunt through downtown Key West. The rather intense competition featured 17 teams of four seeking to answer 21 questions within the one-mile course from the resort to Irish Kevin’s Bar. Two teams tied for the top prize, answering 19 questions correctly, while everyone enjoyed happy-hour drinks. 

Attendees spent Day Two on their own, gathering in the evening for a two-hour chartered dinner cruise to soak up a spectacular Key West sunset while vibing to live music. 

“Key West was a perfect destination for this year’s retreat,” said TRIB Group Executive Director Dennis Shields. “Everyone had so many options for how to spend their free days and evenings, from relaxing at the resort’s Shores Pool to experiencing all the culinary options Key West has to offer. And the sunset cruise was a beautiful and memorable moment for all.” 

Two men wearing sunglasses and suntans smile with the ocean behind them.
Randy Lewis of Jaguar Holdings LLC dba Eagle Rental-Purchase (L) and John Cleek, Jr., of Cleek’s Home Furnishings/Rentals & Sales (R) savor the salty sea air and collegial camaraderie.
Two couples stand together and smile before a boat named the “Miss Key West.”
Attendees from CPL Group Inc. dba Rent King, soaked up the sights, sounds, and sunny weather of Key West, Florida. 
Two men wearing Hawaiian-style shirts smile with the ocean and a dusky sky behind them.
APRO CEO Charles Smitherman (L) and TRIB Group Executive Director Dennis Shields (R) enjoy a couple of golden hours cruising along the Key West coastline.

The final day of the event culminated with another wonderful evening together, sharing a farewell Caribbean dinner at family-owned and -operated Mangoes Restaurant. 

“The TRIB Retreat is one of my favorite events of the year, because it offers a wonderful opportunity to network and spend time with industry colleagues in an informal, laidback environment beyond the traditional meeting spaces and exhibit halls,” APRO CEO Charles Smitherman said. “Dennis and his team do a great job of organizing the event each year and choosing terrific venues – Key West definitely did not disappoint!” 

Next year’s TRIB Retreat is scheduled for mid-May 2027 at the tranquil and all-inclusive Sandals Grande Antigua. 

A group of men and women smile together on a covered patio, while another man raises his arms in celebration behind them.
TRIB Group members gathered for good conversation, sunshine, and seaside hospitality during the annual retreat in Key West, Florida. 
Two couples stand on either side of a giant painted buoy landmark that reads The Conch Republic / 90 miles to Cuba / Southernmost Point / Continental U.S.A. / Key West, Florida / Home of the Sunset.
TRIB Group Retreat participants loved the weather, experiences, and cuisine offered by the southernmost point of the continental U.S., Key West, Florida.

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Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 