Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO)
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The RNR Tire Express Approach to Training, Service, and Leadership 

Jason Shuey, Corporate Service Manager and Trainer for Rims USA LLC dba RNR Tire Express, sat down with Pete Shau from The RTO Show Podcast to share how his team approaches training, service, and leadership across a growing footprint of stores. 

Shuey’s perspective is shaped by nearly 30 years in automotive service, including 17 years within the RNR system. His path started in the shop, working hands-on as a technician before moving into leadership. That foundation still defines how he develops teams today. 

RNR Tire Express Training Drives Consistency and Growth 

For Shuey, effective training starts on the shop floor. “Hands-on is my biggest thing,” he explains, emphasizing that real learning happens through repetition and experience rather than theory alone.  

That philosophy shapes how technicians are trained across locations. From balancing and alignments to safety inspections, the focus is on doing the work correctly and consistently. According to Shuey, that consistency is what allows stores to scale without losing quality. 

His role also extends beyond technical skills. Shuey works closely with service managers, a position that has become increasingly important inside RNR locations. These leaders help manage shop flow, coordinate priorities, and communicate directly with customers. As Shuey puts it, “It’s not always about the expense – it’s about being able to take care of the customer.”  

Customer relationships play a central role in that approach. Unlike traditional retail environments, rent-to-own customers return regularly, creating more opportunities to build trust. Shuey has seen that long-term impact firsthand, noting that some customers who once visited as children now return as adults. 

“We see them on such a large basis… weekly, biweekly, monthly,” he says. “A lot of these customers… are considered family.”  

That mindset influences how teams are trained and how service is delivered. Rather than focusing only on transactions, the goal is to create a consistent experience that keeps customers coming back. 

As Rims USA continues to grow, the focus on training remains steady. For Shuey, it comes down to developing people the right way from the start and reinforcing those standards every day in the shop. 

Listen to the full episode of The RTO Show Podcast, proudly sponsored by APRO, on Spotify or watch it on YouTube. 

Listen on Spotify 

Watch on YouTube 

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Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 