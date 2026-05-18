Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO)
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Building an RTO Growth Strategy with Mark Connelly

On a recent episode of The RTO Show Podcast, Pete Shau sat down with Mark Connelly, Executive Vice President of Mergers & Acquisitions for APRO member Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials, for a conversation that traced a remarkable leadership journey through the rent-to-own industry.

What began as a temporary job after Connelly left the Marine Corps eventually became a decades-long career helping grow major RTO operations, mentoring future leaders, and expanding businesses far beyond traditional rent-to-own.

Connelly originally entered the industry in 1989 after meeting a regional manager from Remco at a job fair. Newly married with a baby at home, he planned to work in RTO only until something better came along. Instead, he quickly discovered an industry where hard work, leadership, and people skills created enormous opportunity.

Over the years, Connelly worked through multiple acquisitions involving Remco, Renters Choice, and Rent-A-Center, eventually overseeing hundreds of stores during his corporate career. But the heart of his story centered less on store counts and more on leadership.

RTO Growth Strategy Built on People

Throughout the episode, Connelly repeatedly returned to one core principle: people drive growth.

He explained that some of the best advice he ever received was to focus on recruiting strong employees before worrying about expansion. According to Connelly, too many operators rush growth before they have the managers and leadership teams needed to sustain it.

That philosophy became the foundation of Arona’s success. Alongside longtime business partners, Connelly helped grow Arona Home Essentials into a respected independent RTO operation while also expanding into real estate, Valvoline service centers, banking, restaurants, pet retail, and equipment rental.

Even with that growth, Connelly emphasized that leadership development remains the key to any successful RTO growth strategy. He described spending years personally recruiting, training, and mentoring future managers, often identifying leadership potential long before employees recognized it in themselves.

The episode also offered a candid look at the sacrifices that often come with growth. Connelly reflected on frequent relocations early in his career, balancing family life with expansion opportunities, and learning how discipline from the Marine Corps shaped his approach to business.

For operators listening to the episode, the biggest takeaway may be Connelly’s reminder that growth is not simply about opening more stores. Sustainable success comes from building profitable operations, investing in people, and creating leadership teams that can scale alongside the business.

Listen to the full episode of The RTO Show Podcast, proudly sponsored by APRO, on Spotify or watch it on YouTube.

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Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 