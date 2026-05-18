Building an RTO Growth Strategy with Mark Connelly

On a recent episode of The RTO Show Podcast, Pete Shau sat down with Mark Connelly, Executive Vice President of Mergers & Acquisitions for APRO member Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials, for a conversation that traced a remarkable leadership journey through the rent-to-own industry.

What began as a temporary job after Connelly left the Marine Corps eventually became a decades-long career helping grow major RTO operations, mentoring future leaders, and expanding businesses far beyond traditional rent-to-own.

Connelly originally entered the industry in 1989 after meeting a regional manager from Remco at a job fair. Newly married with a baby at home, he planned to work in RTO only until something better came along. Instead, he quickly discovered an industry where hard work, leadership, and people skills created enormous opportunity.

Over the years, Connelly worked through multiple acquisitions involving Remco, Renters Choice, and Rent-A-Center, eventually overseeing hundreds of stores during his corporate career. But the heart of his story centered less on store counts and more on leadership.

RTO Growth Strategy Built on People

Throughout the episode, Connelly repeatedly returned to one core principle: people drive growth.

He explained that some of the best advice he ever received was to focus on recruiting strong employees before worrying about expansion. According to Connelly, too many operators rush growth before they have the managers and leadership teams needed to sustain it.

That philosophy became the foundation of Arona’s success. Alongside longtime business partners, Connelly helped grow Arona Home Essentials into a respected independent RTO operation while also expanding into real estate, Valvoline service centers, banking, restaurants, pet retail, and equipment rental.

Even with that growth, Connelly emphasized that leadership development remains the key to any successful RTO growth strategy. He described spending years personally recruiting, training, and mentoring future managers, often identifying leadership potential long before employees recognized it in themselves.

The episode also offered a candid look at the sacrifices that often come with growth. Connelly reflected on frequent relocations early in his career, balancing family life with expansion opportunities, and learning how discipline from the Marine Corps shaped his approach to business.

For operators listening to the episode, the biggest takeaway may be Connelly’s reminder that growth is not simply about opening more stores. Sustainable success comes from building profitable operations, investing in people, and creating leadership teams that can scale alongside the business.

Listen to the full episode of The RTO Show Podcast, proudly sponsored by APRO, on Spotify or watch it on YouTube.

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