Rent One Celebrates Grand Opening of Its 100th Location 

Rent One team celebrates new Duncan, Oklahoma, store with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Missouri-based SKC Enterprises Inc. dba Rent One recently celebrated the grand opening of its new Duncan, Oklahoma, store – the company’s 100th Rent One location; it also owns and operates 13 RNR Express locations.

“We continue to expand our commitment to providing flexible rent-to-own solutions and exceptional customer service to communities across the Midwest,” said Rent One Vice President of Sales & Marketing Mark Williams. “We look forward to serving Duncan and building strong relationships with the community and its members from day one.”

The store’s grand opening, held at the beginning of April, included a $2,500 shopping spree giveaway to celebrate the occasion. The Duncan store is Rent One’s eighth location within the Sooner State.