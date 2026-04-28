Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO)
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The University of Texas’ Ph.D. Career Pathways Fellow and Her Time at APRO

UT Ph.D. Career Pathways Fellow, Nancy H. Carlson

During my doctoral studies in Organizational Communication and Technology at the Moody College of Communication, University of Texas at Austin, I had the opportunity to participate in the PhD Career Pathways Fellowship Program, which led me to a role as a Content Strategist at APRO.

The fellowship, launched in 2020 by the Graduate School Office of Career & Life Design, was designed to help Ph.D. students in the arts and social sciences bridge the gap between academic training and real-world professional environments. Over nine months, fellows were able to dedicate 10 hours per week to hands-on, project-based internships, collaborating directly with organizational teams. This experience exposed me to a diverse range of workplace dynamics and showed me how my academic skills could be applied in practical, impactful ways.

Before joining APRO, I knew little about the association or the rent-to-own (RTO) industry and initially viewed RTO negatively, assuming it took advantage of vulnerable consumers through high prices and interest rates. This perception was shaped by common misconceptions and a lack of firsthand knowledge. However, my experience with APRO quickly challenged these assumptions and gave me new insight into the industry.

Working closely with APRO and the broader RTO community, I observed a genuine dedication to improving consumer access to essential products for a wide range of customers. I interacted directly with RTO dealers, witnessing their commitment to treating customers and colleagues like family, and listened to customers describe how RTO supported them during challenging times – offering assistance that large retailers often could not. What stood out to me was the sense of community and support within the industry. This experience transformed my perspective, allowing me to appreciate the industry’s efforts to provide accessible options for those who might otherwise lack access to needed goods, despite its frequently misunderstood and criticized reputation.

One key realization was understanding that RTO is not a credit-based loan, but rather a lease-to-own transaction in which customers have no long-term obligation and can end their agreement at any time. This distinction sets RTO apart from other financial arrangements and highlights its flexibility for consumers. Additionally, one of the most impactful insights I gained was the industry’s ongoing commitment to self-regulation. The RTO industry strives to operate with transparency and clarity, continually working to build trust with consumers and the public. While this movement toward self-regulation may have originated from external pressures in the 1980s and 1990s, it continues today as the industry seeks to demonstrate ethical practices and prioritize consumer access to goods that are often out of reach for many households.

Content Strategist, Nancy H. Carlson, during a poster presentation at The University of Texas.
APRO staff after a meeting. Left to Right: Anandha Nair, Benji Colegio, Charles Smitherman, Tulisha Wendele, Jennifer Troke, Amberlee Maya, Lisa Krabbenhoft, and Nancy H. Carlson.

Beyond expanding my understanding of APRO and the RTO industry, I was immersed in a team environment that contrasted significantly with the academic settings I was accustomed to. The workplace culture and well-organized workspace at APRO were instrumental in helping me develop stronger organizational skills, manage email campaigns, and design compelling content. These skills are ones I will carry forward throughout my professional journey.

Even more meaningful, I was able to help shape the next iteration of the RTO industry in an era when artificial intelligence (AI) continues to transform how information is processed and presented. Through my work, I gained valuable insights into the critical role AI systems play in defining an industry’s digital presence and learned how to automate tasks, structure information, and enhance digital narratives. This experience pushed me to explore opportunities outside my comfort zone and demonstrated the importance of finding supportive teams that value every member. I hope to continue designing content and contributing to innovative projects in the future.

As my fellowship concludes, I want others to recognize that RTO is not merely an industry of last resort, but one that offers flexibility, personal service, and genuine relationships. These qualities are increasingly valuable in today’s often disconnected world, where personal connection and support can make a significant difference in the lives of consumers. The RTO industry, through its commitment to ethical practices and accessibility, continues to serve communities in ways that larger, more impersonal retail chains often cannot.

Lastly, it would feel wrong to end this piece without thanking the entire APRO family, but especially the Director of Marketing and Communication, Amberlee Maya, for helping me develop these skills and being extremely patient and kind while doing so. 

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Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 