Planes, Trains, and Ubers: Traveling to West Palm Beach for RTO World  

APRO’s Vice President, Jen Troke, takes a selfie while her Brightline train arrives to take her to RTO World.

It’s time to start making travel plans for RTO World 2026 in West Palm Beach, Florida (August 24–27). Since Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) has limited direct flights, I wanted to share an easy, low-stress alternative: taking the Brightline train from either Fort Lauderdale (FLL) or Orlando (MCO). And here’s the best part – Brightline’s West Palm Beach station is just a 3–5-minute Uber ride from the Palm Beach County Convention Center and host hotels, so you’re arriving practically at the doorstep of RTO World.

Honestly, it’s one of the smoothest travel experiences out there – Wi-Fi, snacks, and zero airport chaos. I highly recommend it!

Here’s exactly how to do it, plus what to know about tickets, luggage, and logistics.

Ticketing

You can find schedules and book tickets directly on the Brightline website. There are two options:

Premium: includes complimentary snacks and one checked bag

Smart: standard, on-demand ticketing

Be sure to build in enough time between your flight arrival and train departure:

Fort Lauderdale (FLL): allow 1.5–2 hours (you’ll need to shuttle to the station)

Orlando (MCO): allow 1–1.5 hours (station is inside the airport)

This gives you enough time to grab bags and re-check luggage if needed.

Luggage

If you’re packing for the full week (or bringing a golf bag), here’s what to know:

Standard checked bags (under 50 lbs., 62 linear inches) are included with premium tickets

Larger bags (up to 70 lbs., 70 linear inches) can be checked for a fee

Bags must be checked at least 30 minutes before departure

Each passenger can also bring:

2 carry-ons

1 personal item (purse, backpack, tote)

Brightline’s lounge area and a peek at their train seating space.

Option 1: Via Fort Lauderdale (FLL)

Fort Lauderdale Brightline Station

Step 1: Get to the Brightline station

Brightline runs shuttle service from FLL to the station (~$12, every 30 minutes). Pickup is outside baggage claim on the lower level.

You can also Uber/Lyft (10–15 minutes), but the shuttle is easy and designed for this exact connection.

Step 2: At the station

Arrive:

15 minutes early (no checked bags)

30 minutes early (with checked bags)

Security is quick (metal detector only), and there are snacks and drinks available depending on your ticket.

Step 3: Train to West Palm Beach

Boarding is simple, and the ride is fast – about 30–40 minutes.

The train is clean, modern, and comfortable, with solid Wi-Fi. You’ll have just enough time to answer emails or sneak in a quick nap.

Option 2: Via Orlando (MCO)

Step 1: Walk to the station

Orlando Brightline Station

The Brightline station is inside Orlando International Airport (Terminal C) – just follow the signs.

Step 2: Check-in + security

Same easy process as Fort Lauderdale: quick screening, snacks available, and bag check if needed.

Step 3: Train to West Palm Beach

This ride is longer – about 2.5 hours – but just as comfortable, with Wi-Fi, snacks, and plenty of space to work or relax.

Why Brightline Is Worth It

If you’re even a little train-curious, this is your moment.

The Brightline experience feels more like a vibe than a commute – reliable, comfortable, and surprisingly enjoyable. Add in great views, friendly staff, and on-time departures, and it’s a strong alternative to juggling flight connections.

The APRO crew is already booked for August – hope to see you on the rails this summer.