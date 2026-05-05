Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO)
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Rent One Annual Meeting Gets Sunshine Infusion  

The Carrico family of five stand together smiling. 
The first family of Rent One, the Carricos: (L to R) daughter Nicki, Founders Larry and Sharon, COO Kelly, and Director of Real Estate Steven. 

SKC Enterprises Inc. dba Rent One recently held its annual meeting – but in a new location and with a different agenda than ever before. 

Employees from Missouri-based Rent One attended their first annual meeting ever held outside of St. Louis, Missouri, traveling all the way to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for an infusion of sunshine and salty air. 

The approach to the meeting also underwent a significant shift, with a goal of strengthening camaraderie while making learning more engaging, practical, and memorable. Formal training was condensed from multiple days to a single focused day of learning, with engagement encouraged through active participation. 

“We introduced interactive breakout sessions designed to bring learning to life,” said Rent One Chief Operating Officer Kelly Martin. “For example, we held a hands-on content lab where coworkers practiced filming, being on-camera, and developing real-world content they can use to promote their stores. Another was a high-energy sales competition where teams had to sell unconventional products – like a flamingo paddle boat excursion or an over-the-top executive fishing chair, complete with built-in TVs, fans, and self-reeling rods. We had a lot of fun, all while stretching creativity, sharpening skills, and building confidence.” 

A flamboyantly costumed dancing woman leads a few Rent One employees in a group dance.
Floridian dancers offer Rent One coworkers a little lesson to let off some Sunshine State steam. 
A man and woman wearing Rent One shirts gaze and smile through the encircling frame of a ring light.
Two Rent One coworkers get comfortable with the camera (and a ring light) during the company’s Content Lab education session. 
A large group of Rent One employees aboard a boat stand together and smile.
Rent One team members soak up the sun-and-sea vibes of South Florida during a celebratory outing at the company’s annual meeting.

Connection & Celebration Turn Meeting into an Experience 

Beyond the classroom, attendees enjoyed an afternoon Floridian poolside event with a taco lunch, hat-making and cigar-rolling stations. The evening let folks choose their own adventure, from beachside suppers to Margaritaville via water taxi. The event concluded with a celebration of Rent One’s Over the Top Achievers, who kept the party going on a Caribbean cruise, while core teams headed home to put new ideas into action. 

“The meeting overall felt less like a traditional conference and more like a shared experience, where learning, recognition, and relationships all played equal roles,” Martin said. “When you create space for people to connect, participate, and experience something together, the impact goes far beyond the event itself.” 

Three men and a woman wearing tropical shirts and boat captain caps smile with blue water behind them.
Kevin Silvers of King of Promotions (far L) and APRO CEO Charles Smitherman (far R) join Rent One team members during a special celebration at the annual meeting. 
Trent Agin sits in a chair, holding a microphone, and laughing heartily.
Rent One President Trent Agin shares a laugh with annual meeting attendees during a presentation. 

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Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 