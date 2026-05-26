Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO)
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Blue Ocean Opens New PA Store 

A group of men and women stand outside a Majik Rent-To-Own storefront holding a large yellow ribbon during a grand opening celebration.
Majik Rent-To-Own team members, community partners, and local supporters celebrate the grand opening of the company’s new Hanover, Pennsylvania, location with a ceremonial ribbon cutting.

APRO Member Blue Ocean Brands, LLC dba Majik Rent-To-Own recently launched a new store in Hanover, Pennsylvania – the company’s 14th location, and Mike Simoncini’s first new opening since he became CEO. Simoncini said Hanover’s growing community and customer-focused market made it a natural fit for Majik’s continued expansion. 

“This opening is incredibly meaningful to me both personally and professionally,” Simoncini said. “Stepping into the CEO role came with the responsibility to continue building on the strong foundation our company has established over the years, while also helping position us for the future. This store opening reflects our commitment to strategic growth, customer experience, and community involvement. We want Majik to continue evolving while staying true to the values that built the company – taking care of customers, supporting employees, and ‘Spreading the Majik.’” 

Simoncini also noted that new locations mean new career-growth opportunities for Majik employees – such as Kelly Lorah, a longtime Majik team member who will serve as the Hanover Store Manager. 

The Hanover Area Chamber of Commerce partnered with Majik for the new store’s grand opening, offering the company a warm welcome to the community. 

“We want to be more than just a business operating in Hanover,” said Simoncini. “We want to be an active part of the community. We hope to make a positive impact by creating local jobs, supporting community events, and providing the community with access to products that improve their lives. The Chamber’s support helped make the opening special, and we’re grateful for it.” 

“Our customers can expect an equally welcoming environment at the Hanover store, as well as quality products, flexible options, and a team that genuinely cares about helping,” he continued. “We want every customer who walks through our door to feel respected, supported, and appreciated. Beyond that, we want to build lasting relationships with customers and become a trusted resource in the community.” 

That customer approach is an extension of the carefully curated Majik company culture – which Simoncini is passionate about protecting, even as the company continues to grow. 

“We’re building momentum while remaining disciplined and intentional about how we grow,” concluded Simoncini. “As we continue to expand, we remain focused on creating a culture where employees feel valued, supported, and empowered to succeed. Consistency comes from putting the right people in place, investing in training, and making sure employees feel understood and appreciated.” 

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Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 