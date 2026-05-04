How Lauren Talicska Tackled LegCon 2026 as a Legislative Fellow 

When Pete Shau from The RTO Show Podcast sat down with Lauren Talicska, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for APRO member Arona Home Essentials, the conversation quickly turned into something bigger than a typical industry recap. It became a firsthand look at how APRO’s Legislative Conference (LegCon) is reshaping perspectives, strengthening advocacy, and energizing professionals across the rent-to-own (RTO) space.

Talicska, a seasoned marketing leader with decades of retail experience, attended LegCon for the first time through APRO’s fellowship program. What she discovered wasn’t just a conference – it was a powerful, unified voice for the industry.

Why APRO LegCon Matters

Walking into LegCon, Talicska expected a policy-heavy event reserved for executives and legal experts. Instead, she found an environment where every voice mattered – from store-level employees to industry veterans.

The experience centered on direct conversations with legislators and their teams, sharing real-world stories about how rent-to-own businesses serve communities. Talicska emphasized that many policymakers simply lack understanding of the industry, often relying on outdated assumptions. LegCon creates the opportunity to change that narrative in real time.

One of her most impactful contributions came from an unexpected place – customer reviews. Drawing from thousands of real customer experiences, Talicska shared stories of individuals who finally accessed essential household items through rent-to-own after being denied elsewhere.

Those stories helped humanize the industry in a way data alone never could.

From First-Time Attendee to Industry Advocate

By the end of the conference, Talicska’s perspective had shifted. What began as uncertainty turned into confidence and renewed purpose. She described the experience as “overwhelming in the best way,” fueled by collaboration and shared mission.

Talicksa attends LegCon in Washington, D.C.

A key takeaway? The power of alignment. Vendors, operators, and leaders all worked toward a single goal – advocating for the future of rent-to-own. That kind of unified focus is rare in most business environments, but it’s a defining strength of this industry.

Talicska also highlighted the importance of participation at every level. Whether you’re in marketing, collections, or store operations, your story matters. LegCon proves that advocacy isn’t limited to executives – it thrives when diverse voices are included.

Changing the Narrative Around Rent-to-Own

At its core, LegCon reinforces a simple truth: the rent-to-own industry fills a critical gap. For customers without access to traditional credit, it offers flexibility, service, and dignity – something Talicskapassionately conveyed throughout her meetings.

She also gained a deeper appreciation for the relationships that define the industry. From customer connections to peer collaboration, those relationships are what make rent-to-own unique – and worth protecting.

Talicska’s journey from first-time attendee to vocal advocate reflects the broader mission of APRO: to educate, unify, and lead the industry forward.

Listen to the full episode of The RTO Show Podcast, proudly sponsored by APRO, on Spotify or watch it on YouTube.

Listen on Spotify

Watch on YouTube