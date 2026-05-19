Not-So-Ordinary Leadership Lessons from LEAP Session 16

Rent One COO Kelly Martin presents “Ordinary IS Extraordinary.”

What does it really mean to be extraordinary in leadership? According to Kelly Martin, Chief Operating Officer of APRO member SKC Enterprises Inc. dba Rent One, it has far less to do with grand accomplishments and far more to do with consistent, everyday actions.

During LEAP Session 16, “Ordinary IS Extraordinary,” Martin delivered a refreshing perspective on leadership, mentorship, and community impact within the rent-to-own (RTO) industry. Rather than focusing on metrics, sales strategies, or operational tactics, the session centered on something more personal – the small moments and steady habits that shape careers, teams, and communities over time.

Martin opened the session by sharing her own career journey through Rent One, beginning as a training manager shortly after college before eventually becoming COO. Along the way, she stepped into multiple leadership roles, navigated career pivots, relocated across the country, and balanced growing responsibilities alongside raising a family. But the key message was not about titles or milestones.

“It just looks like life,” Martin explained while reflecting on her path.

That perspective became the foundation for the webinar’s larger theme: most successful careers are built through ordinary moments repeated consistently over time.

Ordinary Leadership Lessons That Create Lasting Impact

Throughout the session, Martin challenged attendees to rethink what influence and leadership truly look like. In a world shaped by social media personalities, viral success stories, and polished online narratives, she encouraged participants to focus instead on the people who genuinely impacted their lives.

Attendees shared stories about mentors, parents, managers, friends, and co-workers who believed in them, supported them during difficult times, and pushed them to grow professionally and personally. Common themes quickly emerged – consistency, encouragement, accountability, loyalty, and presence.

Martin emphasized that these qualities are often what leave the deepest mark on others.

“They believed in you. They showed up when you needed them. They were consistent and predictable,” she said while summarizing the group’s responses.

Community Impact Starts with Small Actions

The discussion naturally transitioned into how those same principles apply within rent-to-own operations. Participants shared examples of supporting co-workers through career growth, mentoring employees into leadership positions, organizing local community outreach efforts, and helping families in need through holiday meal programs and charitable giving initiatives.

One attendee described organizing a school supply drive that ultimately provided materials for two full classrooms after initially setting a goal of supporting just one. Another shared how their company provides Thanksgiving meals to dozens of local families each year. Others discussed helping employees purchase their first homes after establishing stable careers in the industry.

The stories reinforced a major takeaway from the webinar: the rent-to-own industry creates meaningful opportunities to influence lives far beyond the showroom floor.

Martin also encouraged leaders to focus on small but intentional actions inside their stores and teams. Suggestions included recognizing employee achievements more frequently, engaging in conversations about employees’ families and personal lives, creating positive team traditions, and simply listening more attentively.

Building Extraordinary Teams Through Everyday Consistency

Several attendees highlighted practices like weekly team discussions focused on positive moments, celebrating birthdays with favorite desserts, and encouraging peer recognition among staff members. While simple, Martin argued these ordinary leadership lessons often become the moments employees remember most.

The webinar also highlighted the unique role rent-to-own businesses play in smaller communities. Martin noted that many RTO stores serve as more than retail operations – they become stable career pathways, trusted local businesses, and active community partners.

By the close of the session, the message was clear: extraordinary leadership rarely arrives through one dramatic moment. Instead, it develops through ordinary actions repeated consistently over time – showing up, supporting others, recognizing effort, and investing in people.

The session served as both a reminder and a challenge to intentionally create those moments every day.

Watch the full “Ordinary IS Extraordinary” LEAP session replay – presented by APRO & TRIB Group.