Giving Back with Purpose: How the APRO Charitable Foundation Supports Members and Communities 

At its core, APRO has always been about people – supporting members, strengthening businesses, and building a community that shows up when it matters most. The APRO Charitable Foundation is a natural extension of that mission, providing meaningful support in times of need and investing in the future of the rent-to-own industry.

Through two key initiatives – educational scholarships and disaster relief funding – the Foundation delivers real impact where it counts.

Investing in the Next Generation: Educational Scholarships

One of the Foundation’s most powerful contributions is its commitment to education. Each year, scholarships are awarded to students connected to APRO member companies, helping ease the financial burden of pursuing higher education or trade school.

These scholarships aren’t just about tuition – they’re about opportunity.

By supporting students as they pursue college degrees, technical training, or other educational paths, the Foundation is helping to:

Open doors that might otherwise remain closed

Encourage professional growth and development

Strengthen the future workforce of the rent-to-own industry

For many recipients, this support is a turning point – allowing them to focus more on their studies and less on financial stress. And for APRO members, it’s a meaningful way to invest in the families and communities that support their businesses every day.

Showing Up When It Matters Most: Disaster Relief Funds

When disaster strikes – whether it’s hurricanes, floods, wildfires, or other unexpected events – the APRO Charitable Foundation steps in to help.

The disaster relief program provides financial assistance to APRO members and their employees who are impacted by these events. In moments when normal life is disrupted, this support can make a critical difference.

Funds can help cover:

Immediate essentials like food, clothing, and temporary housing

Recovery expenses as individuals begin to rebuild

Gaps not covered by insurance or other aid programs

More than just financial assistance, this program represents something deeper: a community that takes care of its own.

Help your employees discover scholarships and disaster-relief support available to them and their families when it counts most.

New Resource for Member Employees

To ensure all APRO member company rent-to-own employees are aware of these benefits starting on day one, APRO developed a one-page flyer that can be inserted into orientation materials, hung in break rooms, and shared throughout your organization as you see fit. Download the APRO Charitable Foundation Flyer here.

The goal is simple – spread the word and maximize engagement and use of these programs that reflect the spirit of the industry it serves – resilient, generous, and deeply connected. Whether it’s helping a student take the next step in their education or supporting a family after a disaster, the Foundation’s work is rooted in compassion and action.

A special thanks to Ray Muncy of TryBudCo, LLC dba Buddy’s Home Furnishings, for his excellent suggestion of sharing more information about this critical resource with all RTO employees!