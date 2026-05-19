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Not-So-Ordinary Leadership Lessons from LEAP Session 16

Rent One COO Kelly Martin presents “Ordinary IS Extraordinary.”

What does it really mean to be extraordinary in leadership? According to Kelly Martin, Chief Operating Officer of APRO member SKC Enterprises Inc. dba Rent One, it has far less to do with grand accomplishments and far more to do with consistent, everyday actions.

During LEAP Session 16, “Ordinary IS Extraordinary,” Martin delivered a refreshing perspective on leadership, mentorship, and community impact within the rent-to-own (RTO) industry. Rather than focusing on metrics, sales strategies, or operational tactics, the session centered on something more personal – the small moments and steady habits that shape careers, teams, and communities over time.

Martin opened the session by sharing her own career journey through Rent One, beginning as a training manager shortly after college before eventually becoming COO. Along the way, she stepped into multiple leadership roles, navigated career pivots, relocated across the country, and balanced growing responsibilities alongside raising a family. But the key message was not about titles or milestones.

“It just looks like life,” Martin explained while reflecting on her path.

That perspective became the foundation for the webinar’s larger theme: most successful careers are built through ordinary moments repeated consistently over time.

Ordinary Leadership Lessons That Create Lasting Impact

Throughout the session, Martin challenged attendees to rethink what influence and leadership truly look like. In a world shaped by social media personalities, viral success stories, and polished online narratives, she encouraged participants to focus instead on the people who genuinely impacted their lives.

Attendees shared stories about mentors, parents, managers, friends, and co-workers who believed in them, supported them during difficult times, and pushed them to grow professionally and personally. Common themes quickly emerged – consistency, encouragement, accountability, loyalty, and presence.

Martin emphasized that these qualities are often what leave the deepest mark on others.

“They believed in you. They showed up when you needed them. They were consistent and predictable,” she said while summarizing the group’s responses.

Community Impact Starts with Small Actions

The discussion naturally transitioned into how those same principles apply within rent-to-own operations. Participants shared examples of supporting co-workers through career growth, mentoring employees into leadership positions, organizing local community outreach efforts, and helping families in need through holiday meal programs and charitable giving initiatives.

One attendee described organizing a school supply drive that ultimately provided materials for two full classrooms after initially setting a goal of supporting just one. Another shared how their company provides Thanksgiving meals to dozens of local families each year. Others discussed helping employees purchase their first homes after establishing stable careers in the industry.

The stories reinforced a major takeaway from the webinar: the rent-to-own industry creates meaningful opportunities to influence lives far beyond the showroom floor.

Martin also encouraged leaders to focus on small but intentional actions inside their stores and teams. Suggestions included recognizing employee achievements more frequently, engaging in conversations about employees’ families and personal lives, creating positive team traditions, and simply listening more attentively.

Building Extraordinary Teams Through Everyday Consistency

Several attendees highlighted practices like weekly team discussions focused on positive moments, celebrating birthdays with favorite desserts, and encouraging peer recognition among staff members. While simple, Martin argued these ordinary leadership lessons often become the moments employees remember most.

The webinar also highlighted the unique role rent-to-own businesses play in smaller communities. Martin noted that many RTO stores serve as more than retail operations – they become stable career pathways, trusted local businesses, and active community partners.

By the close of the session, the message was clear: extraordinary leadership rarely arrives through one dramatic moment. Instead, it develops through ordinary actions repeated consistently over time – showing up, supporting others, recognizing effort, and investing in people.

The session served as both a reminder and a challenge to intentionally create those moments every day.

Watch the full “Ordinary IS Extraordinary” LEAP session replay – presented by APRO & TRIB Group.

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Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 