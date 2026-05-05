Rent One Annual Meeting Gets Sunshine Infusion  

The first family of Rent One, the Carricos: (L to R) daughter Nicki, Founders Larry and Sharon, COO Kelly, and Director of Real Estate Steven.



SKC Enterprises Inc. dba Rent One recently held its annual meeting – but in a new location and with a different agenda than ever before.

Employees from Missouri-based Rent One attended their first annual meeting ever held outside of St. Louis, Missouri, traveling all the way to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for an infusion of sunshine and salty air.

The approach to the meeting also underwent a significant shift, with a goal of strengthening camaraderie while making learning more engaging, practical, and memorable. Formal training was condensed from multiple days to a single focused day of learning, with engagement encouraged through active participation.

“We introduced interactive breakout sessions designed to bring learning to life,” said Rent One Chief Operating Officer Kelly Martin. “For example, we held a hands-on content lab where coworkers practiced filming, being on-camera, and developing real-world content they can use to promote their stores. Another was a high-energy sales competition where teams had to sell unconventional products – like a flamingo paddle boat excursion or an over-the-top executive fishing chair, complete with built-in TVs, fans, and self-reeling rods. We had a lot of fun, all while stretching creativity, sharpening skills, and building confidence.”

Floridian dancers offer Rent One coworkers a little lesson to let off some Sunshine State steam. Two Rent One coworkers get comfortable with the camera (and a ring light) during the company’s Content Lab education session. Rent One team members soak up the sun-and-sea vibes of South Florida during a celebratory outing at the company’s annual meeting.

Connection & Celebration Turn Meeting into an Experience

Beyond the classroom, attendees enjoyed an afternoon Floridian poolside event with a taco lunch, hat-making and cigar-rolling stations. The evening let folks choose their own adventure, from beachside suppers to Margaritaville via water taxi. The event concluded with a celebration of Rent One’s Over the Top Achievers, who kept the party going on a Caribbean cruise, while core teams headed home to put new ideas into action.

“The meeting overall felt less like a traditional conference and more like a shared experience, where learning, recognition, and relationships all played equal roles,” Martin said. “When you create space for people to connect, participate, and experience something together, the impact goes far beyond the event itself.”