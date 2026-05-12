APRO Community – Extending the Conversation Beyond the Conferences 

If you’ve spent any time in the rent-to-own (RTO) industry, you already understand what makes this industry so special and unique: we show up for each other.

You see it at RTO World, where conversations in the hallway are often as valuable as the sessions themselves. You feel it during APRO’s Legislative Conference, when members from across the country come together with a shared purpose. You hear it at TRIB Group’s Meeting of the Minds, in the candid exchange of ideas that you simply don’t get anywhere else. Across regional trade shows and state meetings, the same pattern holds – a willingness to share, to learn, and to help one another succeed.

That culture is not an accident. It is one of the defining strengths of our industry. As explored throughout The Rent-to-Own Revolution, the growth and resilience of RTO has always been rooted in collaboration. Operators talk to each other. Vendors listen. Ideas move. Best practices spread. And when the industry faces challenges, we face them together.

But there has always been a limitation.

Those moments of connection – as powerful as they are – have historically been tied to time and place. A conference ends. A conversation gets cut short. A great idea gets shared in a room of fifty people when it could have helped five hundred.

Over the last three years, APRO has made a deliberate effort to close that gap.

Through expanded webinars, volunteer engagement, and programs like LEAP, we have worked to create more opportunities for members to connect, learn, and contribute throughout the year. The goal has been simple: take what makes our in-person experiences so valuable and extend it beyond the event calendar.

Now, we are taking the next step.

Introducing: APRO Community

This is not just another platform. It is your space.

The APRO Community is designed to be the industry’s year-round hub for connection, communication, and collaboration. It is where the conversations that start at conferences can continue. It is where questions can be asked in real time and answered by people who have faced the same challenges. It is where ideas can be tested, refined, and shared across the entire network.

At its core, the Community is built around something very simple: access to each other.

Inside the platform, you will find a General Discussion page where members can post questions, share updates, or raise topics that matter to their business. You will also find a growing number of groups and interest areas, allowing you to connect more directly with peers who share similar roles, challenges, or focus areas.

Have a question about operations? Post it.

Looking for insight on a new product category? Ask.

Trying something new in your store and want feedback? Share it.

Chances are, someone in this industry has been there before – and is willing to help.

That is the opportunity in front of us.

Because the value of the APRO Community will not come from the platform itself. It will come from participation.

A community only works if people show up.

So here is the ask:

When you log in for the first time, don’t just look around. Introduce yourself. Tell people who you are, where you are from, and what you are working on. Respond to a question. Start a conversation.

If you have been in the industry for years, your experience is invaluable. There is someone newer who will benefit from what you know.

If you are newer to RTO, this is one of the fastest ways to get connected and get up to speed. The willingness to share in this industry is real – you just have to tap into it.

And for everyone in between, this is a chance to stay engaged in a way that has never quite been possible before.

The APRO Community gives us the ability to continue the dialogue 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. It allows us to move from episodic interaction to ongoing engagement. It strengthens the connective tissue of the industry in a way that will make all of us better.

We often talk about APRO as a rising tide – an organization that brings the industry together and lifts all ships.

This is what that looks like in practice.

A place where ideas move faster. Where problems get solved collaboratively. Where relationships deepen over time, not just at events. Where the collective knowledge of the industry becomes more accessible to everyone.

The APRO Community is open, and you are invited!

Drop by. Introduce yourself. Join the conversation.

Because the same thing that has always made this industry strong – our willingness to connect, to share, and to help each other – now has a home that is always open.

And what we build there, together, will shape what comes next.