The RNR Tire Express Approach to Training, Service, and Leadership 

Jason Shuey, Corporate Service Manager and Trainer for Rims USA LLC dba RNR Tire Express, sat down with Pete Shau from The RTO Show Podcast to share how his team approaches training, service, and leadership across a growing footprint of stores.

Shuey’s perspective is shaped by nearly 30 years in automotive service, including 17 years within the RNR system. His path started in the shop, working hands-on as a technician before moving into leadership. That foundation still defines how he develops teams today.

RNR Tire Express Training Drives Consistency and Growth

For Shuey, effective training starts on the shop floor. “Hands-on is my biggest thing,” he explains, emphasizing that real learning happens through repetition and experience rather than theory alone.

That philosophy shapes how technicians are trained across locations. From balancing and alignments to safety inspections, the focus is on doing the work correctly and consistently. According to Shuey, that consistency is what allows stores to scale without losing quality.

His role also extends beyond technical skills. Shuey works closely with service managers, a position that has become increasingly important inside RNR locations. These leaders help manage shop flow, coordinate priorities, and communicate directly with customers. As Shuey puts it, “It’s not always about the expense – it’s about being able to take care of the customer.”

Customer relationships play a central role in that approach. Unlike traditional retail environments, rent-to-own customers return regularly, creating more opportunities to build trust. Shuey has seen that long-term impact firsthand, noting that some customers who once visited as children now return as adults.

“We see them on such a large basis… weekly, biweekly, monthly,” he says. “A lot of these customers… are considered family.”

That mindset influences how teams are trained and how service is delivered. Rather than focusing only on transactions, the goal is to create a consistent experience that keeps customers coming back.

As Rims USA continues to grow, the focus on training remains steady. For Shuey, it comes down to developing people the right way from the start and reinforcing those standards every day in the shop.

Listen to the full episode of The RTO Show Podcast, proudly sponsored by APRO, on Spotify or watch it on YouTube.

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