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Unpacking Legislative Advocacy on The RTO Show Podcast 

At APRO’s 2026 Legislative Conference, the rent-to-own (RTO) industry arrived in Washington, D.C. with clarity, confidence, and a unified voice. With 100 registered attendees and a growing wave of first-time participants, APRO’s annual LegCon continues to solidify its role as the centerpiece of RTO legislative advocacy. 

APRO CEO Charles Smitherman and Director of Marketing and Communications Amberlee Maya join Pete Shau from The RTO Show Podcast to share a behind-the-scenes look at LegCon 2026. Together, they unpack what made this year’s event stand out and why it plays such a critical role in shaping the future of the rent-to-own industry. 

RTO Legislative Advocacy in Action 

LegCon is not just a conference – it’s a coordinated advocacy effort. Attendees spend the day on Capitol Hill meeting with legislators and their legislative aides to define the RTO transaction in their own words. 

As Smitherman explains, “If we’re not out there defining ourselves, someone else will.” That principle drives every conversation in D.C., especially as misconceptions about rent-to-own persist. 

The day begins with a keynote session, which this year featured Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) Deputy Director Geof Gradler, followed by a full schedule of 111 scheduled meetings across congressional offices. APRO Director of Events Lisa Krabbenhoft expertly organizes these meetings in advance, allowing attendees to focus on the message rather than logistics. 

Walking into those meetings, the experience is often eye-opening. As Maya puts it, “Almost everybody you talk to…they don’t really know the industry.”  

That creates an opportunity for attendees to educate lawmakers on what RTO truly is. As Smitherman reinforces, the goal is to clearly define the transaction before others attempt to do it incorrectly, emphasizing that rent-to-own is not a credit product but the ultimate flexible, consumer-friendly solution. 

Inside the Meetings: What Advocacy Looks Like 

For first-time attendees, the idea of meeting with lawmakers can feel intimidating. In reality, the conversations are far more approachable and impactful. 

Participants typically meet in small groups with legislative staffers or, when schedules allow, the elected officials themselves. These discussions focus on explaining the RTO model, sharing real customer stories, and highlighting the economic impact within their districts. 

Maya emphasizes the power of storytelling and sharing the human impact of RTO: “We tell the stories of real people and how rent-to-own impacts the customers, the employees, and the communities that we serve.” That human element is what resonates most. 

She also recalled the insight shared by industry veteran and APRO Board Member Shannon Strunk, demonstrating the long-term impact of those conversations: “You make a connection with these people so that if something comes across their desk that deals with rent-to-own, they remember your face – they know who to call.” 

Smitherman adds that these conversations are about more than a single visit to Capitol Hill. They are part of a long-term strategy to build credibility and trust with lawmakers and their teams, ensuring the industry has a reliable voice in future policy discussions. 

He also emphasizes that staffers are just as important to meet with as the elected officials themselves. They serve as primary advisors, conduct research, and remain consistent even as elected offices change. Building those relationships ensures the industry’s message carries forward long after LegCon ends. 

Veterans, New Voices, and a Unified Industry 

One of the defining moments of LegCon comes during the debrief dinner, where attendees reflect on their experiences. It’s here that the full picture of the industry comes into focus. 

Veterans who have spent decades advocating for RTO share their perspectives alongside newcomers attending for the first time. That dynamic – experienced leaders walking alongside the next generation – is central to the event’s impact. 

Smitherman describes it as a shared sense of purpose: “We’re an industry of stories. That is our strength.” That strength is amplified when competitors set aside differences and speak with one voice. 

LegCon 2026 also highlighted the expanding reach of the industry, with participation from traditional dealers, virtual RTO providers, tire and wheel businesses, shed rental companies, and RTO vendors. This broader representation strengthens RTO legislative advocacy by demonstrating the scale and diversity of the industry. 

Why Proactive Advocacy Matters 

While the tone in Washington, D.C. is proactive, the episode also highlights the risks of inaction. Ongoing legislative challenges in states like New York serve as a reminder of what happens when the industry’s story is told by others – people who don’t understand the transaction and the access we provide to communities across the country. 

Smitherman frames it clearly: proactive advocacy is about preventing problems before they start. “The best time to repair a roof is when the sun’s shining,” he says, reinforcing why LegCon is so critical. 

This proactive approach is the difference between shaping the conversation and reacting to it. LegCon exists to ensure the industry is always in a position of strength, not scrambling to respond after the fact. 

The Lasting Impact of LegCon 

For many attendees, LegCon is more than an event – it’s a turning point. What begins as uncertainty quickly transforms into confidence as participants realize that their voice matters. 

Maya encourages broader participation across the industry, emphasizing that advocacy isn’t limited to leadership roles. “It’s important for everybody to be there,” she says. “Everybody has a good story to tell.” Every perspective adds depth, and every story strengthens the industry’s collective voice. 

LegCon 2026 proved that when the RTO industry comes together with intention, it doesn’t just protect its future – it actively defines it. 

Listen to the full episode of The RTO Show Podcast, proudly sponsored by APRO, on Spotify or watch it on YouTube. 

Listen on Spotify 

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Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 