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Braddock Contributes to Leadership Discussion in Franchising Magazine

Breanne Braddock, Regional Director for APRO member RNR of Missouri LLC dba RNR Tire Express, recently contributed to Franchising Magazine USA as part of an ongoing conversation surrounding the development of female leaders in traditionally male-dominated industries. In the article, “Driving Change from the Inside Out: What It Takes to Build Female Leaders in a Male-Dominated Industry,” Braddock discusses mentorship, leadership development, workplace culture, and the importance of creating pathways for women to advance within the tire and automotive sectors. 

Her contribution reflects broader discussions taking place across franchising and automotive industries as companies continue examining ways to strengthen leadership pipelines and create more opportunities for women in operational and executive roles. 

The full article is included below. 

Driving Change from the Inside Out: What It Takes to Build Female Leaders in a Male-Dominated Industry 

Originally published by Franchising Magazine USA

From rising through store-level roles to launching Women of RNR, Breanne Braddock shares how mentorship, connection, and opportunity are shaping the next generation of leaders in the automotive industry. 

Breanne Braddock, RNR of Missouri LLC dba RNR Tire Express

I didn’t set out to build a career in automotive. Like a lot of people in this industry, I found my way into it through an opportunity that grew over time. I started out in a store-level role more than 20 years ago, working for the same owner I’m still with today. Back then, I was focused on learning the business and taking on whatever opportunities came my way. 

I was usually the only woman in the room. That was just the norm. You figure out pretty quickly how to speak up, when to stand your ground, and how to earn trust, not just from your team, but from customers who may not expect to see you in that role. I spent a lot of time early on making sure I knew the business inside and out because I didn’t want there to be any question about whether I belonged. 

That was especially true when it came to the operational side of the business. Across the automotive industry, things like shop management, inventory, and the technical side aren’t always areas women are immediately exposed to early on, and those are critical for long-term growth. What I’ve seen over time is that when that exposure is there, when women are given the opportunity to step into those parts of the business, they excel. 

Over time, I moved through sales, running a store, stepping into marketing and team development as we grew. Eventually, I stepped into my current role supporting 13 locations across four states. Every step came with a learning curve, but also with people who were willing to invest in me, even when I was still figuring things out. That’s a big part of why I care so much about creating those same opportunities for others now. 

Nationally, women make up just 16% of the automotive repair workforce. In our region, about 30% of our store managers are women. That didn’t happen by accident. It happened because someone gave them a shot, because they were supported, and because they were given opportunities to learn parts of the business they might not have been exposed to otherwise. 

This was the driving force behind launching Women of RNR, a peer-led initiative designed to support connection, development, and retention among women across our organization. For us, the goal is simple: take what we’ve learned, earned, and experienced over the years and create more accessible pathways for the next generation of leaders. Many of us didn’t have a clear roadmap when we started. Now, we have the opportunity and the responsibility to help build one. 

What I’ve noticed over the years is that women in this industry aren’t lacking in ability, they just often don’t have the same visibility or built-in support systems. In a multi-unit environment, that gap can show up quickly. If people don’t see a path forward or feel supported in getting there, it impacts retention, engagement, and ultimately the strength of your bench. 

That’s something I’m intentional about now, making sure those opportunities are more visible and accessible than they used to be. After attending a women’s automotive conference last year, I realized we needed to create something of our own. Not another training or a meeting focused on numbers, just a space where women across our stores could connect. That’s how Women of RNR started. 

Breanne Braddock (c) with fellow members of the Women in Auto Care community during an Auto Care Association event.

It’s simple. We host monthly connection circles, led by different women across our locations. There’s no agenda tied to KPIs or daily operations. Sometimes we talk about goals. Sometimes it’s about confidence or learning how to say no without feeling guilty. Sometimes it’s just listening. Women join from their stores, cars, or home, wherever they can carve out a few minutes. 

In a short time, I’ve seen a shift. More confidence, more willingness to speak up, more connection between people who may have never crossed paths otherwise. Mentorship has developed naturally with women reaching out to each other, sharing experiences, asking questions, supporting each other through challenges. That kind of connection is hard to build day-to-day, especially when you might be the only woman on your team, but it makes a real difference. 

When people feel supported, they stay. They grow. They start to see a future for themselves that maybe they didn’t see before. And in a business like ours, where strong store-level leadership directly impacts team performance and the customer experience, that kind of growth carries across the entire operation. 

Franchising is built on systems, processes, and consistency, but it only works when the right people are in place to execute it effectively. For me, this work is about making the path a little more visible and a little more accessible. Sometimes it’s having a conversation that helps someone see their potential. Sometimes it’s giving them exposure to a part of the business they’ve never touched. Sometimes it’s creating a space where they can ask questions without feeling the need to prove themselves. 

We’re also building structured opportunities, like a women’s-only TIA certification course, to give hands-on experience in areas that can feel intimidating if you’ve never been exposed to them. It’s not about separating; it’s about building confidence, so women are ready when they step into those environments. 

For women looking to grow into leadership roles, especially in industries like this, my advice is always the same: don’t wait until you feel completely ready. Say yes to the opportunity. Learn the business. Ask the questions. Put yourself in the rooms that feel a little uncomfortable at first. That’s where the growth happens. And find your people. A mentor, a peer, or a group like Women of RNR can make all the difference. 

Most importantly, know that you belong there. This industry is changing. Every time a woman steps into a leadership role, speaks up in a meeting, or takes on something new, it moves things forward. I’ve seen what happens when women are given the opportunity. They don’t just succeed; they raise the standard for everyone around them. In a business built on people, that kind of impact doesn’t stay in one store; it carries across the entire system. 

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Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 