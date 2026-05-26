FRDA Annual Meeting Features RTO  History, Volunteerism, & Info-Sharing 

Roundtable facilitators from a variety of companies worked together to lead topical conversations during the FRDA Annual Meeting: (L to R) Mark Kelly, Pete Shau, Phil Hamer, Josh Ciesicki, Keith Miller, Sean Wissel, and Sachin Rama (Adam Stark not pictured).

Almost 150 rent-to-own (RTO) professionals gathered recently for the Florida Rental Dealers Association’s (FRDA) return trip to the historic Ybor City neighborhood of Tampa, Florida, for the organization’s Annual Meeting.

The event kicked off with an FRDA Welcome Social at the contemporary Hotel Haya, featuring drinks, dinner, cigar-rolling stations, and live music.

The next morning, the association got down to business with its Annual Member Meeting, led by FRDA President Chris Kale, Jr. Kale spoke about the organization’s successful 2025 District Advocacy Blitz, during which FRDA members visited their lawmakers locally in their districts.

APRO CEO Charles Smitherman gave the event’s keynote address, crafted around the recent book he published with co-author Ryan Krass of WOW Brands, The RTO Revolution: A Definitive History of Advocacy and Consumer Access. Smitherman reviewed how the industry has evolved over the past four decades, as well as how APRO is working to use artificial intelligence to ensure rent-to-own’s future success. All meeting participants also received free copies of the book.

Next, FRDA Past President Paul Metivier announced the 2026 Kirk Kaye Volunteer Award recipient – Sachin Rama, Director of Finance & Administration for Impact RTO Holdings dba Rent-A-Center. As part of Rama’s award, FRDA contributed $1,000 to the APRO Charitable Foundation Disaster Relief Fund.

APRO CEO Charles Smitherman served as keynote speaker to a full house at the FRDA Annual Meeting in Tampa, Florida. The Kirk Kaye Volunteer Award recognizes Sachin Rama (L) with a donation made in his honor to the APRO Disaster Relief Fund, presented by Kaye’s son, William (C), and wife, Cecilia (R). Sharon Tomaszewski of CPL Group Inc. dba Rent King and Tracy Cintron of RNR Tire Express happily reconnect at the FRDA Annual Meeting Welcome Reception.

Connections Continue During Roundtables & Vendor Fair

FRDA Vice President Mike Zagar then directed a series of roundtable discussions facilitated by eight industry leaders – Josh Ciesicki of Great Rooms Central, LLC, Phil Hamer of BHF Operating Company LLC, Mark Kelly of BHF Operating Company, LLC, Keith Miller of CPL Group Inc. dba Rent King, Sachin Rama of Impact RTO, Pete Shau of RNR Tire Express, Adam Stark of Happy’s Home Centers Inc., and Sean Wissel of Aaron’s, LLC. Each facilitator led a brief subject-specific conversation, rotating to different tables every five minutes while gathering insights, which they shared with the whole group at the session’s end. A vendor fair topped off the day with plenty of networking and shopping opportunities.

“Our FRDA board was excited to bring the rent-to-own industry back to Ybor City for the second straight year,” said Kale. “We are thankful for all of our vendor and dealer support. The entire state came together to make this another memorable event!”

“The FRDA team continues to deliver an exceptional meeting every year,” Smitherman added. “I enjoyed being back in Ybor City and being part of such a huge group coming together to learn from each other and share best practices. This kind of event really strengthens our industry not only at the state level, but also overall.”