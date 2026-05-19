Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO)
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Fellows Program Builds Legislative Relationships, Industry Leaders

Nineteen of the 30 first-time attendees at LegCon 2026 gathered for this photo, representing a new wave of industry engagement and leadership.

APRO’s Legislative Conference (LegCon) has been helping build relationships between rent-to-own (RTO) professionals and Congressional leaders for 32 years – and for the past three years, a new program has helped both amplify the industry’s voice and solidify its future on Capitol Hill.

The APRO Legislative Conference Fellowship Program began in 2024 with the mission of mentoring and empowering champions for RTO who can educate others about the benefits of the industry’s work. Legislative Fellows are first-time attendees to LegCon whose participation is sponsored by select state rental dealer associations and APRO associate members.

“We established the program with the idea that we have so many experienced people who have been doing this for so many years in Washington, D.C.,” APRO CEO Charles Smitherman said. “We’re all inheriting a great tradition from people who spent years fighting legislative battles, and establishing the legislative and regulatory framework we enjoy today. This program is a sustainability exercise for the industry, putting new folks with our veterans so they can gain valuable insights into the policymaking process, and make meaningful connections with both their peers and federal lawmakers.”

Since 2024, the program has grown from 11 inaugural Legislative Fellows to 18 this year (44 total), with many returning to LegCon year after year to continue telling the positive story of rent-to-own to U.S. Representatives, Senators, and their staffs.

“This is my third year at LegCon,” said Brittany Hurt, a Regional Manager with Impact RTO Holdings dba Rent-A-Center. “I learned in the first year, even in the first meeting, how important this effort is. It is needed. Our Congressional leaders don’t understand what our industry does every day, and it’s our duty to help them understand who we are, what we do, and why we’re important to our customers.”

“I found myself jumping in more than I ever imagined,” said Rachael Zoreena, Corporate Communications Manager with Aaron’s, LLC and a 2026 Fellow. “It was just so easy to talk about what we do.”

Strengthening the Advocacy Pipeline

The Legislative Fellows initiative is a cornerstone of APRO’s commitment to developing informed, engaged professionals across the rent-to-own industry. Through the conference experience, Fellows gain the knowledge, confidence, and perspective to represent RTO well and grow as leaders.

“My first year, I was nervous,” Justin Burns, Director of Marketing with Full-O-Pep Appliances Inc. dba American Rental, said. “I didn’t know what I was getting into or who I was going to be talking to or what to say. But now, I understand that this is more about building relationships. And not only have I learned from other APRO members who have been doing this for decades, but also it’s just a good time. I’ve learned more talking with those guys than I ever have being in a store.”

“It was a great experience,” added Michael McFadden, Operational Training Manager with Aaron’s and a 2026 Fellow. “Going into that building and understanding what they do for us in return for our vote was awesome.”

“Each year, I get something different from it,” said James David, Director of Operations with American Rental. “I see how important this industry is for our communities, and I go home with a different viewpoint and vision to share with my team.”

Building on the success of the Legislative Conference Fellowship Program, APRO this year debuted its Advocacy Partners Program, a one-time opportunity for companies to either add an attendee to their annual LegCon delegation, or return to the event if their company has been absent from it for the past five years.

Almost one-third of the nearly 100 participants in the 2026 conference were first-timers, demonstrating a strengthening pipeline of future RTO advocates.

“Being a Legislative Fellow has made me feel so good about what RTO is doing, about the industry as a whole – especially sharing my experiences and our story alongside others who’ve been doing it year after year,” Lauren Talicska, Vice President of Marketing & Communications with Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials and a 2026 Fellow, said. “It’s really important that we have representation from every level. This has by far been one of the best experiences I’ve had in rent-to-own.”

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Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 