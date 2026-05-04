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How Lauren Talicska Tackled LegCon 2026 as a Legislative Fellow 

When Pete Shau from The RTO Show Podcast sat down with Lauren Talicska, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for APRO member Arona Home Essentials, the conversation quickly turned into something bigger than a typical industry recap. It became a firsthand look at how APRO’s Legislative Conference (LegCon) is reshaping perspectives, strengthening advocacy, and energizing professionals across the rent-to-own (RTO) space. 

Talicska, a seasoned marketing leader with decades of retail experience, attended LegCon for the first time through APRO’s fellowship program. What she discovered wasn’t just a conference – it was a powerful, unified voice for the industry. 

Why APRO LegCon Matters 

Walking into LegCon, Talicska expected a policy-heavy event reserved for executives and legal experts. Instead, she found an environment where every voice mattered – from store-level employees to industry veterans. 

The experience centered on direct conversations with legislators and their teams, sharing real-world stories about how rent-to-own businesses serve communities. Talicska emphasized that many policymakers simply lack understanding of the industry, often relying on outdated assumptions. LegCon creates the opportunity to change that narrative in real time. 

One of her most impactful contributions came from an unexpected place – customer reviews. Drawing from thousands of real customer experiences, Talicska shared stories of individuals who finally accessed essential household items through rent-to-own after being denied elsewhere.  

Those stories helped humanize the industry in a way data alone never could. 

From First-Time Attendee to Industry Advocate 

By the end of the conference, Talicska’s perspective had shifted. What began as uncertainty turned into confidence and renewed purpose. She described the experience as “overwhelming in the best way,” fueled by collaboration and shared mission. 

Talicksa attends LegCon in Washington, D.C.

A key takeaway? The power of alignment. Vendors, operators, and leaders all worked toward a single goal – advocating for the future of rent-to-own. That kind of unified focus is rare in most business environments, but it’s a defining strength of this industry. 

Talicska also highlighted the importance of participation at every level. Whether you’re in marketing, collections, or store operations, your story matters. LegCon proves that advocacy isn’t limited to executives – it thrives when diverse voices are included. 

Changing the Narrative Around Rent-to-Own 

At its core, LegCon reinforces a simple truth: the rent-to-own industry fills a critical gap. For customers without access to traditional credit, it offers flexibility, service, and dignity – something Talicskapassionately conveyed throughout her meetings. 

She also gained a deeper appreciation for the relationships that define the industry. From customer connections to peer collaboration, those relationships are what make rent-to-own unique – and worth protecting. 

Talicska’s journey from first-time attendee to vocal advocate reflects the broader mission of APRO: to educate, unify, and lead the industry forward. 

Listen to the full episode of The RTO Show Podcast, proudly sponsored by APRO, on Spotify or watch it on YouTube. 

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Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 