Blue Ocean Opens New PA Store 

Majik Rent-To-Own team members, community partners, and local supporters celebrate the grand opening of the company’s new Hanover, Pennsylvania, location with a ceremonial ribbon cutting.

APRO Member Blue Ocean Brands, LLC dba Majik Rent-To-Own recently launched a new store in Hanover, Pennsylvania – the company’s 14th location, and Mike Simoncini’s first new opening since he became CEO. Simoncini said Hanover’s growing community and customer-focused market made it a natural fit for Majik’s continued expansion.

“This opening is incredibly meaningful to me both personally and professionally,” Simoncini said. “Stepping into the CEO role came with the responsibility to continue building on the strong foundation our company has established over the years, while also helping position us for the future. This store opening reflects our commitment to strategic growth, customer experience, and community involvement. We want Majik to continue evolving while staying true to the values that built the company – taking care of customers, supporting employees, and ‘Spreading the Majik.’”

Simoncini also noted that new locations mean new career-growth opportunities for Majik employees – such as Kelly Lorah, a longtime Majik team member who will serve as the Hanover Store Manager.

The Hanover Area Chamber of Commerce partnered with Majik for the new store’s grand opening, offering the company a warm welcome to the community.

“We want to be more than just a business operating in Hanover,” said Simoncini. “We want to be an active part of the community. We hope to make a positive impact by creating local jobs, supporting community events, and providing the community with access to products that improve their lives. The Chamber’s support helped make the opening special, and we’re grateful for it.”

“Our customers can expect an equally welcoming environment at the Hanover store, as well as quality products, flexible options, and a team that genuinely cares about helping,” he continued. “We want every customer who walks through our door to feel respected, supported, and appreciated. Beyond that, we want to build lasting relationships with customers and become a trusted resource in the community.”

That customer approach is an extension of the carefully curated Majik company culture – which Simoncini is passionate about protecting, even as the company continues to grow.

“We’re building momentum while remaining disciplined and intentional about how we grow,” concluded Simoncini. “As we continue to expand, we remain focused on creating a culture where employees feel valued, supported, and empowered to succeed. Consistency comes from putting the right people in place, investing in training, and making sure employees feel understood and appreciated.”