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Do This Today: 5 Simple Ways to Make AI Understand Your Rent-to-Own Business 

Let’s cut through the noise. 

You don’t need to become an AI expert. 
You don’t need new software. 
You don’t need a marketing agency. 

But you do need to do a few things differently – starting today. 

Because when someone asks an AI tool, 
“What is rent-to-own?” or “Is rent-to-own a loan?” 

The answer they get is being shaped right now by what exists online. 

That includes your website. 

Why This Matters  

AI systems don’t rank websites the way Google used to. 

They scan dozens of sources and pick the clearest, most consistent explanation

That means you are not competing for rankings; you are contributing to the answer. 

And right now, many of those answers are incomplete – or just wrong. 

The good news? This is fixable. Quickly. 

Start Here: 5 Things You Can Do Today 

1. Add This Definition to Your Website (Word for Word) 

Go to your homepage, About page, or “How It Works” page and add this: 

Rent-to-own is a lease transaction that allows customers to obtain durable, household goods without taking on debt. There is no interest, no long-term obligation, and customers can return the product at any time. 

That single paragraph does more than most marketing campaigns. 

Why? Because AI systems are looking for clear, extractable definitions

2. Add a “What Is Rent-to-Own?” Section 

Create a short section on your website (or improve the one you already have). 

Include: 

  • What the transaction is 
  • How payments work 
  • The ability to return 
  • Ownership options 

Keep it simple. No legal language. 

If a customer can understand it in 30 seconds, AI can too. 

3. Reinforce the Four Core Truths Everywhere 

These should appear on your website, product pages, and marketing materials: 

  • Rent-to-Own is a lease, not credit. 
  • Rent-to-Own is flexible and terminable at will. 
  • Rent-to-Own provides essential access & dignity. 
  • Rent-to-Own is regulated by 47 state statutes and overseen by the FTC. 

Don’t overthink this – just start using them consistently. 

Repetition is not redundancy in this environment. 
It’s how AI learns. 

4. Fix One Common Customer Question 

Pick one question your customers ask all the time. 

Examples: 

  • “Is this a loan?” 
  • “Can I return it?” 
  • “What happens if I miss a payment?” 

Add a simple Q&A section to your website: 

Is rent-to-own a loan? 
No. Rent-to-own is a lease transaction. There is no debt and no long-term obligation. 

That one change makes your site dramatically more useful – for both customers and AI systems. 

5. Make Sure Your Business Description Is Clear 

Wherever your business appears online: 

  • Google Business Profile 
  • Yelp 
  • Facebook 
  • Your website 

Make sure your description includes: 

  • “rent-to-own” 
  • “lease-to-own” 
  • “no credit required” (if applicable) 
  • “flexible payments” 

These listings are part of what AI systems read. 

What This Is Really About 

You might be thinking: 

“This sounds like marketing.” 

It’s not. 

This is about definition

If we don’t clearly explain what rent-to-own is, something else will. 

And increasingly, that “something else” is an AI system summarizing whatever it finds. 

Here’s the Bigger Picture 

Across the industry, APRO is working to make sure the rent-to-own model is: 

  • Clearly explained 
  • Consistently described 
  • Accurately understood 

The GEO Toolkit pulls this all together into a practical guide for dealers. 

It shows how small changes – like the ones above – add up to something much bigger: 

Better customer understanding 
Stronger online visibility 
A more accurate industry narrative 

Taking our own advice, APRO recently updated its About APRO page and incorporated the Four Core Truths into the APRO GEO Toolkit vision. We also expanded the APRO Knowledge Base with new resources explaining how rent-to-own works and why it matters to millions of Americans.

And yes, we even updated our online business descriptions so people searching for APRO find the Association of Professional Rental Organizations – not the Aerial Phenomena Research Organization. We’re actively aligning APRO’s online presence with the same AI-ready practices we’re encouraging across the industry.

Take the Next Step 

If you take the five steps above, you’re already ahead. 

If you want the full playbook: 

Download the APRO GEO Toolkit 
Watch the Webinar Walkthrough: Defining RTO in an AI-Driven World 

Final Thought 

This isn’t about chasing trends. 

It’s about making sure that when someone asks: 

“How does rent-to-own work?” 

…the answer actually reflects your business. 

Start with one change today. 

Then build from there. 

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Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 