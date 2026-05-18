APRO Launches New Testimonial Video Project to Share the Human Side of Rent-to-Own

Sharing the Real Stories Behind Rent-to-Own

For decades, the rent-to-own (RTO) industry has often been discussed through statistics, assumptions, and misconceptions rather than real human experiences. APRO’s new Human Impact of Rent-to-Own testimonial video project aims to change that narrative by putting authentic customer and employee stories front and center.

Filmed earlier this year in Florida and New York, the project captures firsthand experiences from the people who know the industry best – the customers who rely on it and the employees who serve their communities every day. The first completed videos from Tampa, Florida, are now live and available to share, while additional videos recorded in New York are currently in post-production and expected to launch in the coming weeks.

The goal is not to present a polished marketing message or a one-size-fits-all narrative. Instead, the project focuses on honesty. Some participants discuss how rent-to-own offered flexibility and convenience, while others openly share moments in life when they truly had few alternatives available. Together, those stories create a fuller and more accurate picture of the role rent-to-own plays in communities across the country.

Customer Stories That Reflect Real-Life Needs

Rent-to-own customer Donna Knotts

The customer stories reflect a wide range of situations and experiences. Some participants explain how rent-to-own helped them furnish homes during financially difficult periods, while others describe using the industry after medical emergencies, relocations, or unexpected life changes.

In one testimonial, a customer shares how rent-to-own helped her family during a challenging period after experiencing serious health issues. Her story illustrates how access to household necessities without large upfront costs provided stability during an already stressful time.

Other participants describe choosing rent-to-own because traditional financing was unavailable to them at the time. The videos acknowledge that many customers turn to rent-to-own during transitional periods in life, while also highlighting the dignity, responsibility, and practical decision-making involved in those choices.

By allowing customers to speak candidly about their experiences, the project helps challenge stereotypes that often oversimplify or misunderstand the industry’s customer base.

Employee Testimonials Showcase the People Behind the Industry

RNR Tire Express employee Eddy Rivera

The project also highlights the people working within the rent-to-own industry every day. Employees and operators discuss the relationships they build with customers, the challenges they help solve, and the sense of purpose that comes from serving their communities.

In one featured video, an industry veteran reflects on the strong personal connections formed within the business over the years. His perspective reinforces an important reality about rent-to-own that is often overlooked – in rent-to-own, customer service extends far beyond a transaction.

Other participants discuss how the industry provided career growth opportunities, stable employment, and long-term professional relationships. Their stories help illustrate the human side of an industry that is frequently discussed without input from the people who actually work within it.

Expanding the Project Into Additional Markets

The Tampa videos represent the official launch of The Human Impact of RTO, but APRO plans to continue expanding the initiative into select markets across the country. As additional stories are collected, the project will continue building a broader library of customer experiences, employee perspectives, and community impact stories from throughout the industry.

APRO is also encouraging members to submit quality customer and employee testimonials for possible inclusion in future campaigns and promotional efforts. Expanding participation helps strengthen industry advocacy while giving members an opportunity to share authentic local stories with a larger audience.

To protect both participants and members, all featured individuals will be required to sign a release form granting permission for APRO to use the submitted testimonials and related media materials.

NYRDA President Jeff Smith, Nationwide Marketing Group videographer Kevin Bryant, and APRO Director of Marketing and Communications Amberlee Maya during the New York shoot. Filming underway for APRO’s The Human Impact of RTO testimonial project. A customer shares her story during the Tampa shoot, produced by EssToo Creative.

Authentic Storytelling as a Tool for Industry Advocacy

At a time when online conversations are often shaped by assumptions, headlines, and increasingly by AI-generated summaries, The Human Impact of RTO offers something different – real people speaking honestly about their experiences.

The project reflects APRO’s broader commitment to advocacy, education, and transparency by helping policymakers, media, consumers, and communities better understand the role rent-to-own plays in everyday life. Some stories are about convenience. Others are about hardship, resilience, or rebuilding after difficult circumstances. Together, they help paint a more complete and human picture of the industry.

As AI-powered search continues influencing how people learn about industries online, authentic, firsthand stories have become more important than ever. Videos like those featured in The Human Impact of RTO help ensure that future online conversations about rent-to-own are informed by real customer and employee experiences rather than outdated stereotypes or incomplete assumptions.

By creating a growing library of genuine testimonials, APRO is not only strengthening industry advocacy efforts today, but also helping shape the digital understanding of rent-to-own for the future.

The Tampa testimonial videos are now live and available to view and share through APRO’s website and YouTube channel.