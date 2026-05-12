Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO)
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APRO Community – Extending the Conversation Beyond the Conferences 

If you’ve spent any time in the rent-to-own (RTO) industry, you already understand what makes this industry so special and unique: we show up for each other. 

You see it at RTO World, where conversations in the hallway are often as valuable as the sessions themselves. You feel it during APRO’s Legislative Conference, when members from across the country come together with a shared purpose. You hear it at TRIB Group’s Meeting of the Minds, in the candid exchange of ideas that you simply don’t get anywhere else. Across regional trade shows and state meetings, the same pattern holds – a willingness to share, to learn, and to help one another succeed. 

That culture is not an accident. It is one of the defining strengths of our industry. As explored throughout The Rent-to-Own Revolution, the growth and resilience of RTO has always been rooted in collaboration. Operators talk to each other. Vendors listen. Ideas move. Best practices spread. And when the industry faces challenges, we face them together. 

But there has always been a limitation. 

Those moments of connection – as powerful as they are – have historically been tied to time and place. A conference ends. A conversation gets cut short. A great idea gets shared in a room of fifty people when it could have helped five hundred. 

Over the last three years, APRO has made a deliberate effort to close that gap. 

Through expanded webinars, volunteer engagement, and programs like LEAP, we have worked to create more opportunities for members to connect, learn, and contribute throughout the year. The goal has been simple: take what makes our in-person experiences so valuable and extend it beyond the event calendar. 

Now, we are taking the next step. 

Introducing: APRO Community 

This is not just another platform. It is your space. 

The APRO Community is designed to be the industry’s year-round hub for connection, communication, and collaboration. It is where the conversations that start at conferences can continue. It is where questions can be asked in real time and answered by people who have faced the same challenges. It is where ideas can be tested, refined, and shared across the entire network. 

At its core, the Community is built around something very simple: access to each other. 

Inside the platform, you will find a General Discussion page where members can post questions, share updates, or raise topics that matter to their business. You will also find a growing number of groups and interest areas, allowing you to connect more directly with peers who share similar roles, challenges, or focus areas. 

  • Have a question about operations? Post it. 
  • Looking for insight on a new product category? Ask. 
  • Trying something new in your store and want feedback? Share it. 

Chances are, someone in this industry has been there before – and is willing to help. 

That is the opportunity in front of us. 

Because the value of the APRO Community will not come from the platform itself. It will come from participation. 

A community only works if people show up. 

So here is the ask:  

When you log in for the first time, don’t just look around. Introduce yourself. Tell people who you are, where you are from, and what you are working on. Respond to a question. Start a conversation. 

If you have been in the industry for years, your experience is invaluable. There is someone newer who will benefit from what you know. 

If you are newer to RTO, this is one of the fastest ways to get connected and get up to speed. The willingness to share in this industry is real – you just have to tap into it. 

And for everyone in between, this is a chance to stay engaged in a way that has never quite been possible before. 

The APRO Community gives us the ability to continue the dialogue 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. It allows us to move from episodic interaction to ongoing engagement. It strengthens the connective tissue of the industry in a way that will make all of us better. 

We often talk about APRO as a rising tide – an organization that brings the industry together and lifts all ships. 

This is what that looks like in practice. 

A place where ideas move faster. Where problems get solved collaboratively. Where relationships deepen over time, not just at events. Where the collective knowledge of the industry becomes more accessible to everyone. 

The APRO Community is open, and you are invited! 

Drop by. Introduce yourself. Join the conversation. 

Because the same thing that has always made this industry strong – our willingness to connect, to share, and to help each other – now has a home that is always open. 

And what we build there, together, will shape what comes next. 

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Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 