Aaron’s Invests $40k in Alabama Teen Center Refresh 

Aaron’s leaders – including mascot Lucky Dog – proudly present representatives from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Alabama with a $10,000 grant to support youth programs.

Aaron’s, LLC, with help from APRO colleague Ashley Furniture Industries, recently completed a teen-center refresh for Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Alabama – a record-breaking investment that included almost $30,000 worth of new furnishings and technology, as well as a $10k grant, to the Tom and Gean Cleckler Teen Center in Hueytown, Alabama.

This was Aaron’s 70th Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) refresh since 2015, part of the company’s $13.5-million commitment to BGCA. The national youth-development organization offers safe places and engaging programs for young people to learn and grow during crucial out-of-school hours. Aaron’s provides both funding and volunteers to complete Teen Center refreshes around the country, including new furniture, electronics, and décor for each location.

Each Club’s teens help select new items to make the space their own, and makeovers are installed by local Aaron’s associates and revealed as a surprise for the youth. The Cleckler Center was transformed in under 24 hours and created a learning lounge, tech lab, and game room, complete with comfy furnishings, new laptops, smart televisions, gaming consoles, arcade games, and more.

A local Aaron’s team member puts together arcade-style basketball games for the teen members of the Tom and Gean Cleckler Teen Center in Hueytown, Alabama. Aaron’s NASCAR mascot Lucky Dog (L) and NASCAR driver Zane Smith (R) battle it out on the new air-hockey table at the Tom and Gean Cleckler Teen Center. The new learning lounge at the Hueytown, Alabama, Teen Center welcomes Club members with new furnishings and a smart TV, thanks to Aaron’s and Ashley Furniture.

“These teens shared with us the vision they had to improve their current teen center, and our team brought that vision to life,” said Aaron’s CEO Cory Miller. “This center was larger than many of the teen spaces we refresh, so gave us a special opportunity to invite Ashley Furniture and Hewlett-Packard to join us and generously donate furniture and technology to the project. It was a true team effort.”

Twenty selected teens from the Hueytown, Alabama, Boys & Girls Club are treated by Aaron’s and Front Row Motorsports to a VIP NASCAR experience at the Talladega Superspeedway, with Aaron’s Lucky Dog mascot (in blue jumpsuit) and driver Zane Smith (in white jumpsuit) helping host.

NASCAR Gives Teens Special Speedway Experience

The Cleckler Center teens were doubly surprised by a visit from NASCAR driver Zane Smith and his #38 Aaron’s racecar. Aaron’s and Front Row Motorsports invited 20 of the Club members to attend the Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway as VIPs, including a pre-race pit visit, a hauler tour, and some sweet suite seats. The teens also participated in a motor sports careers panel featuring NASCAR Vice President of Partnership Marketing Alma Angeles and Front Row Motorsports Director of New Business Jeff Dennison.

“Teens who stay active with our Clubs consistently have better outcomes than their peers, and this refreshed space gives us an opportunity to engage more young people than ever,” said Scott Tucker, Co-CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Alabama. “We can’t wait for our current members to spread the word and turn this Club into a true destination for the community.”