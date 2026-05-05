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Planes, Trains, and Ubers: Traveling to West Palm Beach for RTO World  

APRO’s Vice President, Jen Troke, takes a selfie while her Brightline train arrives to take her to RTO World.

It’s time to start making travel plans for RTO World 2026 in West Palm Beach, Florida (August 24–27). Since Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) has limited direct flights, I wanted to share an easy, low-stress alternative: taking the Brightline train from either Fort Lauderdale (FLL) or Orlando (MCO). And here’s the best part – Brightline’s West Palm Beach station is just a 3–5-minute Uber ride from the Palm Beach County Convention Center and host hotels, so you’re arriving practically at the doorstep of RTO World. 

Honestly, it’s one of the smoothest travel experiences out there – Wi-Fi, snacks, and zero airport chaos. I highly recommend it! 

Here’s exactly how to do it, plus what to know about tickets, luggage, and logistics. 

Ticketing 

You can find schedules and book tickets directly on the Brightline website. There are two options: 

  • Premium: includes complimentary snacks and one checked bag  
  • Smart: standard, on-demand ticketing  

Be sure to build in enough time between your flight arrival and train departure: 

  • Fort Lauderdale (FLL): allow 1.5–2 hours (you’ll need to shuttle to the station)  
  • Orlando (MCO): allow 1–1.5 hours (station is inside the airport)  

This gives you enough time to grab bags and re-check luggage if needed. 

Luggage 

If you’re packing for the full week (or bringing a golf bag), here’s what to know: 

  • Standard checked bags (under 50 lbs., 62 linear inches) are included with premium tickets  
  • Larger bags (up to 70 lbs., 70 linear inches) can be checked for a fee  
  • Bags must be checked at least 30 minutes before departure  

Each passenger can also bring: 

  • 2 carry-ons  
  • 1 personal item (purse, backpack, tote)  

Brightline’s lounge area and a peek at their train seating space.

Option 1: Via Fort Lauderdale (FLL) 

Fort Lauderdale Brightline Station

Step 1: Get to the Brightline station 

Brightline runs shuttle service from FLL to the station (~$12, every 30 minutes). Pickup is outside baggage claim on the lower level. 

You can also Uber/Lyft (10–15 minutes), but the shuttle is easy and designed for this exact connection. 

Step 2: At the station 

Arrive: 

  • 15 minutes early (no checked bags)  
  • 30 minutes early (with checked bags)  

Security is quick (metal detector only), and there are snacks and drinks available depending on your ticket. 

Step 3: Train to West Palm Beach 

Boarding is simple, and the ride is fast – about 30–40 minutes. 

The train is clean, modern, and comfortable, with solid Wi-Fi. You’ll have just enough time to answer emails or sneak in a quick nap. 

Option 2: Via Orlando (MCO) 

Step 1: Walk to the station 

Orlando Brightline Station

The Brightline station is inside Orlando International Airport (Terminal C) – just follow the signs. 

Step 2: Check-in + security 

Same easy process as Fort Lauderdale: quick screening, snacks available, and bag check if needed. 

Step 3: Train to West Palm Beach 

This ride is longer – about 2.5 hours – but just as comfortable, with Wi-Fi, snacks, and plenty of space to work or relax. 

Why Brightline Is Worth It 

If you’re even a little train-curious, this is your moment. 

The Brightline experience feels more like a vibe than a commute – reliable, comfortable, and surprisingly enjoyable. Add in great views, friendly staff, and on-time departures, and it’s a strong alternative to juggling flight connections. 

The APRO crew is already booked for August – hope to see you on the rails this summer. 

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Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 