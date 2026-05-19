Fellows Program Builds Legislative Relationships, Industry Leaders

Nineteen of the 30 first-time attendees at LegCon 2026 gathered for this photo, representing a new wave of industry engagement and leadership.

APRO’s Legislative Conference (LegCon) has been helping build relationships between rent-to-own (RTO) professionals and Congressional leaders for 32 years – and for the past three years, a new program has helped both amplify the industry’s voice and solidify its future on Capitol Hill.

The APRO Legislative Conference Fellowship Program began in 2024 with the mission of mentoring and empowering champions for RTO who can educate others about the benefits of the industry’s work. Legislative Fellows are first-time attendees to LegCon whose participation is sponsored by select state rental dealer associations and APRO associate members.

“We established the program with the idea that we have so many experienced people who have been doing this for so many years in Washington, D.C.,” APRO CEO Charles Smitherman said. “We’re all inheriting a great tradition from people who spent years fighting legislative battles, and establishing the legislative and regulatory framework we enjoy today. This program is a sustainability exercise for the industry, putting new folks with our veterans so they can gain valuable insights into the policymaking process, and make meaningful connections with both their peers and federal lawmakers.”

Since 2024, the program has grown from 11 inaugural Legislative Fellows to 18 this year (44 total), with many returning to LegCon year after year to continue telling the positive story of rent-to-own to U.S. Representatives, Senators, and their staffs.

“This is my third year at LegCon,” said Brittany Hurt, a Regional Manager with Impact RTO Holdings dba Rent-A-Center. “I learned in the first year, even in the first meeting, how important this effort is. It is needed. Our Congressional leaders don’t understand what our industry does every day, and it’s our duty to help them understand who we are, what we do, and why we’re important to our customers.”

“I found myself jumping in more than I ever imagined,” said Rachael Zoreena, Corporate Communications Manager with Aaron’s, LLC and a 2026 Fellow. “It was just so easy to talk about what we do.”

Strengthening the Advocacy Pipeline

The Legislative Fellows initiative is a cornerstone of APRO’s commitment to developing informed, engaged professionals across the rent-to-own industry. Through the conference experience, Fellows gain the knowledge, confidence, and perspective to represent RTO well and grow as leaders.

“My first year, I was nervous,” Justin Burns, Director of Marketing with Full-O-Pep Appliances Inc. dba American Rental, said. “I didn’t know what I was getting into or who I was going to be talking to or what to say. But now, I understand that this is more about building relationships. And not only have I learned from other APRO members who have been doing this for decades, but also it’s just a good time. I’ve learned more talking with those guys than I ever have being in a store.”

“It was a great experience,” added Michael McFadden, Operational Training Manager with Aaron’s and a 2026 Fellow. “Going into that building and understanding what they do for us in return for our vote was awesome.”

“Each year, I get something different from it,” said James David, Director of Operations with American Rental. “I see how important this industry is for our communities, and I go home with a different viewpoint and vision to share with my team.”

Building on the success of the Legislative Conference Fellowship Program, APRO this year debuted its Advocacy Partners Program, a one-time opportunity for companies to either add an attendee to their annual LegCon delegation, or return to the event if their company has been absent from it for the past five years.

Almost one-third of the nearly 100 participants in the 2026 conference were first-timers, demonstrating a strengthening pipeline of future RTO advocates.

“Being a Legislative Fellow has made me feel so good about what RTO is doing, about the industry as a whole – especially sharing my experiences and our story alongside others who’ve been doing it year after year,” Lauren Talicska, Vice President of Marketing & Communications with Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials and a 2026 Fellow, said. “It’s really important that we have representation from every level. This has by far been one of the best experiences I’ve had in rent-to-own.”